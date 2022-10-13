Read full article on original website
southseattleemerald.com
OPINION | My Experience Being Married to a South Seattle Teacher
I’m married to a Seattle Public Schools teacher with over two decades of service. In that time, she has been a positive force in the lives of hundreds of kids and a champion for the historically under-resourced community where she teaches. She has been steadfast in her role, despite working for a district marked by disarray, high turnover, and a strangely disdainful attitude toward the very teachers in its employ.
thecatalystnews.com
Remembering the Life of Hilaree Nelson, Class of ’96
October 14, 2022 | ACTIVE LIFE | By Cecilia Timberg | Photo by Nick Kalisz, courtesy of the Seattle Metropolitan. On Sept. 26, pioneering ski mountaineer and Colorado College graduate Hillaree Nelson went missing on an expedition in Nepal. She had summited Manaslu, a 26,781-foot mountain, with her climbing and life partner Jim Morrison earlier that day. On the descent, Morrison had watched a small avalanche knock her down the Southern slope of the mountain. With the aid of a helicopter crew, search and rescue, and a sherpa, Morrison located her body two days later.
thejoltnews.com
Sudden changes at the Olympia Regional Learning Academy have community members pushing back
Critical comments filled the public comment section during the Olympia School District meeting on Thursday, October 13, regarding Olympia Regional Learning Academy (ORLA). Around a dozen parents, guardians, and students raised their issues with the sudden changes in ORLA’s class sizes, teacher shuffling, and others. “I'm here to voice...
q13fox.com
UW professor named MacArthur Fellow, known as the genius award
A University of Washington professor is now officially a genius. Computer science and engineering professor Yejin Choi was just named a MacArthur Fellow.
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Storm Carrying Hurricane Strength Winds Hits Western Washington Causing Millions of Dollars in Damage
Storms bringing hurricane force winds struck Western Washington on Friday, Oct. 12, and Saturday Oct. 13, 1962. The Chronicle published several front page stories on the storm and its aftermath in its Monday, Oct. 15, 1962, edition. “Damage to Lewis County from the Columbus Day storm will be enormous —...
KUOW
A neighborhood ice rink says goodbye after 60 years
This week Seattle says goodbye to an ice skating rink that's been around for generations. Owners of the Highland Ice Arena in Shoreline say it’s a bittersweet end for the family business. Days before the place closes for good, Highland Ice Arena has the familiar hum of a neighborhood...
seattlemet.com
Which Seattle Private Schools Are Highest Ranked for 2023?
Private schools are a bigger deal in Seattle than in most major American cities. Only San Francisco and Milwaukee enroll a larger share of their K-12 students in these pricey institutions. And one of the region's economic engines was born from a couple brainiacs who used to hack their class schedules at a ballyhooed campus in North Seattle.
KING-5
Celebration of glass art returns to the Puget Sound this week
SEATTLE — There’s nothing like seeing art being made at 2,000 degrees, and this week the nation’s premiere glass art event is back in the Puget Sound. "Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience" is a four day event including exclusive studio tours, special gallery exhibitions, glass blowing demonstrations and hands-on opportunities. There are more than 70 free and ticketed events, from Tacoma to Everett.
The perfect Seattle dive bar that almost disappeared: Streamline Tavern
The Streamline Tavern is the best kind of dive bar: A place where people from all walks of life wind up in conversation with total strangers.Yet the neighborhood joint in Lower Queen Anne nearly shuttered about eight years ago, until its owners lovingly moved it piece by piece to its current location.Why it matters: Many Seattle dive bars have disappeared, and watering holes like the Streamline — unpretentious with an old-school vibe — are growing increasingly rare.The backstory: The Streamline is a known haunt for local journalists. It's co-owned by former Seattle Post-Intelligencer columnist Mike Lewis, who bought his share...
secretseattle.co
This Winter In Seattle May Be Pleasantly Mild
Winter in Seattle typically isn’t too bad but if you really hate the cold, we have good news for you. The forecast for this winter in the Pacific Northwest is wet and mild. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, Americans will see one of two very different winters depending on where in the country they live. One part of the country is expected to see a very frigid, snowy winter while other regions can expect a wet and mild winter. Most of the US will be colder than normal this winter—but that may not be the case for the Pacific Northwest.
seattlemag.com
Sound House: This home in Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood offers views of Puget Sound, for a family to rival the Bradys
This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. For nearly two decades, Brandon Ebel dreamed of building a compound in a modern steel and concrete style. He found a steep double lot in Magnolia with a plateau featuring a satisfying 360-degree view of Seattle, but he...
Governor, Seattle mayor visit factory; back tiny house villages as “efficient” homelessness solution
A statewide push to fight homelessness is in full force. Encampments in Tacoma and under I-5 near Northgate were getting cleared out on Friday. This year, Washington lawmakers approved $800 million to address homelessness – more than ever before. A major chunk of that – about $300 million – goes towards rapid housing, like tiny house villages.
thejoltnews.com
Downtown Centralia Ghost Walk and Dark Market
Take a trip down memory lane with Centralia's Ghost Walk and Dark Market by donning your bowler hat. While you visit downtown Centralia, your tour guide will enthrall you with ghost stories, folklore, and historical tidbits. You'll explore 13 downtown structures on your excursion and learn about their fascinating histories. Every hour, tours leave from the Lewis & Clark Hotel at 117 West Magnolia. When you're done exploring the neighborhood's haunts, take a trip over to the Lewis and Clark Hotel to browse the Dark Market's witchy goods and artisan curiosities.
gigharbornow.org
Letter to the editor: Smiley, Kreiselmaier support liberty
Like many voters, I have become increasingly frustrated with the direction that D.C. progressives have been dragging our country. Inflation, crime, homelessness, declining education, growing racial division, massive national debt and everything they touch is becoming worse and worse. Their only answers are more control, more spending and more taxes.
Seattle Wakeboarder Killed By Boat Pulling Him On Lake Washington, Cops Say
The 42-year-old victim died from his injuries, according to authorities.
southseattleemerald.com
BREAKING: Human Rights Commissioners, Including Co-Chairs, Resign En Masse
The Emerald’s Watchdragon reporting seeks to increase accountability within our city’s institutions through in-depth investigative journalism. The Emerald is in receipt of an open letter from the Seattle Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in which four SHRC commissioners, including three co-chairs, have resigned en masse, citing a lack of respect, marginalization, and lack of institutional support.
KUOW
When is someone going to turn on the rain around Washington?
October has been warmer and drier than typical Northwest fall weather. Now, it might finally be time to cover up the BBQ, get out your boots, and install fresh wipers — rain is showing up on the forecast. Starting Oct. 19, the National Weather Service says Washington will be...
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater mulls new city logo designs
Tumwater city staff presented new logo designs to the general government committee for discussion yesterday, October 12. City communications manager Ann Cook presented several logo concepts. Committee members did not approve any design but deliberated the most on a design showing Tumwater’s brew tower along the river. Committee members suggested de-emphasizing the tower and highlighting the river.
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater is holding an online open house for the planning of the city tree and vegetation code
Tumwater will have a soft launch of its online open house on October 17 to update community members on various regulations on trees and vegetation, announced Project consultant Amber Mikluscak during a joint meeting between the planning commission and the tree board yesterday, October 11. The online open house is...
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who rides the bus by herself, dies
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who took a bus by herself to go to the park, has died, according to her official Facebook page. According to mymodernnet.com, Eclipse started riding the bus in 2015, where she took the bus downtown to the dog park, making friends and getting exercise, before taking the bus back home.
