Miami, FL

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

theScore

Report: Pistons likely to waive Kemba Walker

The Detroit Pistons will likely waive former All-Star point guard Kemba Walker before Monday’s league deadline to set regular-season rosters, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania and James Edwards III. Cutting Walker would bring the Pistons' roster to 15 guaranteed spots. Walker didn't attend training camp or play in...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

The Suns sign one former Pistons guard and waive another

It has been a weird offseason for free agency, and that includes a few former Detroit Pistons. There have been several notable free agents available all offseason, including future Hall-of-Famers like Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, who are still looking for jobs with less than a week to go until the regular season.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

San Antonio Spurs Waive Alize Johnson

Alize Johnson, the 50th overall pick from the 2018 NBA Draft, has been waived by the San Antonio Spurs ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, the team announced on Saturday. Drafted 50th overall by the Indiana Pacers, Johnson spent two seasons with the Pacers before signing a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
#The Associated Press
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Another preseason double-double

Reid tallied 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot over 27 minutes in Wednesday's exhibition victory versus the Lakers. Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert were both rested for the contest, allowing Reid the opportunity to be the focal point of the offense. He led Minnesota in scoring, field-goal attempts and boards while logging his second consecutive preseason double-double. Reid has been excellent through four games, averaging 14.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks over 21.8 minutes. He's capable of putting up strong per-minute numbers, but his fantasy stock is limited due to playing behind Towns and Gobert.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: No rust to shake off

Ingram finished with 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal over 20 minutes in Friday's preseason game against the Hawks. Ingram didn't miss a beat in his preseason debut, shooting efficiently from the field while also distributing the basketball. He missed the last few exhibitions due to a toe injury but will be at full strength entering the regular-season opener Wednesday in Brooklyn.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Dishes eight dimes Wednesday

Russell posted 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot over 24 minutes Wednesday in a preseason win over the Lakers. Minnesota rested both Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert for the game but started Russell and Anthony Edwards. Russell was solid in 24 minutes, knocking down three triples and recording a game-high eight assists against the team that drafted him second overall in 2015. The point guard is averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 assists, 3.3 boards, 1.7 three-pointers and 2.0 steals across three preseason contests. His shooting percentage can be a downer, but Russell figures to offer strong contributions as a passer and three-point threat again this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBA

RAPTORS WAIVE BROWN, JACKSON, AND WILSON

The Toronto Raptors announced Friday they have waived forwards Gabe Brown, Josh Jackson and D.J. Wilson. Toronto’s roster now stands at the league maximum 15 players, with two two-way players. Brown, 6-foot-8, 207 pounds, averaged 4.0 points, 1.0 rebounds and 9.6 minutes in four preseason games. He signed with...
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Questionable for Friday

Jokic (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Friday's preseason finale against the Warriors, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports. It's unclear if Jokic drew the questionable tag based on his previous wrist injury or if it's simply related to rest. Considering the big man played only during the first half of Wednesday's preseason game against the Clippers, it's unlikely he'll see a normal workload Friday if he does suit up. Regardless, Jokic should be ready to roll for next Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Jazz, barring any setbacks.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Will not return Friday

Brogdon exited Friday's exhibtion game against the Raptors due to a sore right leg. Brogdon's injury is not considered serious and he would likely still be available if this were a regular-season game, according to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe. When healthy, he is expected to provide depth in the Celtics' backcourt as well as a spark off the bench as their sixth man.
BOSTON, MA

