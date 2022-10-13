ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

KING-5

Celebration of glass art returns to the Puget Sound this week

SEATTLE — There’s nothing like seeing art being made at 2,000 degrees, and this week the nation’s premiere glass art event is back in the Puget Sound. "Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience" is a four day event including exclusive studio tours, special gallery exhibitions, glass blowing demonstrations and hands-on opportunities. There are more than 70 free and ticketed events, from Tacoma to Everett.
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Oct. 13-19

Home to Southern fried chicken, a butcher counter and a bit of everything edible, Supper Club opened earlier this year in Tuckahoe and is gaining a wide fan base for its prepared foods and charcuterie boards. Helmed by chef Carlisle Bannister and wife Christy Dobrucky, the neighborhood market’s name was inspired by a supper club Bannister’s grandfather operated downtown in the 1960s. (Richmond magazine)
rvahub.com

Maymont Garden Glow is back for its fifth year and bigger, brighter than ever

In addition to the signature experience of the Japanese Garden presented by Colesville Nursery, the Garden Glow path will wend its way through the historic Italian Garden for the first time. Maymont’s fifth annual Garden Glow is bigger and more imaginative than ever. Now through November 6, dramatic lighting transforms...
styleweekly.com

For the Love of Italian

For the past year, Sprezza Cucina has brought Italian food pop-ups to Richmond that have shared a more diverse take on that country's cuisine, gathering a cult following along the way. Now, fans and newcomers alike can rejoice, because Angela Petruzzelli—founder, owner and chef of Sprezza Cucina—is opening the first Sprezza brick-and-mortar this November.
secretseattle.co

This Winter In Seattle May Be Pleasantly Mild

Winter in Seattle typically isn’t too bad but if you really hate the cold, we have good news for you. The forecast for this winter in the Pacific Northwest is wet and mild. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, Americans will see one of two very different winters depending on where in the country they live. One part of the country is expected to see a very frigid, snowy winter while other regions can expect a wet and mild winter. Most of the US will be colder than normal this winter—but that may not be the case for the Pacific Northwest.
Virginia Business

HCA Virginia names new Parham Doctors’ Hospital CEO

HCA Virginia has named Allyssa Tobitt as CEO for its Richmond-based Parham Doctors’ Hospital. Tobitt will take on the role effective Nov. 7, according to a news release. She is currently chief operating officer at Reston Hospital Center, where she planned and coordinated the development of Tysons Emergency, an emergency room, on the organization’s campus. She has worked at the Reston hospital since Aug. 2021, according to her LinkedIn account.
rvahub.com

BigWife’s Mac and Cheese food truck now open while construction continues on brick-and-mortar space

A new food option coming to Scott’s Addition has set up shop in a food truck while construction continues on its brick-and-mortar operation. BigWife’s Mac & Cheese is now operating a food truck located at 1017 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, next to Starbucks. A storefront in the same location is expected to open later this year in the former Growlers To Go.
Virginia Business

Former commerce secretary returns to Williams Mullen

Former Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball is returning to his former law firm, Williams Mullen. Ball rejoined Williams Mullen on Oct. 10 as of counsel in its corporate section, supporting and serving the firm’s Economic Development Team and aiding clients with business expansion needs. He’ll be based in the firm’s Richmond office.
schillingshow.com

White lies: Democrat 5CD candidate Throneburg’s “voter suppression” claim refuted by Fluvanna Registrar FOIA response

Desperate for attention to his flailing congressional campaign, pro-abortion Democrat, “pastor” Josh Throneburg, is pushing wild, sometimes silly allegations and conspiracy theories about Republican “voter suppression.”. In an October 8 Facebook post, the self-proclaimed “progressive Christian” laid out his case (copied below in full). The...
southseattleemerald.com

BREAKING: Human Rights Commissioners, Including Co-Chairs, Resign En Masse

The Emerald’s Watchdragon reporting seeks to increase accountability within our city’s institutions through in-depth investigative journalism. The Emerald is in receipt of an open letter from the Seattle Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in which four SHRC commissioners, including three co-chairs, have resigned en masse, citing a lack of respect, marginalization, and lack of institutional support.
