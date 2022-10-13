Read full article on original website
Related
She grew up dancing in Richmond. Now she leads the Latin Ballet of Virginia.
Sometimes opportunity knocks when you least expect it. But for Marisol Cristina Betancourt her moment to shine has been building for 22 years.
University of Richmond opens ‘Crystals’ exhibit with over 70 specimens
The University of Richmond's Harnett Museum of Art opened a new long-term exhibit this week celebrating rare crystals and gems from around the world.
seattlemag.com
Sound House: This home in Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood offers views of Puget Sound, for a family to rival the Bradys
This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. For nearly two decades, Brandon Ebel dreamed of building a compound in a modern steel and concrete style. He found a steep double lot in Magnolia with a plateau featuring a satisfying 360-degree view of Seattle, but he...
KING-5
Celebration of glass art returns to the Puget Sound this week
SEATTLE — There’s nothing like seeing art being made at 2,000 degrees, and this week the nation’s premiere glass art event is back in the Puget Sound. "Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience" is a four day event including exclusive studio tours, special gallery exhibitions, glass blowing demonstrations and hands-on opportunities. There are more than 70 free and ticketed events, from Tacoma to Everett.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond skeleton is more than just a Halloween decoration
It's nearly impossible to miss if you're driving down Kensington Avenue or Roseneath Road in Richmond's Museum District - a 12-foot skeleton hanging off the side of a house.
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Oct. 13-19
Home to Southern fried chicken, a butcher counter and a bit of everything edible, Supper Club opened earlier this year in Tuckahoe and is gaining a wide fan base for its prepared foods and charcuterie boards. Helmed by chef Carlisle Bannister and wife Christy Dobrucky, the neighborhood market’s name was inspired by a supper club Bannister’s grandfather operated downtown in the 1960s. (Richmond magazine)
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who rides the bus by herself, dies
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who took a bus by herself to go to the park, has died, according to her official Facebook page. According to mymodernnet.com, Eclipse started riding the bus in 2015, where she took the bus downtown to the dog park, making friends and getting exercise, before taking the bus back home.
RELATED PEOPLE
rvahub.com
Maymont Garden Glow is back for its fifth year and bigger, brighter than ever
In addition to the signature experience of the Japanese Garden presented by Colesville Nursery, the Garden Glow path will wend its way through the historic Italian Garden for the first time. Maymont’s fifth annual Garden Glow is bigger and more imaginative than ever. Now through November 6, dramatic lighting transforms...
styleweekly.com
For the Love of Italian
For the past year, Sprezza Cucina has brought Italian food pop-ups to Richmond that have shared a more diverse take on that country's cuisine, gathering a cult following along the way. Now, fans and newcomers alike can rejoice, because Angela Petruzzelli—founder, owner and chef of Sprezza Cucina—is opening the first Sprezza brick-and-mortar this November.
secretseattle.co
This Winter In Seattle May Be Pleasantly Mild
Winter in Seattle typically isn’t too bad but if you really hate the cold, we have good news for you. The forecast for this winter in the Pacific Northwest is wet and mild. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, Americans will see one of two very different winters depending on where in the country they live. One part of the country is expected to see a very frigid, snowy winter while other regions can expect a wet and mild winter. Most of the US will be colder than normal this winter—but that may not be the case for the Pacific Northwest.
What is a Rex block? This stubborn pattern is creating wacky weather in the West
October rain in L.A. and record heat in Seattle. What’s with the upside-down weather on the West Coast? Blame it on the Rex block.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Virginia Business
HCA Virginia names new Parham Doctors’ Hospital CEO
HCA Virginia has named Allyssa Tobitt as CEO for its Richmond-based Parham Doctors’ Hospital. Tobitt will take on the role effective Nov. 7, according to a news release. She is currently chief operating officer at Reston Hospital Center, where she planned and coordinated the development of Tysons Emergency, an emergency room, on the organization’s campus. She has worked at the Reston hospital since Aug. 2021, according to her LinkedIn account.
rvahub.com
BigWife’s Mac and Cheese food truck now open while construction continues on brick-and-mortar space
A new food option coming to Scott’s Addition has set up shop in a food truck while construction continues on its brick-and-mortar operation. BigWife’s Mac & Cheese is now operating a food truck located at 1017 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, next to Starbucks. A storefront in the same location is expected to open later this year in the former Growlers To Go.
q13fox.com
UW professor named MacArthur Fellow, known as the genius award
A University of Washington professor is now officially a genius. Computer science and engineering professor Yejin Choi was just named a MacArthur Fellow.
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Washington
LoveFood found the best restaurants serving up delicious barbecue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC12
Respiratory viruses causing surge in pediatric hospitalizations with peak season still to come
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ahead of peak cold season, doctors at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU are seeing a spike in respiratory hospitalizations earlier than average. “We’re already having numerous kids both on the floor and in the hospital and in the ICU with respiratory viruses, and...
Virginia Business
Former commerce secretary returns to Williams Mullen
Former Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball is returning to his former law firm, Williams Mullen. Ball rejoined Williams Mullen on Oct. 10 as of counsel in its corporate section, supporting and serving the firm’s Economic Development Team and aiding clients with business expansion needs. He’ll be based in the firm’s Richmond office.
schillingshow.com
White lies: Democrat 5CD candidate Throneburg’s “voter suppression” claim refuted by Fluvanna Registrar FOIA response
Desperate for attention to his flailing congressional campaign, pro-abortion Democrat, “pastor” Josh Throneburg, is pushing wild, sometimes silly allegations and conspiracy theories about Republican “voter suppression.”. In an October 8 Facebook post, the self-proclaimed “progressive Christian” laid out his case (copied below in full). The...
southseattleemerald.com
BREAKING: Human Rights Commissioners, Including Co-Chairs, Resign En Masse
The Emerald’s Watchdragon reporting seeks to increase accountability within our city’s institutions through in-depth investigative journalism. The Emerald is in receipt of an open letter from the Seattle Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in which four SHRC commissioners, including three co-chairs, have resigned en masse, citing a lack of respect, marginalization, and lack of institutional support.
Comments / 0