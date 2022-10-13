Read full article on original website
Drake and The Weeknd Continue to Boycott Grammys
Drake and The Weeknd have once again chosen not to submit their solo music for Grammy Awards consideration. While both artists’ names appear several times across the voter’s ballot for featured work, their individual albums — Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind and The Weeknd’s Dawn FM — do not appear on the official ticket, according to Pitchfork.
M.I.A. Releases First Studio Album in Six Years, 'MATA'
After a lengthy six-year wait, M.I.A. has finally released her newest studio album MATA. Clocking in approximately 35 minutes, the 13-track record features a sole guest appearance from Navz-42 along with production work from the likes of Skrillex, Rex Kudo, T-Minus, Diplo, Heavy Mellow and more. MATA marks her first solo full length effort since 2016’s AIM, and is described by M.I.A. as an album highlighting the clash between “ego and spirituality,” further telling Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, “Because as a musician, you need some ego, otherwise you can’t do it. Also the genre of music that, genres I should say, is all very much like egocentric. It’s not like I’m an artist that came through gospel or something. For me, it was like to have that journey, and also, it was a significant time to discuss like Islamophobia…talking about wars in the Middle East, and things like that.”
Best New Tracks: Stormzy, Diddy, Lil Baby and More
As the week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week’s lineup is led by a long-lost track from Queen featuring vocals from late frontman Freddie Mercury. American pianist and producer Robert Glasper tapped Mac Miller for a posthumous collaboration, appearing on the forthcoming deluxe edition of his new LP Black Radio III. Elsewhere in music, Lil Baby dropped his highly-anticipated third studio album It’s Only Me with features from Young Thug, Future and more, while Stormzy shared the first single from his first project in three years. Additional new offerings come from $NOT, Diddy, Tee Grizzley, Russ, Kembe X and Marshmello with Juice WRLD.
Central Cee Drops New E.P. ‘No More Leaks,’ Releases New Video for "One Up"
Life for Central Cee is pretty crazy right now. This year alone, the West London rapper started 2022 with his 23 mixtape — which quickly shot to number one — before flying out to the U.S. to record his now-viral freestyle for L.A. Leakers. But aside from that, Cench took over social media with his hit record “Doja,” which came with a music video directed by Lyrical Lemonade founder Cole Bennett. Now, Central Cee is keeping his fans entertained with some new music before the end of the year with a new E.P. entitled No More Leaks, and it’s also come with a new music video for one of the featured tracks, aptly dubbed “One Up.”
Queen Shares Long-Lost Song “Face It Alone” Featuring Freddie Mercury Vocals
Queen has released the emotional rock ballad “Face It Alone.” It’s the first song from the band that includes Freddie Mercury’s vocals to be released in over eight years. “Face It Alone” was recorded in 1988 during studio sessions for Queen’s 13th album, 1989’s The Miracle...
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's Silk Sonic Withdraws Album From Grammy Consideration
Bruno Mars on Thursday announced that Silk Sonic — the R&B duo comprised of himself and Anderson .Paak — will not submit their album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, for 2023 Grammy Award consideration, according to Rolling Stone. “We truly put our all on this record, but Silk...
Nicki Minaj Addresses "Super Freaky Girl" Being Moved From GRAMMY's Rap to Pop Category
Nicki Minaj has responded to the moving of “Super Freaky Girl” from the GRAMMY‘s rap to pop category, stating that certain people are “moving the goalposts” for her as a way to profit off her success. “They stay moving the goalposts when it comes to...
Drake Is Celebrating 50 Billion Spotify Streams as the New Barcelona Home Kit Sponsor
Drake’s relationship with football has been there for all to see for some time now. Cast your minds back to Drizzy’s work with Liverpool F.C. when the musician was announced as an ambassador — alongside Serena Williams and Lebron James — for the club’s partnership with New Balance or even when the rapper lived in Juventus’ pink 2015/16 away jersey. And if these weren’t big enough links between Drake and the beautiful game, Stake, the business the Toronto rapper is an official partner of, is the current kit sponsor of Everton F.C. However, past connections aside, it has just been announced that Drake’s OVO owl will adorn the front of F.C. Barcelona’s home shirt for this weekend’s El Clásico in a unique collaboration with Spotify.
Raf Simons SS23 Looked Beyond the Obvious
Raf Simons has made his London debut. Yes, it might have taken some time for the lauded Belgian designer to finally come to the U.K., following a London Fashion Week SS23 postponement per The Queen’s passing, but fear not: Simons has made up for it, and some. Taking to...
Palace and Gucci Announce Gucci Vault Exclusive Collection
Following the launch of its Phaidon presents Palace Product Descriptions: The Selected Archive book release, Palace Skateboards has returned to announce a major team-up with Gucci. The special collaboration between Alessandro Michele and Palace and its co-founders, Lev Tanju and Gareth Skewis, is a meeting of sensibilities that blends elements of the Italian luxury house and uniquely British streetwear imprint.
Salehe Bembury Teases Clarks Lugger Collaboration
Salehe Bembury has teased what appears to be a special-edition Lugger in collaboration with Clarks. The project marks Bembury’s first time working with the British shoe manufacturer, adding to Bembury’s long list of collaborative footwear partners which include Anta, Vans, New Balance, and Crocs. With the seasonal changes...
Lil Yachty Shares Unexpected Inspiration for "Poland"
As “Poland” continues to take over social media and rise on music charts, Lil Yachty has now revealed the unexpected inspiration for his viral hit track. The young rapper recently appeared in YouTube channel ZIAS!’s reaction video for his Cole Bennett-directed “Poland” music video to share what really is behind the infectious hook.
Holiday Releases Third Drop of “MELTDOWN” Collection
This past September, Nick Holiday’s brand, Holiday, unveiled its new “MELTDOWN” collection with a high-energy lookbook shot by Kevin Abstract. Now, the brand is back with the third drop from the new collection. Continuing its streetwear cadence the latest drop features graphic hoodies, T-shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants and...
Facebook Gaming Asks Childish Major to Choose Five Things He Can’t Live Without
As gaming culture has evolved, it has grown to be even more multifaceted and gamers are no longer identified simply by the games they play. Our new series, Choose 5, was created in partnership with Facebook Gaming to showcase how the platform’s creators defy any label, as they intersect their love of gaming with other passion points to push streaming forward.
Balenciaga's Tape Covered Hourglass Handbag Sported by Kim Kardashian Is Now Available
Kim Kardashian turned heads when she showed up at Balenciaga‘s Fall 2022 Paris Fashion Week show wrapped in bright yellow/black tape, topping off her outfit with a matching bag. Originally believed to be a custom accompaniment for her look, Balenciaga has now made the striking bag available. The “Hourglass...
The Lumière Festival Presents A Trio of Stunning Meiko Kaji Movies
30 years after Japanese moviegoers first heard “The Flower of Carnage,” the theme song of Toshio Fujita’s “Lady Snowblood” sung by star Meiko Kaji, it came to mainstream Western audiences via Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill.” Kaji’s sweet, clear voice sings about a “woman who walks at the brink of life and death,” and Uma Thurman slices the top off Lucy Liu’s head, where three decades before, her song had soundtracked another grievously wounded, kimono-ed beauty whose last breath is captured in full-face close-up before she staggers to her knees in the snow. The trio of Kaji’s films, including “Lady Snowblood,”...
Jehucal’s Latest Drop Is as Smooth as "Clockwork"
Jehucal is an emerging, London-based streetwear label that specializes in tracksuits, accessories, shell suits, and unique T-shirt designs. The label also presents its designs with off-the-cuff marketing tactics — such as a “Key Stage Three ‘Till Forever’ physics guide — which has garnered a cult following that takes over Jehucal’s immersive pop-up stores that allow attendees to print their own T-shirts with reworked Jehucal graphics. Now, the British brand is following up on its recent collaboration with U.K. rap up-and-comer Wax with a new drop that focuses on a cozy tracksuit that is ready to tackle the U.K.’s chilly winter.
Disney Joins the "Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech" Merch Bonanza
Merchandise is at the very core of Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech, the late multihyphenate’s career-spanning retrospective at the Brooklyn Museum. So much so that the exhibit even includes a “Church and State” store, Virgil Abloh’s clever nod to the relationship between art and commerce. Now, Disney is the latest entity to join the Figures of Speech merch bonanza, following a special Off-White™ capsule that was released in September and the wide array of items that accompanied the exhibit’s opening.
CDLP Honors Director Ruben Östlund With Graphic Film-Inspired Collection
CDLP is paying tribute to Swedish film director Ruben Östlund with a seven-piece capsule collection inspired by memorable scenes from the filmmaker’s oeuvre. Ingrid Guttormsen, CDLP’s creative director, has a powerful, long-standing connection to the visionary. She spent her adolescent year in the same city as Östlund, where she held the same loyal friends, and some of them appeared in his directorial debut Let The Others Deal With Love (2001). Guttormsen has since admired two decades of his work; and she has aptly timed the arrival of this commemorative collection with the global release of Triangle of Sadness, Östlund’s sixth feature film and winner of the Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.
WP Store Rounds Up Cultural Fashion Figures for 40th Anniversary Interview Series
WP Lavori in Corso, Italy is the fashion distributor and research foundation founded by Cristina Calori just over 40 years ago and has since culminated an expansive library of unique outdoor and athletic brands. Now, as it aims to document its long-standing history of working with global creatives, the WP Store calls on some of the iconic names for the new WP Stories project.
