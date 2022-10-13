ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drones attack infrastructure west of Ukraine's Kyiv - officials

 6 days ago

KYIV, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Three drones operated by Russian forces attacked the small town of Makariv, west of Ukraine's capital, early on Thursday with officials saying that critical infrastructure facilities were struck by what they said were Iran-made suicide drones.

"There was a overnight drones bombardment by invaders on the Makariv community," Andriy Nebytov, head of the Kyiv region police said on the Telegram messaging app.

"According to preliminary information, there were no casualties."

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Volodymyr Zelenskiy's presidential office, said earlier that the attack took place by "kamikaze drones on critical infrastructure facilities", without providing further detail.

Nebytov and the region's governor, Oleksiy Kuleba, said that rescuers were working at the site.

Makariv, a town which had a population of about 10,000 before Russia's invasion in Ukraine in February, is about 55 km (34 miles) west of the capital, Kyiv.

Ukraine has reported a spate of Russian attacks with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. Iran denies supplying the drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented.

Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Reporting by the Kyiv burea and Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman, Robert Birsel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

