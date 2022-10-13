Read full article on original website
Key moments from Xi's address to China's Communist Party Congress
President Xi Jinping kicked off China's five-yearly Communist Party Congress on Sunday with a wide-ranging speech defending Beijing's zero-Covid approach, hailing its anti-graft efforts and reasserting its ambition to absorb Taiwan by force if necessary. But Xi on Sunday hailed the end of what he described as the "chaos" in Hong Kong, while condemning "external forces" interfering in self-ruled Taiwan, which China claims as its own.
Solar farms could have a surprising benefit for wildlife
The evidence so far suggests solar farms can address more than one of the crises bearing down on the world.
