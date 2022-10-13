Read full article on original website
Report: Boston Celtics sign, cut Eric Demers; sign Marial Shayok
The Boston Celtics are reportedly signing 6-foot-5, 27-year-old shooting guard Marial Shayok after signing and waiving 6-foot-1 guard Eric Demers to play with the Maine Celtics again this season, per new reporting from Celtics Blog and Spotrac’s Keith Smith. Demers played 24 games for the Portland-based G League affiliate...
CBS Sports
Russell Westbrook's Lakers bench debut ends quickly as he leaves game after five minutes with hamstring injury
For the first time since he was a rookie, Russell Westbrook came off the bench Friday with the Los Angeles Lakers wrapping up their preseason schedule in Sacramento. Westbrook entered the game at the 7:30 mark of the first quarter, and five minutes later he was done for the night with a hamstring injury. During those five minutes, Westbrook was held scoreless, missing a couple 3-pointers and committing two turnovers. It was interesting that Westbrook entered the game to play alongside LeBron James.
NBA
Cavaliers Waive Five Players
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have waived guard Sharife Cooper, forward Mamadi Diakite, forward Nate Hinton, guard R.J. Nembhard, and forward Jamorko Pickett, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. Nembhard (6-4, 200), who originally signed a Two-Way contract with Cleveland on Oct....
Grizzlies waive Killian Tillie before start of season
The Grizzlies needed to waive the player to cut the roster to 15 before the start of the regular season.
This Jazz-Nets-Lakers Trade Features Seth Curry
If you follow the NBA, you’re well aware of the problems plaguing the Los Angeles Lakers. In fact, their 2021-22 season was nothing short of a disaster. Despite rostering two former MVPs in LeBron James and Russell Westbrook alongside Anthony Davis, the Lakers managed 34 wins. There’s plenty of...
NBA・
CBS Sports
Kentucky basketball recruiting: Five-star center Aaron Bradshaw commits to Wildcats over Louisville, UCLA
Kentucky's Big Blue Madness tipoff event for the upcoming basketball season got started with a bang Friday when the Wildcats received a commitment from five-star center Aaron Bradshaw. Ranked as the No. 4 overall prospect and top center in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports, Bradshaw picked Kentucky over Louisville, Texas, UCLA, USC and an opportunity to play for the G League Ignite.
Cleveland Cavaliers pick up options on Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro; five waived
Making two expected moves, the Cavaliers exercised the third-year option on center/forward Evan Mobley and the fourth-year option on guard Isaac Okoro Saturday. Both options are for 2023-24. The Cavs also waived guards Sharife Cooper and R.J. Nembhard and forwards Mamadi Diakite, Nate Hinton and Jamorko Pickett ahead of Wednesday...
Yardbarker
Cavs’ Evan Mobley to Play in Preseason Finale; Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell Out
Mobley, of course, has missed the first three preseason games with a bum ankle, suffered early in training camp when his foot was stepped on. While Mobley is ready to roll, the Cavs standout backcourt of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell will not make the trip. Center Jarrett Allen also stayed back in Cleveland, and all three are sitting out solely for the purpose of rest.
Cleveland Cavaliers Waive Sharife Cooper, Four Others
The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Saturday that they have waived former Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper amongst their list of preseason roster cuts.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Dishes eight dimes Wednesday
Russell posted 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot over 24 minutes Wednesday in a preseason win over the Lakers. Minnesota rested both Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert for the game but started Russell and Anthony Edwards. Russell was solid in 24 minutes, knocking down three triples and recording a game-high eight assists against the team that drafted him second overall in 2015. The point guard is averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 assists, 3.3 boards, 1.7 three-pointers and 2.0 steals across three preseason contests. His shooting percentage can be a downer, but Russell figures to offer strong contributions as a passer and three-point threat again this season.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Questionable for Friday
Jokic (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Friday's preseason finale against the Warriors, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports. It's unclear if Jokic drew the questionable tag based on his previous wrist injury or if it's simply related to rest. Considering the big man played only during the first half of Wednesday's preseason game against the Clippers, it's unlikely he'll see a normal workload Friday if he does suit up. Regardless, Jokic should be ready to roll for next Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Jazz, barring any setbacks.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Unavailable Friday
Bertans (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the Jazz. Bertans continues to deal with a right knee effusion and won't be able to take the court during the preseason. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Suns.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Concludes preseason with 24 points
Doncic totaled 24 points (9-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots over 30 minutes Friday in a win over Utah. Doncic struggled from beyond the arc but made seven of his nine field-goal attempts from two-point range. The star point guard also led the Mavs with five assists and contributed a pair of blocks and steals on the defensive end. Dallas opted to rest Doncic through most of the preseason, as he played in only two exhibition games. However, he'll be a full-go for the team's regular-season opener and figures to be among fantasy's most productive players again this season.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Earns two helpers
Killorn was credited with a pair of assists during the Lightning's 5-2 victory over the Blue Jackets on Friday. Killorn, who has yet to score in 42 shifts this season, earned his first two assists of the season Friday. The 33-year-old left winger has proven to be a consistent scorer, collecting at least 14 goals each season since his sophomore campaign (2013-14). Killorn's 25 goals last season were one off the career mark he established during 2019-20. If Killorn remains on the second line with Steven Stamkos, he could provide fantasy managers with offensive depth.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Will not return Friday
Brogdon exited Friday's exhibtion game against the Raptors due to a sore right leg. Brogdon's injury is not considered serious and he would likely still be available if this were a regular-season game, according to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe. When healthy, he is expected to provide depth in the Celtics' backcourt as well as a spark off the bench as their sixth man.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Doesn't travel with team
Davis (back) won't play during Friday's preseason matchup against the Kings as a precautionary measure, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports. Davis dealt with minor back tightness earlier in the preseason, and he didn't travel with the Lakers to Sacramento ahead of the team's final exhibition matchup. Since the 28-year-old's absence is labeled as precautionary, it wouldn't be surprising to see him available for the Lakers' regular-season opener against the Warriors on Oct. 18, but it's not yet clear whether the back issue will be a lingering concern early in the year.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Mike Conley: Will start versus the Mavericks
Conley is in the starting lineup for Friday's preseason finale versus the Mavericks, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Conley missed Tuesday's preseason game versus the Spurs due to rest. However, the veteran point guard is not expected to miss any more time ahead of next Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Nuggets. Conley is poised to be Utah's starting point guard this season.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Cleared for Week 6
Maddox doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against Dallas. Maddox, who's missed back-to-back games due to an ankle issue, is set to make his first appearance since Week 3. Before his injury, the 2018 fourth-round pick was operating as the Eagles' top nickel corner and played over 80 percent of the team's defensive snaps in each of his appearances. He figures to reprise that role against the Cowboys on Sunday.
Watch: Will Levis Talks Injury and Win Over Mississippi State
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis spoke to the media following his team's 27-17 win over Mississippi State on Saturday night in Lexington. Levis finished the game with 17 completions for 230 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He went down with an injury in the third quarter against ...
CBS Sports
Braves' Charlie Morton: Starting Game 4 on Saturday
Morton will draw the start in Saturday's Game 4 matchup in the NLDS with the Phillies. Morton will have his next expected start pushed back a day after Spencer Strider was confirmed as Friday's Game 3 starter. The 38-year-old has yet to pitch in the postseason after having posted a 6.23 ERA in his final five outings of the regular season. Morton will look to produce a better performance in Saturday's contest, which could be an elimination game for Atlanta.
