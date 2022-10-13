Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Hairbanger's Ball at Konow's Corn Maze on 10/16Adrian HolmanHomer Glen, IL
Yardbarker
Red Sox DFA Hard-Throwing Reliever; Add Crafty Pitcher From AL East Rival
The Boston Red Sox are starting to get active in the waiver wire market as they prepare for a roster overhaul this offseason. Boston designated right-hander Eduard Bazardo for assignment Thursday while claiming former Baltimore Orioles right-hander Jake Reed in a corresponding move. Bazardo was a September call-up and posted...
4 possible heirs at catcher as Yadier Molina retires
The Cardinals have some internal and external options worth considering as an immediate heir as Yadier Molina passes the torch and leaves the starting catcher role up for grabs.
What time, TV channel is Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros ALDS Game 3 today?
The Seattle Mariners will be fighting to stay alive in the 2022 MLB playoffs today when they face a Houston Astros team leading the series 2-0. Game 3 of the this ALDS series gets underway on Saturday, October 15 at 1:07 p.m. PT/4:07 p.m. ET (3:07 a.m. CT) with a live broadcast on TBS.
Popculture
World Series Champion Catcher to Retire After 16-Year MLB Career
A veteran catcher who won a World Series has ended his MLB career. Kurt Suzuki recently told the Orange County Register that he's retiring from baseball after a 16-year career. The 39-year-old spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and had a special sendoff during his final game on Oct. 4, the game day as his birthday.
Report: Joe Maddon to interview for 2 MLB manager jobs
Joe Maddon may not even need to take a gap year after being fired by the Los Angeles Angels a few months ago. Chicago MLB insider Mike Rodriguez reported this week that the veteran manager Maddon will interview with both the Chicago White Sox and the Miami Marlins for their managerial vacancies.
The astronomical 9-figure contract Aaron Judge could receive
The Aaron Judge sweepstakes are going to dominate the MLB offseason for as long as he’s on the market. The New York Yankees are going to do whatever they can to fend off the competition to re-sign their star outfielder after watching him hit 62 home runs in a contract year. The problem is that the contract that Judge appears set to earn could be worth an unprecedented amount of money.
3 under-the-radar players the St. Louis Cardinals could sign
While these moves might not be flashy, the St. Louis Cardinals could benefit from acquiring these three players. It’s no secret that the St. Louis Cardinals have some holes on their roster. Catcher is the most glaring need, and Willson Contreras could be a fine replacement for the retired Yadier Molina. The outfield also needs help, as it performed poorly this year with Tyler O’Neill often injured and lacking in production when he did play, along with a disappointing season at the plate for Dylan Carlson.
ALDS Game 3: Mariners vs. Astros | Live updates, reactions
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros meet in Game 3 of the ALDS. The Astros have a 2-0 lead in the series and are looking to advance to the ALCS with a victory. Twenty-one years later, playoff baseball is back in the Pacific Northwest. But unless...
MLB home run records in postseason, World Series history
Defense may win championships, but home runs can win a World Series. Following a regular season in which Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols made home run history, more players have a chance to etch their names into baseball lore with homers in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Whether it was a...
MLB playoffs: Phillies reach NLCS, Astros gain ALCS and Guardians get edge on Yankees
Philadelphia routed Atlanta to reach the NLCS, while Houston won 1-0 in 18 innings at Seattle to clinch an ALCS spot. Cleveland rallied for a 2-1 ALDS lead.
CBS Sports
Mariners vs. Astros score: Live updates as George Kirby, Lance McCullers Jr. trade scoreless frames
What were you doing October 18, 2001? That was the last time we saw a Major League Baseball playoff game in Seattle. Until October 15, 2022, that is. After four straight road playoff games in their first postseason since Ichiro's rookie year, the Mariners finally get to play at home again Saturday, hosting Game 3 in their ALDS matchup against Houston. The Astros hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five ALDS after two comeback wins.
'Rally Nuns' spotted at Minute Maid Park during Astros/Mariners Game 2 of ALDS
HOUSTON — Guess who's back in the stands at Minute Maid Park?. The Houston Astros' prayer squad, aka the "Rally Nuns," were spotted at Minute Maid Park during Game 2 of the Astros/Mariners ALDS series. About a dozen of them were seen waving their orange rally towel, cheering on the 'Stros to hopefully their second win.
atozsports.com
One Bears player continues to sabotage his own team
The early returns on Velus Jones Jr. have been nothing short of horrendous for the Chicago Bears. Jones, who was drafted in the third round this offseason, has hurt the Bears more than he has helped them. After missing the team’s first three games due to a hamstring injury, Jones...
Postseason baseball is back in Seattle; Mariners take on Astros in game 3 of ALDS at T-Mobile Park
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are bringing playoff baseball home to Seattle for the first time in 21 years as they fight to keep their postseason run alive. The M’s are looking to turn things around during Saturday’s game against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park after losing the first two games of the American League Division Series in Houston.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, matchups, schedule after Astros beat Mariners in ALDS Game 2
The ALDS and NLDS are in full swing in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Both NLDS matchups are tied, 1-1, after the Braves and Padres picked up victories Wednesday night against the Phillies and Dodges, respectively. Yankees-Guardians Game 2 was postponed due to rain and the Astros had the TV to themselves Thursday to beat the Mariners 4-2, taking a 2-0 lead in the ALDS.
Nationals to decline mutual option with Nelson Cruz
Talk Nats reports that the Nationals are expected to decline their half of a $16M mutual option with righty slugger Nelson Cruz for the 2023 season, instead opting to pay him a $3M buyout on the option. Additionally, Cruz, who had been previously reported to be undergoing eye surgery sometime this month, has undergone the procedure this past week.
Offseason outlook: Cincinnati Reds
The Reds' efforts to slice payroll while remaining at least on the periphery of the wild-card race fell flat. An 11-game losing streak in April set the stage for what would prove to be a dismal season, with Cincinnati tying the Pirates for the third-worst record in the majors. With questions about the extent of ownership’s desired paring of the payroll, the Reds find themselves without a great path back to contention next year.
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series top plays: Astros defeat Mariners in 18 innings
MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. The Houston Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in their ALDS series with a 1-0 victory on the road after a whopping 18 innings. Houston now advances to the American League Championship Series, which will begin Wednesday. Earlier, the Philadelphia...
Aaron Boone explains his bench decisions from Game 2
Why did Boone go to Matt Carpenter to pinch-hit for Jose Trevino in the sixth, and stick with Tim Locastro in the tenth? The Yankees skipper explained after the 4-2 loss.
MLB Trade Rumors
