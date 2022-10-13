ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

southseattleemerald.com

OPINION | My Experience Being Married to a South Seattle Teacher

I’m married to a Seattle Public Schools teacher with over two decades of service. In that time, she has been a positive force in the lives of hundreds of kids and a champion for the historically under-resourced community where she teaches. She has been steadfast in her role, despite working for a district marked by disarray, high turnover, and a strangely disdainful attitude toward the very teachers in its employ.
SEATTLE, WA
thecatalystnews.com

Remembering the Life of Hilaree Nelson, Class of ’96

October 14, 2022 | ACTIVE LIFE | By Cecilia Timberg | Photo by Nick Kalisz, courtesy of the Seattle Metropolitan. On Sept. 26, pioneering ski mountaineer and Colorado College graduate Hillaree Nelson went missing on an expedition in Nepal. She had summited Manaslu, a 26,781-foot mountain, with her climbing and life partner Jim Morrison earlier that day. On the descent, Morrison had watched a small avalanche knock her down the Southern slope of the mountain. With the aid of a helicopter crew, search and rescue, and a sherpa, Morrison located her body two days later.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

A neighborhood ice rink says goodbye after 60 years

This week Seattle says goodbye to an ice skating rink that's been around for generations. Owners of the Highland Ice Arena in Shoreline say it’s a bittersweet end for the family business. Days before the place closes for good, Highland Ice Arena has the familiar hum of a neighborhood...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

Which Seattle Private Schools Are Highest Ranked for 2023?

Private schools are a bigger deal in Seattle than in most major American cities. Only San Francisco and Milwaukee enroll a larger share of their K-12 students in these pricey institutions. And one of the region's economic engines was born from a couple brainiacs who used to hack their class schedules at a ballyhooed campus in North Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Celebration of glass art returns to the Puget Sound this week

SEATTLE — There’s nothing like seeing art being made at 2,000 degrees, and this week the nation’s premiere glass art event is back in the Puget Sound. "Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience" is a four day event including exclusive studio tours, special gallery exhibitions, glass blowing demonstrations and hands-on opportunities. There are more than 70 free and ticketed events, from Tacoma to Everett.
SEATTLE, WA
Axios Seattle

The perfect Seattle dive bar that almost disappeared: Streamline Tavern

The Streamline Tavern is the best kind of dive bar: A place where people from all walks of life wind up in conversation with total strangers.Yet the neighborhood joint in Lower Queen Anne nearly shuttered about eight years ago, until its owners lovingly moved it piece by piece to its current location.Why it matters: Many Seattle dive bars have disappeared, and watering holes like the Streamline — unpretentious with an old-school vibe — are growing increasingly rare.The backstory: The Streamline is a known haunt for local journalists. It's co-owned by former Seattle Post-Intelligencer columnist Mike Lewis, who bought his share...
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

This Winter In Seattle May Be Pleasantly Mild

Winter in Seattle typically isn’t too bad but if you really hate the cold, we have good news for you. The forecast for this winter in the Pacific Northwest is wet and mild. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, Americans will see one of two very different winters depending on where in the country they live. One part of the country is expected to see a very frigid, snowy winter while other regions can expect a wet and mild winter. Most of the US will be colder than normal this winter—but that may not be the case for the Pacific Northwest.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Governor, Seattle mayor visit factory; back tiny house villages as “efficient” homelessness solution

A statewide push to fight homelessness is in full force. Encampments in Tacoma and under I-5 near Northgate were getting cleared out on Friday. This year, Washington lawmakers approved $800 million to address homelessness – more than ever before. A major chunk of that – about $300 million – goes towards rapid housing, like tiny house villages.
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Downtown Centralia Ghost Walk and Dark Market

Take a trip down memory lane with Centralia's Ghost Walk and Dark Market by donning your bowler hat. While you visit downtown Centralia, your tour guide will enthrall you with ghost stories, folklore, and historical tidbits. You'll explore 13 downtown structures on your excursion and learn about their fascinating histories. Every hour, tours leave from the Lewis & Clark Hotel at 117 West Magnolia. When you're done exploring the neighborhood's haunts, take a trip over to the Lewis and Clark Hotel to browse the Dark Market's witchy goods and artisan curiosities.
CENTRALIA, WA
gigharbornow.org

Letter to the editor: Smiley, Kreiselmaier support liberty

Like many voters, I have become increasingly frustrated with the direction that D.C. progressives have been dragging our country. Inflation, crime, homelessness, declining education, growing racial division, massive national debt and everything they touch is becoming worse and worse. Their only answers are more control, more spending and more taxes.
GIG HARBOR, WA
southseattleemerald.com

BREAKING: Human Rights Commissioners, Including Co-Chairs, Resign En Masse

The Emerald’s Watchdragon reporting seeks to increase accountability within our city’s institutions through in-depth investigative journalism. The Emerald is in receipt of an open letter from the Seattle Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in which four SHRC commissioners, including three co-chairs, have resigned en masse, citing a lack of respect, marginalization, and lack of institutional support.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

When is someone going to turn on the rain around Washington?

October has been warmer and drier than typical Northwest fall weather. Now, it might finally be time to cover up the BBQ, get out your boots, and install fresh wipers — rain is showing up on the forecast. Starting Oct. 19, the National Weather Service says Washington will be...
WASHINGTON STATE
thejoltnews.com

Tumwater mulls new city logo designs

Tumwater city staff presented new logo designs to the general government committee for discussion yesterday, October 12. City communications manager Ann Cook presented several logo concepts. Committee members did not approve any design but deliberated the most on a design showing Tumwater’s brew tower along the river. Committee members suggested de-emphasizing the tower and highlighting the river.
TUMWATER, WA

