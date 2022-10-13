ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Russell Westbrook's Lakers bench debut ends quickly as he leaves game after five minutes with hamstring injury

For the first time since he was a rookie, Russell Westbrook came off the bench Friday with the Los Angeles Lakers wrapping up their preseason schedule in Sacramento. Westbrook entered the game at the 7:30 mark of the first quarter, and five minutes later he was done for the night with a hamstring injury. During those five minutes, Westbrook was held scoreless, missing a couple 3-pointers and committing two turnovers. It was interesting that Westbrook entered the game to play alongside LeBron James.
CBS Sports

Warriors extending Jordan Poole was a no-brainer, but the Draymond Green decision next summer won't be so easy

Jordan Poole is a budding star. He's 23 years old, and in what was, effectively, his first NBA season of record, he put up 18.5 points and four assists a night and led the league in free-throw percentage. Poole's defense remains a postseason question mark, same as Tyler Herro's in Miami, but hyper-creators and deadeye shooters like this don't grow on trees.
CBS Sports

Baylor vs. West Virginia odds, line, spread: 2022 college football picks, predictions from proven simulation

Teams looking to get back into the mix in the Big 12 Conference standings battle on Thursday night when the Baylor Bears meet the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Bears (3-2, 1-1), who are sixth in the conference standings, are coming off a 36-25 loss to Oklahoma State on Oct. 1, the rematch of last year's Big 12 Conference Championship Game. Baylor's only other loss was Sept. 10 at BYU, 26-20. The Mountaineers (2-3, 0-2) are eighth in the league after losing at Texas 38-20 in Week 5. Both teams had this past weekend off.
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Another preseason double-double

Reid tallied 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot over 27 minutes in Wednesday's exhibition victory versus the Lakers. Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert were both rested for the contest, allowing Reid the opportunity to be the focal point of the offense. He led Minnesota in scoring, field-goal attempts and boards while logging his second consecutive preseason double-double. Reid has been excellent through four games, averaging 14.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks over 21.8 minutes. He's capable of putting up strong per-minute numbers, but his fantasy stock is limited due to playing behind Towns and Gobert.
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: No rust to shake off

Ingram finished with 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal over 20 minutes in Friday's preseason game against the Hawks. Ingram didn't miss a beat in his preseason debut, shooting efficiently from the field while also distributing the basketball. He missed the last few exhibitions due to a toe injury but will be at full strength entering the regular-season opener Wednesday in Brooklyn.
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable for Friday

Murray (hamstring) is listed as questionable for the Nuggets' final preseason game against the Warriors on Friday, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports. Murray missed the Nuggets' last two preseason games with a hamstring injury and could potentially miss Denver's preseason finale. Expect Ish Smith and Bruce Brown to see increased workloads if Murray can't play.
CBS Sports

Patriots' Kevin Harris: Gets call-up from practice squad

The Patriots signed Harris off their practice squad Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The sixth-round rookie out of South Carolina was unable to secure a spot on the Patriots' Week 1 roster, but New England thought enough of the 5-foot-10, 225-pound back to include him on its practice squad once he cleared waivers. With Ty Montgomery (knee) having since been moved to injured reserve and with Damien Harris (hamstring) looking unlikely to suit up Sunday in Cleveland, Kevin Harris looks like he could get the chance to make his NFL debut Week 6. Though Rhamondre Stevenson is capable of playing on both early downs and passing downs and is projected to take on a heavier role than usual this weekend, Harris could make for an ideal power-running complement when Stevenson needs a breather.
CBS Sports

Lakers' Anthony Davis: Doesn't travel with team

Davis (back) won't play during Friday's preseason matchup against the Kings as a precautionary measure, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports. Davis dealt with minor back tightness earlier in the preseason, and he didn't travel with the Lakers to Sacramento ahead of the team's final exhibition matchup. Since the 28-year-old's absence is labeled as precautionary, it wouldn't be surprising to see him available for the Lakers' regular-season opener against the Warriors on Oct. 18, but it's not yet clear whether the back issue will be a lingering concern early in the year.
CBS Sports

Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Regresses in practice Thursday

Luvu (shoulder) was a limited participant during the Panthers' practice Thursday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports. Luvu has been dealing with a lingering shoulder injury since mid-September and was ruled out for the first time this season in Week 5. The 26-year-old linebacker returned to practice in full Wednesday, though it appears this injury has flared back up given his limited participation Thursday. Luvu recorded 32 tackles, two passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble over Carolina's first four games, and he'll have one more practice to improve his health before Sunday's game against the Rams.
CBS Sports

Bears' Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Targeted once in defeat

Smith-Marsette lost one yard on one rushing attempt and failed to catch his only target in the Bears' 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Thursday. Smith-Marsette was targeted on a key fourth down while the Bears were trying to drive for a go-ahead score, but the pass went through his hands. He was on the field for 35 percent of the snaps, so his role in the offense is growing, but unless his targets increase significantly, he'll be a non-factor in fantasy.
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Rico Dowdle: IR-bound with ankle injury

Dallas placed Dowdle (ankle) on its injured reserve list Saturday. Dowdle will be forced to sit out for at least the next four games after appearing in all of the Cowboys' first five games this season. In a corresponding move, Malik Davis was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.
CBS Sports

DeMarcus Lawrence downplays Jalen Hurts' rise with Eagles: 'He hasn't played the Cowboys yet'

One of the biggest reasons for the Eagles' surprise 5-0 start this season is Jalen Hurts' improvement as a passer. Not only has the third-year quarterback remained an elite threat with his legs, but he's also built a reliable chemistry with a rebuilt receiving corps. Just don't tell that to the rival Cowboys, who will visit Hurts and the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday night. Asked about the QB's growth, Dallas veteran DeMarcus Lawrence downplayed it Thursday while issuing a warning: "He hasn't played the Cowboys yet."
