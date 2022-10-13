Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Related
CBS Sports
Russell Westbrook's Lakers bench debut ends quickly as he leaves game after five minutes with hamstring injury
For the first time since he was a rookie, Russell Westbrook came off the bench Friday with the Los Angeles Lakers wrapping up their preseason schedule in Sacramento. Westbrook entered the game at the 7:30 mark of the first quarter, and five minutes later he was done for the night with a hamstring injury. During those five minutes, Westbrook was held scoreless, missing a couple 3-pointers and committing two turnovers. It was interesting that Westbrook entered the game to play alongside LeBron James.
CBS Sports
Warriors extending Jordan Poole was a no-brainer, but the Draymond Green decision next summer won't be so easy
Jordan Poole is a budding star. He's 23 years old, and in what was, effectively, his first NBA season of record, he put up 18.5 points and four assists a night and led the league in free-throw percentage. Poole's defense remains a postseason question mark, same as Tyler Herro's in Miami, but hyper-creators and deadeye shooters like this don't grow on trees.
CBS Sports
Anthony Davis willing to play center for Lakers, but states positional preference: 'A.D. wants to play the 4'
Anthony Davis is a center in the minds of pretty much everybody except Anthony Davis. He stated his preference for the power forward position as soon as he arrived in Los Angeles, and while the Lakers have given him minutes at center in high-leverage situations, they have largely preferred to play him along with a traditional big man.
20 Worst 3-Point Shooters In NBA History
Russell Westbrook is one of the worst 3-point shooters in NBA history.
NBA・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Tyreek Hill says Dolphins removed damaged ping-pong table from locker room to replace it with a new one
A ping-pong table has been removed from the Miami Dolphins locker room in what, depending on who is asked, is either a move to eliminate distractions from the locker room or a move to make way for a new one in its place. The removal of the table was confirmed Wednesday afternoon by head coach Mike McDaniel, but was given a different context on Thursday.
CBS Sports
Baylor vs. West Virginia odds, line, spread: 2022 college football picks, predictions from proven simulation
Teams looking to get back into the mix in the Big 12 Conference standings battle on Thursday night when the Baylor Bears meet the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Bears (3-2, 1-1), who are sixth in the conference standings, are coming off a 36-25 loss to Oklahoma State on Oct. 1, the rematch of last year's Big 12 Conference Championship Game. Baylor's only other loss was Sept. 10 at BYU, 26-20. The Mountaineers (2-3, 0-2) are eighth in the league after losing at Texas 38-20 in Week 5. Both teams had this past weekend off.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady fined more than $11,000 for violating NFL rules by kicking opponent during Week 5 win over Falcons
Tom Brady's bank account is going to be taking a hit this week and that's because the NFL has decided to fine the Buccaneers quarterback for his actions during Tampa Bay's 21-15 win over Atlanta in Week 5. Over the past few days, the NFL was trying to determine whether...
CBS Sports
Women's college basketball preview: Top Final Four contenders that could win the national championship
South Carolina was a scary team to face last season and will continue to be intimidating this year as the Gamecocks look to defend their national title. The team that embraces the Final Four grind every Friday certainly has the weapons to repeat, but nothing is guaranteed in college basketball with plenty of competition.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Another preseason double-double
Reid tallied 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot over 27 minutes in Wednesday's exhibition victory versus the Lakers. Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert were both rested for the contest, allowing Reid the opportunity to be the focal point of the offense. He led Minnesota in scoring, field-goal attempts and boards while logging his second consecutive preseason double-double. Reid has been excellent through four games, averaging 14.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks over 21.8 minutes. He's capable of putting up strong per-minute numbers, but his fantasy stock is limited due to playing behind Towns and Gobert.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: No rust to shake off
Ingram finished with 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal over 20 minutes in Friday's preseason game against the Hawks. Ingram didn't miss a beat in his preseason debut, shooting efficiently from the field while also distributing the basketball. He missed the last few exhibitions due to a toe injury but will be at full strength entering the regular-season opener Wednesday in Brooklyn.
CBS Sports
Panthers have been a lost cause since owner David Tepper arrived on the scene in 2018
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is very likely to endeavor in his second head coach search in just four-plus years of ownership. Panthers fans should hope the search goes better than his Monday press conference. Tepper spent the first 20 minutes of his half-hour presser navigating well the questions of...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable for Friday
Murray (hamstring) is listed as questionable for the Nuggets' final preseason game against the Warriors on Friday, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports. Murray missed the Nuggets' last two preseason games with a hamstring injury and could potentially miss Denver's preseason finale. Expect Ish Smith and Bruce Brown to see increased workloads if Murray can't play.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Patriots' Kevin Harris: Gets call-up from practice squad
The Patriots signed Harris off their practice squad Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The sixth-round rookie out of South Carolina was unable to secure a spot on the Patriots' Week 1 roster, but New England thought enough of the 5-foot-10, 225-pound back to include him on its practice squad once he cleared waivers. With Ty Montgomery (knee) having since been moved to injured reserve and with Damien Harris (hamstring) looking unlikely to suit up Sunday in Cleveland, Kevin Harris looks like he could get the chance to make his NFL debut Week 6. Though Rhamondre Stevenson is capable of playing on both early downs and passing downs and is projected to take on a heavier role than usual this weekend, Harris could make for an ideal power-running complement when Stevenson needs a breather.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Doesn't travel with team
Davis (back) won't play during Friday's preseason matchup against the Kings as a precautionary measure, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports. Davis dealt with minor back tightness earlier in the preseason, and he didn't travel with the Lakers to Sacramento ahead of the team's final exhibition matchup. Since the 28-year-old's absence is labeled as precautionary, it wouldn't be surprising to see him available for the Lakers' regular-season opener against the Warriors on Oct. 18, but it's not yet clear whether the back issue will be a lingering concern early in the year.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Regresses in practice Thursday
Luvu (shoulder) was a limited participant during the Panthers' practice Thursday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports. Luvu has been dealing with a lingering shoulder injury since mid-September and was ruled out for the first time this season in Week 5. The 26-year-old linebacker returned to practice in full Wednesday, though it appears this injury has flared back up given his limited participation Thursday. Luvu recorded 32 tackles, two passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble over Carolina's first four games, and he'll have one more practice to improve his health before Sunday's game against the Rams.
CBS Sports
Andrew Wiggins agrees to four-year, $109 million extension with Warriors, per report
Andrew Wiggins has agreed to a four-year, $109 million extension with the Golden State Warriors, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Wiggins, who was entering the final year of his contract, is now set to stay in the Bay Area through the 2026-27 season. Wiggins shined in the playoffs last season, particularly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Bears' Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Targeted once in defeat
Smith-Marsette lost one yard on one rushing attempt and failed to catch his only target in the Bears' 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Thursday. Smith-Marsette was targeted on a key fourth down while the Bears were trying to drive for a go-ahead score, but the pass went through his hands. He was on the field for 35 percent of the snaps, so his role in the offense is growing, but unless his targets increase significantly, he'll be a non-factor in fantasy.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Rico Dowdle: IR-bound with ankle injury
Dallas placed Dowdle (ankle) on its injured reserve list Saturday. Dowdle will be forced to sit out for at least the next four games after appearing in all of the Cowboys' first five games this season. In a corresponding move, Malik Davis was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.
CBS Sports
Cowboys legend Troy Aikman weighs in on Dallas' QB situation, asks: 'Do we put Dak (Prescott) back in?'
Dak Prescott or Cooper Rush, who would you want as quarterback of your team? It is one of the biggest questions for the Dallas Cowboys right now and it seems everyone has an opinion on the matter, including former Cowboy and Hall of Famer Troy Aikman. When Precott exited the...
CBS Sports
DeMarcus Lawrence downplays Jalen Hurts' rise with Eagles: 'He hasn't played the Cowboys yet'
One of the biggest reasons for the Eagles' surprise 5-0 start this season is Jalen Hurts' improvement as a passer. Not only has the third-year quarterback remained an elite threat with his legs, but he's also built a reliable chemistry with a rebuilt receiving corps. Just don't tell that to the rival Cowboys, who will visit Hurts and the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday night. Asked about the QB's growth, Dallas veteran DeMarcus Lawrence downplayed it Thursday while issuing a warning: "He hasn't played the Cowboys yet."
Comments / 0