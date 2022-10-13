ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Red Sox DFA Hard-Throwing Reliever; Add Crafty Pitcher From AL East Rival

The Boston Red Sox are starting to get active in the waiver wire market as they prepare for a roster overhaul this offseason. Boston designated right-hander Eduard Bazardo for assignment Thursday while claiming former Baltimore Orioles right-hander Jake Reed in a corresponding move. Bazardo was a September call-up and posted...
BOSTON, MA
Popculture

World Series Champion Catcher to Retire After 16-Year MLB Career

A veteran catcher who won a World Series has ended his MLB career. Kurt Suzuki recently told the Orange County Register that he's retiring from baseball after a 16-year career. The 39-year-old spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and had a special sendoff during his final game on Oct. 4, the game day as his birthday.
MLB
ClutchPoints

The astronomical 9-figure contract Aaron Judge could receive

The Aaron Judge sweepstakes are going to dominate the MLB offseason for as long as he’s on the market. The New York Yankees are going to do whatever they can to fend off the competition to re-sign their star outfielder after watching him hit 62 home runs in a contract year. The problem is that the contract that Judge appears set to earn could be worth an unprecedented amount of money.
MLB
FanSided

3 under-the-radar players the St. Louis Cardinals could sign

While these moves might not be flashy, the St. Louis Cardinals could benefit from acquiring these three players. It’s no secret that the St. Louis Cardinals have some holes on their roster. Catcher is the most glaring need, and Willson Contreras could be a fine replacement for the retired Yadier Molina. The outfield also needs help, as it performed poorly this year with Tyler O’Neill often injured and lacking in production when he did play, along with a disappointing season at the plate for Dylan Carlson.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners vs. Astros score: Live updates as George Kirby, Lance McCullers Jr. trade scoreless frames

What were you doing October 18, 2001? That was the last time we saw a Major League Baseball playoff game in Seattle. Until October 15, 2022, that is. After four straight road playoff games in their first postseason since Ichiro's rookie year, the Mariners finally get to play at home again Saturday, hosting Game 3 in their ALDS matchup against Houston. The Astros hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five ALDS after two comeback wins.
HOUSTON, TX
atozsports.com

One Bears player continues to sabotage his own team

The early returns on Velus Jones Jr. have been nothing short of horrendous for the Chicago Bears. Jones, who was drafted in the third round this offseason, has hurt the Bears more than he has helped them. After missing the team’s first three games due to a hamstring injury, Jones...
CHICAGO, IL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Postseason baseball is back in Seattle; Mariners take on Astros in game 3 of ALDS at T-Mobile Park

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are bringing playoff baseball home to Seattle for the first time in 21 years as they fight to keep their postseason run alive. The M’s are looking to turn things around during Saturday’s game against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park after losing the first two games of the American League Division Series in Houston.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, matchups, schedule after Astros beat Mariners in ALDS Game 2

The ALDS and NLDS are in full swing in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Both NLDS matchups are tied, 1-1, after the Braves and Padres picked up victories Wednesday night against the Phillies and Dodges, respectively. Yankees-Guardians Game 2 was postponed due to rain and the Astros had the TV to themselves Thursday to beat the Mariners 4-2, taking a 2-0 lead in the ALDS.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Nationals to decline mutual option with Nelson Cruz

Talk Nats reports that the Nationals are expected to decline their half of a $16M mutual option with righty slugger Nelson Cruz for the 2023 season, instead opting to pay him a $3M buyout on the option. Additionally, Cruz, who had been previously reported to be undergoing eye surgery sometime this month, has undergone the procedure this past week.
WASHINGTON, DC
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
MLB Trade Rumors

Offseason outlook: Cincinnati Reds

The Reds' efforts to slice payroll while remaining at least on the periphery of the wild-card race fell flat. An 11-game losing streak in April set the stage for what would prove to be a dismal season, with Cincinnati tying the Pirates for the third-worst record in the majors. With questions about the extent of ownership’s desired paring of the payroll, the Reds find themselves without a great path back to contention next year.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series top plays: Astros defeat Mariners in 18 innings

MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. The Houston Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in their ALDS series with a 1-0 victory on the road after a whopping 18 innings. Houston now advances to the American League Championship Series, which will begin Wednesday. Earlier, the Philadelphia...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

