Memphis Grizzlies Waive Former Duke Star
On Thursday, the Memphis Grizzlies made several transactions, including waiving former Duke star Matthew Hurt.
Pistons will reportedly waive 4-time All-Star
The Detroit Pistons acquired Kemba Walker as part of a trade during the NBA Draft, but the veteran point guard is not going to play in a regular-season game for the team. Walker is expected to be waived by the Pistons, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Detroit landed Walker...
Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Shoots Down Reports Of Him Having Interest In Washington Wizards
Oladipo always had plans of returning to the Heat
Chicago Bulls Sign Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother To Two-Way Contract
Kostas Antetokounmpo, the brother of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, has had his training camp deal with the Chicago Bulls converted to a two-way contract for the 2022-23 NBA season.
Detroit Pistons likely to shift gears on Kemba Walker
What are the Detroit Pistons likely to do with Kemba Walker?When will the Pistons begin their 2022-23 season?. According to a report from The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons are likely to shift gears on G Kemba Walker. Walker, who was acquired by the Pistons on draft day, was originally thought...
Utah Jazz Waive Cody Zeller
The Utah Jazz have waived center Cody Zeller, who has played for the Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers.
Orlando Magic Waive Three Players
On Saturday, the Orlando Magic waived Devin Cannady, Jay Scrubb and Simi Shittu.
theScore
Report: Pistons likely to waive Kemba Walker
The Detroit Pistons will likely waive former All-Star point guard Kemba Walker before Monday’s league deadline to set regular-season rosters, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania and James Edwards III. Cutting Walker would bring the Pistons' roster to 15 guaranteed spots. Walker didn't attend training camp or play in...
Yardbarker
Cavs’ Evan Mobley to Play in Preseason Finale; Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell Out
Mobley, of course, has missed the first three preseason games with a bum ankle, suffered early in training camp when his foot was stepped on. While Mobley is ready to roll, the Cavs standout backcourt of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell will not make the trip. Center Jarrett Allen also stayed back in Cleveland, and all three are sitting out solely for the purpose of rest.
CBS Sports
Tyreek Hill says Dolphins removed damaged ping-pong table from locker room to replace it with a new one
A ping-pong table has been removed from the Miami Dolphins locker room in what, depending on who is asked, is either a move to eliminate distractions from the locker room or a move to make way for a new one in its place. The removal of the table was confirmed Wednesday afternoon by head coach Mike McDaniel, but was given a different context on Thursday.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Hornets to Waive LiAngelo Ball
Ball, 23, is 6-foot-5 and the younger brother of Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball and the older brother of Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball. The Hornets also brought LiAngelo to camp last season, waiving him before the final day of the season. He has never made an NBA roster. Ball...
San Antonio Spurs Waive Alize Johnson
The San Antonio Spurs announced on Saturday that they have waived forward Alize Johnson, who has played for the Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Another preseason double-double
Reid tallied 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot over 27 minutes in Wednesday's exhibition victory versus the Lakers. Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert were both rested for the contest, allowing Reid the opportunity to be the focal point of the offense. He led Minnesota in scoring, field-goal attempts and boards while logging his second consecutive preseason double-double. Reid has been excellent through four games, averaging 14.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks over 21.8 minutes. He's capable of putting up strong per-minute numbers, but his fantasy stock is limited due to playing behind Towns and Gobert.
Miami Heat Rookie Nikola Jovic Gets NBA Taste Against Zion Williamson
Jovic struggles while defending Williamson but Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says he is improving
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Dishes eight dimes Wednesday
Russell posted 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot over 24 minutes Wednesday in a preseason win over the Lakers. Minnesota rested both Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert for the game but started Russell and Anthony Edwards. Russell was solid in 24 minutes, knocking down three triples and recording a game-high eight assists against the team that drafted him second overall in 2015. The point guard is averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 assists, 3.3 boards, 1.7 three-pointers and 2.0 steals across three preseason contests. His shooting percentage can be a downer, but Russell figures to offer strong contributions as a passer and three-point threat again this season.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: No rust to shake off
Ingram finished with 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal over 20 minutes in Friday's preseason game against the Hawks. Ingram didn't miss a beat in his preseason debut, shooting efficiently from the field while also distributing the basketball. He missed the last few exhibitions due to a toe injury but will be at full strength entering the regular-season opener Wednesday in Brooklyn.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Questionable for Friday
Jokic (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Friday's preseason finale against the Warriors, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports. It's unclear if Jokic drew the questionable tag based on his previous wrist injury or if it's simply related to rest. Considering the big man played only during the first half of Wednesday's preseason game against the Clippers, it's unlikely he'll see a normal workload Friday if he does suit up. Regardless, Jokic should be ready to roll for next Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Jazz, barring any setbacks.
CBS Sports
Braves' Orlando Arcia: Sitting Game 3
Arcia is not in the starting lineup for Game 3 of the NLDS versus the Phillies on Friday. Arcia will take a seat after he went 0-for-5 with two walks and a strikeout while starting the first two games of the NLDS. Vaughn Grissom will draw the start at second base and bat eighth against the Phillies on Friday.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Panthers have been a lost cause since owner David Tepper arrived on the scene in 2018
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is very likely to endeavor in his second head coach search in just four-plus years of ownership. Panthers fans should hope the search goes better than his Monday press conference. Tepper spent the first 20 minutes of his half-hour presser navigating well the questions of...
CBS Sports
Alabama vs. Tennessee score: Live game updates, college football scores today, NCAA top 25 highlights
No. 3 Alabama faced its largest deficit since 2019 in the first half at No. 6 Tennessee, but the Crimson Tide roared back and took their first lead of the game in the third quarter of Saturday's SEC on CBS showdown. Entering the fourth quarter, Alabama led 35-34 as it tried to extend its winning streak against the Volunteers to 16 in this battle of unbeaten rivals.
