ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Fall fun, Motor City Comic Con and Red Wings among events this weekend

By Natalia Escalante, Jeddy Johnson
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AkvoA_0iWoqetd00

Fall fun is in full swing this weekend in metro Detroit. From haunted attractions to cider mill experiences, there is something to do for all ages.

In addition to fall events, Motor City Comic Con returns for its second event of the year, and the Detroit Red Wings open the regular season at home.

Here's a list of seven things to do this weekend:

Canterbury Halloween Stroll

  • Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Canterbury Village at 2325 Joslyn Court Lake in Lake Orion
  • Canterbury Village says it's transforming into "a true Halloween setting," and there will be something to do for all ages. The area is decked out with monsters, skeletons and pumpkins. But at night, we heard ghosts may come out to play. There will also be a spooky carousel house, a tunnel of fun, donuts, cider, food, adult beverages and more.

Cider in the City

  • Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Beacon Park at 1903 Grand River Avenue in Detroit
  • The fun of a cider mill is taking over Beacon Park during the annual event. There will be free horse-drawn hayrides, face and pumpkin paintings and lawn games for the entire family. Cider and donuts, pumpkins and caramel apples from Blake's Farm will be available. There will also be food trucks and fall cocktails, craft beer and cider selections from Lumen Detroit.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Montreal Canadians

  • Friday 7 p.m.
  • Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit
  • The Detroit Red Wings open the regular season at Little Caesars Arena against the Montreal Canadians. Those attending will receive an opening night rally towel.

Eastern Market Brewing Co. 5th Anniversary Party

  • Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
  • Eastern Market Brewing Co. at 2515 Riopelle Street in Detroit
  • Eastern Market Brewing Co. is celebrating five years with with live music, beer, food trucks and limited edition merchandise.

Motor City Comic Con

  • Friday noon to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Suburban Collection Showplace at 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi
  • For the first time in more than a decade, Motor City Comic Con is returning with a fall event, making it a two-show year. Attendees will see comic book creators, writers and actors. Collectables, gaming merchandise and more will be for sale. All kids are free on Sunday, and kids under 5 are free all weekend.

New Standards Jazz Crawl

  • Friday and Saturday 6:30 p.m.
  • Several locations in the Cultural Center Historic District in Detroit
  • The brand-new Carr Center Performance Studio is being welcomed into Midtown Detroit during this free inaugural event. The event features 13 concerts at eight venues over five days. The lineup includes jazz performers from New York, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles and Detroit. More performances will take place Oct. 20 and Oct. 21 as well as Oct. 28.

Rotten Manor Haunted Attractions

  • Thursday and Sunday 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 7 p.m. to midnight
  • Rotton Manor at 13245 Dixie Highway in Holly
  • A huge Halloween attraction is open in Holly until the end of the month. The attraction is filled with haunted houses, an insane asylum, a haunted forest and more. The attractions last about 35 to 45 minutes. There will also be concession stands, carnival games and a haunted hayride for families to enjoy.

Related:
Canterbury Village Halloween Stroll tickets now on sale
Rotten Manor kicks off the Halloween season with new scary attractions

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Comic con, Zoo Boo, costumed bar crawl: 5 things to do in metro Detroit this weekend

Another festive weekend is in store for metro Detroiters, with Halloween-themed events, haunted attractions and a comic featuring the likes of Elvira and Alice Cooper. This annual bar crawl in downtown Royal Oak will have Halloween enthusiasts in costume visiting some of the city’s watering holes, which will offer themed drinks, DJs, games, karaoke photography and more.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
Detroit, MI
Society
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
City
Boston Township, MI
CBS Detroit

Five things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Spooky season is underway and hockey season is kicking off too. Whether it's family-friendly fun, or just you and your 'boo,' there's plenty to do. Here are five things to do this weekend:Detroit Red Wings Home Opener Festivities: DetroitFor the first time in a few years, Red Wings players will be walking the red carpet as they prepare for the home opener against Montreal Canadiens.During the event, there will be live music, face painting, a 360-degree FanCam and the Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk. Gates open at 3 p.m. Fans can expect to see current and former players walk...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Things To Do#What To Do#Haunted House#Midtown Detroit#Grand River#Localevent#Motor City Comic Con#The Detroit Red Wings#Blake S Farm#Lumen Detroit
MetroTimes

20 places in the Detroit area to take your date this fall

Nothing says fall quite like candles and at Urban Wick Candle Bar you can create your own signature scent to burn in your home. If you don’t like candles, you can also make custom reed diffusers, body sprays, lotion, soaps, and room sprays. The Whiskey Factory/Detroit City Distillery Tour.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
ClickOnDetroit.com

Magic Of Lights returns to Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston next month

CLARKSTON, Mich. – Magic of Lights is returning to the Pine Knob Music Theatre this fall. The drive-thru light display opens on Nov. 18 and runs through Dec. 31. The display features holiday-themed scenes and characters and uses LED technology and digital animations. You’ll be able to see the Prehistoric Christmas, Mega Tree displays and the 32-foot-tall animated Mattel’s Waving Christmas Barbie.
CLARKSTON, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Last call for popular Burgess Street Food Fest

Another Burgess Street Food Festival is taking place 11 a.m-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The event is the last one taking place at the Etheldra Mae Williams Park, 14300 Burgess St. at the corner of Acacia on Detroit's west side. A dozen food vendors will be at the event which also includes a classic car display.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Celebrate Food, Classic Cars in Detroit This Week

It’s time to celebrate classic cars, good food and even better people. “Friends with Classic Cars” and the “Burgess Street Food Festival” is coming this week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 15 and Friday, October 16. This family friendly event happens at the Etheldra Mae Williams Park, 14300 Burgess Street corner of Acacia, in the Brightmoor Community.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

14-Year-Old Jumps Off I-75 Bridge in Detroit After Stealing Ford Mustang

A 14-year-old boy tried to avoid being arrested for stealing a Ford Mustang by jumping off an I-75 overpass bridge in Brownstown Township, just south of Detroit. The incident happened just after 7 pm Wednesday (10/12) when police began chasing three stolen Mustangs that had been reported stolen on Tuesday from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant lot in Woodhaven.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Redford Theatre honors beloved local horror host

A whole generation of Metro Detroiters remembers hearing the familiar voice of Sir Graves Ghastly on their TVs every Saturday afternoon around this time of year, presenting “tales of supernatural ghost stories, monster tales and stories to chill your blood.”. This weekend at the Redford Theatre, there’s going to...
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy