Larry Brown Sports

Pistons will reportedly waive 4-time All-Star

The Detroit Pistons acquired Kemba Walker as part of a trade during the NBA Draft, but the veteran point guard is not going to play in a regular-season game for the team. Walker is expected to be waived by the Pistons, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Detroit landed Walker...
DETROIT, MI
theScore

Report: Pistons likely to waive Kemba Walker

The Detroit Pistons will likely waive former All-Star point guard Kemba Walker before Monday’s league deadline to set regular-season rosters, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania and James Edwards III. Cutting Walker would bring the Pistons' roster to 15 guaranteed spots. Walker didn't attend training camp or play in...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Cavs’ Evan Mobley to Play in Preseason Finale; Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell Out

Mobley, of course, has missed the first three preseason games with a bum ankle, suffered early in training camp when his foot was stepped on. While Mobley is ready to roll, the Cavs standout backcourt of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell will not make the trip. Center Jarrett Allen also stayed back in Cleveland, and all three are sitting out solely for the purpose of rest.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Hornets to Waive LiAngelo Ball

Ball, 23, is 6-foot-5 and the younger brother of Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball and the older brother of Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball. The Hornets also brought LiAngelo to camp last season, waiving him before the final day of the season. He has never made an NBA roster. Ball...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Another preseason double-double

Reid tallied 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot over 27 minutes in Wednesday's exhibition victory versus the Lakers. Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert were both rested for the contest, allowing Reid the opportunity to be the focal point of the offense. He led Minnesota in scoring, field-goal attempts and boards while logging his second consecutive preseason double-double. Reid has been excellent through four games, averaging 14.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks over 21.8 minutes. He's capable of putting up strong per-minute numbers, but his fantasy stock is limited due to playing behind Towns and Gobert.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Dishes eight dimes Wednesday

Russell posted 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot over 24 minutes Wednesday in a preseason win over the Lakers. Minnesota rested both Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert for the game but started Russell and Anthony Edwards. Russell was solid in 24 minutes, knocking down three triples and recording a game-high eight assists against the team that drafted him second overall in 2015. The point guard is averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 assists, 3.3 boards, 1.7 three-pointers and 2.0 steals across three preseason contests. His shooting percentage can be a downer, but Russell figures to offer strong contributions as a passer and three-point threat again this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: No rust to shake off

Ingram finished with 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal over 20 minutes in Friday's preseason game against the Hawks. Ingram didn't miss a beat in his preseason debut, shooting efficiently from the field while also distributing the basketball. He missed the last few exhibitions due to a toe injury but will be at full strength entering the regular-season opener Wednesday in Brooklyn.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Questionable for Friday

Jokic (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Friday's preseason finale against the Warriors, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports. It's unclear if Jokic drew the questionable tag based on his previous wrist injury or if it's simply related to rest. Considering the big man played only during the first half of Wednesday's preseason game against the Clippers, it's unlikely he'll see a normal workload Friday if he does suit up. Regardless, Jokic should be ready to roll for next Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Jazz, barring any setbacks.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Braves' Orlando Arcia: Sitting Game 3

Arcia is not in the starting lineup for Game 3 of the NLDS versus the Phillies on Friday. Arcia will take a seat after he went 0-for-5 with two walks and a strikeout while starting the first two games of the NLDS. Vaughn Grissom will draw the start at second base and bat eighth against the Phillies on Friday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Alabama vs. Tennessee score: Live game updates, college football scores today, NCAA top 25 highlights

No. 3 Alabama faced its largest deficit since 2019 in the first half at No. 6 Tennessee, but the Crimson Tide roared back and took their first lead of the game in the third quarter of Saturday's SEC on CBS showdown. Entering the fourth quarter, Alabama led 35-34 as it tried to extend its winning streak against the Volunteers to 16 in this battle of unbeaten rivals.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

