Nuggets vs. Clippers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Denver Nuggets (2-2) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (2-2) at Toyota Arena
Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Wednesday October 12, 2022
Denver Nuggets 126, Los Angeles Clippers 115 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Moussa Diabate on The Dunk — and why it wasn't the best of his life.
Pretty sure it was obvious tonight but Norman Powell confirmed his rib is fine – 1:35 AM
Asked about playing PF vs C, Davis said his focus is on winning basketball games, and that he trusts that Darvin Ham will put him in the best spot.
Added: in today’s game, most of the fives that have the ball – he mentioned Jokic and Embiid – are on the perimeter a lot anyways. – 1:32 AM
NEW for @MileHighSports:
The Nuggets offense looked near unflappable. Starters cut and spaced the floor around Jokić, and the bench fed off of Ish Smith’s drive and dish style.
On Denver’s win over the LA Clippers to improve to 2-2 in preseason play:
milehighsports.com/denver-nuggets… – 1:28 AM
Norman Powell’s efficiency extended to postgame media: “See y’all in the regular season!” 😆 – 1:26 AM
See ya Opening Night, #ClipperNation!
Asked about when he thinks he will decide who will start between Reggie Jackson and John Wall and whether that could happen this weekend, Ty Lue says he thought he knew who’d he go with but now he’s more unsure after this game. Lue was upset with how the Clippers came out tonight – 1:12 AM
Ty Lue on Marcus Morris: “He’s been great” – 1:11 AM
Ish Smith 🔥
15 PTS
8 ASTS
4 REBS
Ish Smith 🔥

15 PTS

8 ASTS

4 REBS

1 STL & 1 BLK
Ty Lue didn’t like the way the Clippers “approached the game” tonight, saying it wasn’t as professional as he wanted. – 1:08 AM
Live from the Winner’s Lounge. Come join!
✅ Am intriguing Nuggets lineup shines
✅ Ish Smith is a rotation player
📈 Zeke, Peyton, Braun
youtube.com/watch?v=vocdAM… – 1:08 AM
Norman Powell tonight:
34 PTS
11-14 FG
4-6 3P
8-8 FT
Norman Powell tonight:

34 PTS

11-14 FG

4-6 3P

8-8 FT

In just 25 minutes.
Post-game numbers 🧮 pic.twitter.com/OaoaVd1oWN – 1:05 AM
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they beat the Clippers 126-115 to move to 2-2 in preseason play.
One more game on Friday before they really start to matter.
Starters played well. Bench had some strong moments too. pic.twitter.com/gamY6RhshN – 1:01 AM
The Clippers’ preseason schedule is a wrap after a 126-115 loss to Denver in Ontario. – 12:59 AM
I’ve seen enough physical tools and talent from Peyton Watson to be intrigued about where he goes from here. – 12:54 AM
One thing is for sure, Malik Fitts makes sure to get his dunks in. – 12:52 AM
BRANDON BOSTON JR.!!!!
BRANDON BOSTON JR.!!!!
Exits are being populated with Nuggets up 121-109. 4:35 left to play. – 12:48 AM
Peyton Watson stones Diabate at the rim – 12:46 AM
Zeke Nnaji in 23 minutes: 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting, 8 boards, two blocks, three TOs. A +16 off the bench. – 12:45 AM
Zeke Nnaji is using his body a lot better than in previous seasons. A lot more comfortable and effective initiating contact and finishing through contact. – 12:45 AM
Malik Fitts is making his preseason debut, comes in for Terance Mann – 12:44 AM
HELLO NASTY. 😳
Would advise to not jump with Zeke
@Zeke Nnaji x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/rXRTPBHYg7 – 12:42 AM
On the flip side
Clippers haven’t made a basket since Diabate leaned back on White
Nuggets on 11-2 run to start fourth quarter and lead 111-102 with 8:48 left to play. – 12:40 AM
WATCH. YOUR. HEAD.
📺 @KTLA | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/DHY2yltY5p – 12:35 AM
Tied at 100 through three quarters and the children of Ontario are shrieking like they’re in Derry, Mass.
Looking to see if Nate Darling and Malik Fitts make their preseason debuts in this fourth quarter. That was an exciting third quarter for LAC though. Started with Norm – 12:33 AM
All tied up heading into the 4th
Clippers and Nuggets are tied at 100 after 3 qtrs. The Nuggets had led at one point by 13. – 12:31 AM
Paul George just wants to win 👏
Moussa Diabate just dunked so hard he made almost the entire Clippers bench fall over – 12:28 AM
13-point Nuggets lead is gone – 12:27 AM
Robert Covington done for the night.
Moussa Diabate comes in, immediately grabs offensive rebound, loses bucket due to travel, then gets yammmed on by (not that) Jack White – 12:25 AM
Ish middy game is crazy
Ish middy game is crazy

@Ish Smith x #MileHighBasketball
Norman Powell takes a seat after scoring 34 points on 11 of 14 FGs, 4 of 6 3s and making all 8 FTs. – 12:21 AM
Norman Powell finally done. He ends the night with 34 points on 11/14 FGs, 4/6 3s, 8/8 FTs. In 25 minutes. – 12:20 AM
Norman Powell 🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣
Also… Luke Kennard should play every night. Clippers are so much better when he is on the floor.
Nuggets lead down to 90-88 with 4:32 left in third quarter. Paul George is throwing tees. – 12:18 AM
⚠️ CAUTION: HOT HANDS ⚠️
⚠️ CAUTION: HOT HANDS ⚠️

📺 @KTLA | @Norman Powell
32 points in 21 minutes for Norman Powell. He’s a microwave. Get him on your 6Man hype lists – 12:12 AM
Norm Powell is the only Clippers starter to start the second half. He’s going to finish the Clippers’ preseason strong. Powell has hit 10-of-13 shots, including four 3’s and has 29 points in 21 minutes so far. – 12:10 AM
Nuggets starters are done for the game. Jokic had seven assists, MPJ went 3-for-3 from 3, KCP had 14 points, Aaron Gordon had 12 points and 5 rebounds and Bruce Brown had nine points all in 15-16 minutes for Denver starters. – 12:09 AM
Cool Hand Luke. 👌
Cool Hand Luke. 👌

📺 @KTLA | @Luke Kennard
Looks like the starters are done. #Nuggets scored 74 points in the half, and Jokic had a team-high seven assists. Encouraging? Yeah, they cooked.
Ish, CB, Davon, Vlatko and Zeke open the third quarter. – 12:05 AM
The Clippers open the second half with Powell, Kennard, Batum, Preston and Covington. Guessing that means Wall’s preseason is over. – 12:04 AM
There are comparisons of Bruce Brown to Gary Harris on my timeline.
I will not be making those because I don’t want the Ghost Of Nuggets Injuries Past to locate Mr. Brown and harvest his organs.
Nugglife does enough on its own, you don’t have to help it locate new prey. – 11:59 PM
Fresh 24 after the break. pic.twitter.com/yeWLNHaxQ9 – 11:58 PM
AG CLEANING IT UP 🧹
@Aaron Gordon x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/4tdv4HYXw7 – 11:57 PM
🚨 AT THE BUZZER!!! 🚨
📺 @KTLA | @Terance Mann pic.twitter.com/nfQ9xYRli2 – 11:53 PM
Numbers from the half
I’m especially impressed with MPJ that half. Let the offense come to him. Nothing forced other than the end of shot clock shots that he knocked down.
4/6 FG, 3/3 3FG – 11:50 PM
T. Mann 3 good.
Norman Powell -> good. 24 points in 17 minutes.
Clippers defense <<<<<
Nuggets lead 74-66 at halftime. Aaron Gordon with 12 points, 5 rebounds, 5/10 FGs. Denver shot 54.2% FGs, outscored Clips 36-16 in paint.
LAC defense reminds me of last year here vs MIN. – 11:50 PM
Alright, halftime rotations here are the Nuggets lead 74-66.
KCP’s got 14
Porter’s got 12
AG’s got 12
Joker’s up to 7 assists. Still hasn’t made a shot this preseason. pic.twitter.com/Ck2og9JiPs – 11:50 PM
74 points for the Nuggets that half despite playing without Murray or Bones. Offense evenly distributed.
KCP – 14 points
MPJ – 12 points
AG – 12 points
Bruce Brown – 9 points
Jokic – 7 assists – 11:49 PM
A bit of a tough shift for Jason Preston but he closed the first half in its final seconds with a heady one-touch play to redirect a pass to Terance Mann in the corner, who beat the buzzer with a three. Halftime: Nuggets 74, Clippers 66 – 11:48 PM
Jason Preston with a sublime tip pass on an offensive rebound to Terance Mann, who appears to have beaten the buzzer. – 11:47 PM
Added somethin’ extra to that slam 😤
@Kentavious Caldwell-Pope x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/CfBqOljbNX – 11:47 PM
Soarin’ and Scorin’.
📺 @KTLA | @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/7CBVIXyDe5 – 11:46 PM
KCP looks exactly like I expected him to look: floor-spreader, deceptive cutter and slasher, heads-up on both ends of the floor and motivated. Looks like Pope is having fun out there. – 11:46 PM
Ten points in the second quarter for Norman Powell and 18 overall on 6-9 shooting. He worked on improving his offensive efficiency in the offseason and it’s shown in this first half. – 11:42 PM
First half Jason Preston minutes. He’s in for PG, who should be done for the preseason. – 11:38 PM
MPJ is an absurd 3-point shooter. Always looks like it’s going in. – 11:37 PM
Denver Nuggets movement offense stirring from a long slumber, deep in the Mines of Moria: pic.twitter.com/yDin1SwY2e – 11:35 PM
Don’t think we’ll see Robert Covington tonight at this point.
He’s fine. It’s preseason. Of all the Clip regulars, he has probably already demonstrated everything you’d need to see the most. – 11:33 PM
I really think the Nuggets are going to have to find minutes for Brown-KCP-AG-Jokic. All unselfish and smart on O. All tough on defense.
Can run that lineup with Murray, MPJ, or Bones. – 11:31 PM
Step back three bucket from MPJ 😮💨
This has been one of those games where PG doesn’t value the basketball. His third turnover of first half ends up as an and-one opportunity for Bruce Brown, and Ty Lue was up to call the timeout before the whistle on Norm Powell.
Nuggets up 55-43, 5:15 left in first half – 11:30 PM
Hot damn the Nuggets are getting steals and scores again. It’s glorious. – 11:30 PM
The Nuggets have 6 steals and 16 fast break points against the Clippers and we aren’t even to halftime yet. – 11:29 PM
I would not be surprised if John Wall is the second unit point to begin the season.
– They’re already going to load manage one starter. Two might be disruptive
– Wall would get to go against backup PGs.
– Also would have P’n’R Zubac cycling back in with those units
We’ll see – 11:27 PM
Marcus Morris renewing the family rivalry with Nikola Jokic? – 11:26 PM
Big slam from the big man!
📺 @KTLA | @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/GRIbrctQrj – 11:24 PM
Michael Malone tried to keep Zeke Nnaji out of foul trouble.
It didn’t work. Challenge gone, and Jokic (also 3 fouls) back in. – 11:23 PM
I might have said this on draft night but Christian Braun to Nuggets is perfect. I love his game, especially for Denver.
Nuggets lead Clippers 44-36 with 8:32 left in first half – 11:21 PM
This CB dunk is ELECTRIC
@Christian Braun x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/ukYBHHisTv – 11:20 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
The 11th Annual Lights Festival is coming to Oakland this week!!
I know it because my possibly illegal Nuggets stream is giving me local updates.
Nuggets up 39-30 in the 2nd quarter and look excellent to begin the game. – 11:17 PM
Good first Q
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/3HkkayZdEb – 11:13 PM
Defense of Clippers not good at all, with Nuggets shooting 60.9% from field to take a 37-29 lead at the end of first quarter.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with 10 points to lead all scorers. – 11:12 PM
Ish has been really impressive in the preseason. Easily looked like one of the top 10 guys for Denver.
Hope we get an extended look at Ish-Bones lineups early on. – 11:11 PM
Nuggets shot 12/17 on two-pointers in the first quarter. That’s pretty good. – 11:11 PM
What a bucket by Zeke 💪
@Zeke Nnaji x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/Cy94j9YDe8 – 11:08 PM
Your LAC second unit tonight:
Terance Mann
Nicolas Batum
Moses Brown
Luke Kennard
John Wall – 11:07 PM
THE PASS! 👀👀
📺 @KTLA | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/2lMSbsUkdQ – 11:06 PM
Paul George checks out after nine minutes. Didn’t make a shot (0-3) but was active in every other facet, with two boards, four assists and three steals, including tipping away one of Jokic’s entry passes. – 11:04 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Hot start for @Marcus Morris! 🔥
📺 @KTLA | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/paojvn5Kpc – 11:03 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Ball is surely poppin with this unit.
Perfect complimentary pieces surrounding Jokic and excellent spacing with floor spacers and cutters.
🏀 is fun again in Denver. – 11:03 PM
Ivica Zubac punished Davon Reed’s rim protection 🔨🔨🔨🔨🔨 – 11:00 PM
2nd game in a row that Jokic has not taken a shot in his first stint. 4 assists, 2 boards. Nuggets offense looked great. – 10:59 PM
John Wall checks in for the Clippers to huge applause. No other subs, so Ty Lue will give Wall some time to run with the starters after Jackson earned the start. – 10:58 PM
John Wall enters the game at the 5-minute mark of the first quarter. – 10:58 PM
KCP with an early 10 piece 😤
@Kentavious Caldwell-Pope x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/6aGR97QLK3 – 10:56 PM
Bruce Brown is a hell of a defender – 10:56 PM
Ty Lue takes a timeout after three empty Clippers possessions and a go-ahead KCP 3 from 2-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic.
13-11 Nuggets lead with 7:30 left in opening quarter. – 10:51 PM
4 assists for Jokic in the first 4:30 of the game. Nuggets are cutting and moving the ball extremely well without a point guard on the court. Fun basketball so far. – 10:50 PM
Confirmed:
Joker is still good at passing pic.twitter.com/w1plH6Uady – 10:50 PM
The Nuggets offense is really, really darn good. – 10:49 PM
Will be curious how the Clippers get Norm Powell moving without the ball as the season goes along. So far, with Reggie and PG handling the ball most of the time, he’s been waiting in the corners. – 10:47 PM
Going to be an interesting finish at bottom of the roster. 15th spot open, two-way opposite Moussa Diabate open.
Moses Brown and Xavier Moon would seem to be the frontrunners. Their main competition likely isn’t Malik Fitts and Nate Darling — it’s the rest of the NBA – 10:47 PM
Nikola Jokic, playing with tape around his right wrist, finds an open Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on the Nuggets first possession. KCP misfires. Aaron Gordon’s put-back gets Denver on the board a couple of possessions later. – 10:45 PM
This time last year in Ontario, Clippers held out Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris Sr.
All of those guys are here tonight. Plus newcomers like Norman Powell and John Wall. – 10:43 PM
Nikola Jokic with some added tape to protect that right wrist. Nonethless, encouraging to see him out there before the season gets underway. – 10:42 PM
KCP and Zubac — two former Lakers — shared a nice moment before tipoff in Ontario. – 10:41 PM
Starting 5️⃣ vs. @Denver Nuggets
1️⃣ » @Reggie Jackson
2️⃣ » @Norman Powell
3️⃣ » @Paul George
4️⃣ » @Marcus Morris
5️⃣ » @ivicazubac pic.twitter.com/II4Wt0aWHw – 10:26 PM
Jamal Murray made all the shots during warmups.
Tap in, #ClipperNation‼️
🕦 7:30PM PT | 📺 @KTLA pic.twitter.com/vNml1jELlZ – 10:11 PM
Nikola Jokic (wrist) is playing tonight against the Clippers. – 10:06 PM
Can’t wait to see how Joker finds a way to take two shots tonight lmao. He’s gonna pass to every cutter imaginable. – 10:03 PM
Starting 🖐
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/NGX0BDu314 – 10:01 PM
Live for the postgame show. Come hang.
✅ Jokic is IN
✅ Bones, Murray, Jeff, DJ OUT
✅ Are the Nuggets the hipster pick of 2023?
youtube.com/watch?v=GIZjWK… – 10:00 PM
Bruce Brown will start at the point guard tonight for the Nuggets.
Brown
KCP
MPJ
AG
Jokić – 9:58 PM
Jamal Murray, Bones Hyland, Jeff Green and DeAndre Jordan are all out tonight vs. Clippers.
After missing two games due to a right wrist sprain, Nikola Jokic will be available. – 9:54 PM
Injury report vs. Clippers:
Jamal Murray – Out
Bones Hyland – Out
Collin Gillespie – Out
Jeff Green – Out
DeAndre Jordan – Out – 9:53 PM
UPDATE: Nikola Jokić is available tonight and WILL play for the Nuggets.
DeAndre Jordan is OUT for rest. – 9:51 PM
No Kawhi tonight. Starters are PG, Reggie Jackson, Powell, Morris Sr. and Zubac – 9:26 PM
Let's roll 🚌
Coach Malone said they haven’t found the guy that hit him in a car accident a few weeks ago. He said the guy put his dog under his arm like a football & took off down the highway & jumped the barrier.
“We’re working closely with the Denver Police Department to find that guy.” – 9:22 PM
Nikola Jokić is going through his pregame warmup and will be a game time decision tonight against the Clippers.
Jamal Murray (left hamstring tightness), Bones Hyland (left ankle strain), and Jeff Green (rest) are all out. – 9:13 PM
Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Norman Powell, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac first 5 for tonight’s Clippers in Ontario vs Nuggets – 8:53 PM
Clippers will start Reggie Jackson, Norm Powell, Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac tonight. – 8:52 PM
Ty Lue is here before tonight’s game against Denver.
Kawhi Leonard won’t play as a rest night. John Wall will play. – 8:51 PM
Midweek drip. 💧
Chris Finch said he feels the best way to grow the chemistry around a two-big lineup is to get the two bigs on the same page and then have the surrounding players build off that.
Finch was in Denver with Jokic and Nurkic and in New Orleans with Davis and Cousins. Same process. – 8:43 PM
Not expecting a full Clip squad to play tonight. Definitely would be surprised if Kawhi Leonard will play here in Ontario. – 8:30 PM
Oh man, Facu’s back. Dallas-Denver games are gonna be hilarious. – 5:17 PM
Comments / 0