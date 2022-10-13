ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US national park rangers: Visitors beware of an interesting reason for traffic

By Douglas Jones
 3 days ago
Visitors at a Utah national park are warning visitors of possibly heavy traffic because of a surprising reason.

Rangers with the U.S. National Forrest Service said that livestock are on the move at the state's Manti-La Sal National Forest.

Officials are warning visitors this time of year to be careful.

They say while roadways might be blocked by moving livestock, it is possible to move forward in vehicles.

Rangers ask visitors to move "very, very slowly" with vehicles and to be extra careful while going around blind curves.

One Ranger captured some enchanting video of sheep moving across a roadway in the park, appearing to be a sea of the animals in central Utah.

