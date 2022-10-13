After a lengthy six-year wait, M.I.A. has finally released her newest studio album MATA. Clocking in approximately 35 minutes, the 13-track record features a sole guest appearance from Navz-42 along with production work from the likes of Skrillex, Rex Kudo, T-Minus, Diplo, Heavy Mellow and more. MATA marks her first solo full length effort since 2016’s AIM, and is described by M.I.A. as an album highlighting the clash between “ego and spirituality,” further telling Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, “Because as a musician, you need some ego, otherwise you can’t do it. Also the genre of music that, genres I should say, is all very much like egocentric. It’s not like I’m an artist that came through gospel or something. For me, it was like to have that journey, and also, it was a significant time to discuss like Islamophobia…talking about wars in the Middle East, and things like that.”

MUSIC ・ 4 HOURS AGO