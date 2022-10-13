Read full article on original website
Memphis Grizzlies Waive Former Duke Star
On Thursday, the Memphis Grizzlies made several transactions, including waiving former Duke star Matthew Hurt.
4x NBA All-Star Reportedly Going To Be Waived
According to Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, "the Detroit Pistons are likely to waive four-time All-Star Kemba Walker before Monday’s deadline to set regular season roster." Over the offseason, Walker was traded from the New York Knicks to the Pistons.
Toronto Raptors Waive Former 4th Overall Pick
On Friday, the Toronto Raptors waived three players, including Josh Jackson, who was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
NBA・
Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Shoots Down Reports Of Him Having Interest In Washington Wizards
Oladipo always had plans of returning to the Heat
Chicago Bulls Sign Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother To Two-Way Contract
Kostas Antetokounmpo, the brother of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, has had his training camp deal with the Chicago Bulls converted to a two-way contract for the 2022-23 NBA season.
Detroit Pistons likely to shift gears on Kemba Walker
What are the Detroit Pistons likely to do with Kemba Walker?When will the Pistons begin their 2022-23 season?. According to a report from The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons are likely to shift gears on G Kemba Walker. Walker, who was acquired by the Pistons on draft day, was originally thought...
Utah Jazz Waive Cody Zeller
The Utah Jazz have waived center Cody Zeller, who has played for the Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers.
Orlando Magic Waive Three Players
On Saturday, the Orlando Magic waived Devin Cannady, Jay Scrubb and Simi Shittu.
theScore
Report: Pistons likely to waive Kemba Walker
The Detroit Pistons will likely waive former All-Star point guard Kemba Walker before Monday’s league deadline to set regular-season rosters, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania and James Edwards III. Cutting Walker would bring the Pistons' roster to 15 guaranteed spots. Walker didn't attend training camp or play in...
The Suns sign one former Pistons guard and waive another
It has been a weird offseason for free agency, and that includes a few former Detroit Pistons. There have been several notable free agents available all offseason, including future Hall-of-Famers like Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, who are still looking for jobs with less than a week to go until the regular season.
Yardbarker
San Antonio Spurs Waive Alize Johnson
Alize Johnson, the 50th overall pick from the 2018 NBA Draft, has been waived by the San Antonio Spurs ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, the team announced on Saturday. Drafted 50th overall by the Indiana Pacers, Johnson spent two seasons with the Pacers before signing a...
CBS Sports
Tyreek Hill says Dolphins removed damaged ping-pong table from locker room to replace it with a new one
A ping-pong table has been removed from the Miami Dolphins locker room in what, depending on who is asked, is either a move to eliminate distractions from the locker room or a move to make way for a new one in its place. The removal of the table was confirmed Wednesday afternoon by head coach Mike McDaniel, but was given a different context on Thursday.
NFL・
Miami Heat Rookie Nikola Jovic Gets NBA Taste Against Zion Williamson
Jovic struggles while defending Williamson but Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says he is improving
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Another preseason double-double
Reid tallied 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot over 27 minutes in Wednesday's exhibition victory versus the Lakers. Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert were both rested for the contest, allowing Reid the opportunity to be the focal point of the offense. He led Minnesota in scoring, field-goal attempts and boards while logging his second consecutive preseason double-double. Reid has been excellent through four games, averaging 14.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks over 21.8 minutes. He's capable of putting up strong per-minute numbers, but his fantasy stock is limited due to playing behind Towns and Gobert.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: No rust to shake off
Ingram finished with 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal over 20 minutes in Friday's preseason game against the Hawks. Ingram didn't miss a beat in his preseason debut, shooting efficiently from the field while also distributing the basketball. He missed the last few exhibitions due to a toe injury but will be at full strength entering the regular-season opener Wednesday in Brooklyn.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Dishes eight dimes Wednesday
Russell posted 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot over 24 minutes Wednesday in a preseason win over the Lakers. Minnesota rested both Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert for the game but started Russell and Anthony Edwards. Russell was solid in 24 minutes, knocking down three triples and recording a game-high eight assists against the team that drafted him second overall in 2015. The point guard is averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 assists, 3.3 boards, 1.7 three-pointers and 2.0 steals across three preseason contests. His shooting percentage can be a downer, but Russell figures to offer strong contributions as a passer and three-point threat again this season.
NBA
RAPTORS WAIVE BROWN, JACKSON, AND WILSON
The Toronto Raptors announced Friday they have waived forwards Gabe Brown, Josh Jackson and D.J. Wilson. Toronto’s roster now stands at the league maximum 15 players, with two two-way players. Brown, 6-foot-8, 207 pounds, averaged 4.0 points, 1.0 rebounds and 9.6 minutes in four preseason games. He signed with...
NBA・
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Questionable for Friday
Jokic (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Friday's preseason finale against the Warriors, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports. It's unclear if Jokic drew the questionable tag based on his previous wrist injury or if it's simply related to rest. Considering the big man played only during the first half of Wednesday's preseason game against the Clippers, it's unlikely he'll see a normal workload Friday if he does suit up. Regardless, Jokic should be ready to roll for next Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Jazz, barring any setbacks.
CBS Sports
Panthers have been a lost cause since owner David Tepper arrived on the scene in 2018
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is very likely to endeavor in his second head coach search in just four-plus years of ownership. Panthers fans should hope the search goes better than his Monday press conference. Tepper spent the first 20 minutes of his half-hour presser navigating well the questions of...
CBS Sports
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Will not return Friday
Brogdon exited Friday's exhibtion game against the Raptors due to a sore right leg. Brogdon's injury is not considered serious and he would likely still be available if this were a regular-season game, according to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe. When healthy, he is expected to provide depth in the Celtics' backcourt as well as a spark off the bench as their sixth man.
