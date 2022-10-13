Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WEAR
Extra police officers to be present for 'Soul Bowl' at Blue Wahoo Stadium
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The 30th annual youth football "Soul Bowl" is set for Saturday and Pensacola Police says it will have extra officers at the games. Police will not be doing weapon screenings. The decision on whether or not to do screenings is up to the organizers of the event.
Pensacola adds more officers at youth football games after deadly shooting
The Pensacola city council approved funding Thursday night to add police officers to youth football games nearly two weeks after a deadly shooting in Bellview.
FNFF Fan Cam: Vigor Wolves
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Vigor cheerleaders were out in full force cheering on the Wolves. Vigor picked up a huge win topping Elberta 42-0 to advance to 5-3 on the season.
‘Bonnie & Clyde’: Couple goes on crime-spree that ends in deadly shooting in Milton
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s what media outlets deemed the “modern-day Bonnie and Clyde” — a Missouri couple committing crimes across multiple states. When they were found in Florida, gunfire was exchanged, leading to a deadly ending for one of the pair. This is the story of Blake Fitzgerald and Brittany Harper. WKRG News 5 […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Milton (FL)
The city of Milton is located in the west Florida panhandle just to the northeast of Pensacola. You are reading: Things to do in pace fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Milton (FL) At the time of the last census, Milton was home to about 9,500 residents. Its proximity to the Gulf Coast, as well as a variety of historical and natural attractions, makes it the perfect place to hang your hat while visiting the area.
‘It’s clear what is at stake:’ Mary G. Montgomery can end playoff drought with win vs. Daphne
The enormity of Friday’s Class 7A, Region 1 matchup with Daphne hasn’t escaped first-year Mary G. Montgomery coach Zach Golson. “It’s a chance to get into the playoffs for the first time in 20 years, a chance to control our own destiny,” Golson said. “It’s clear what is at stake. We just have to focus and be the best we can.”
WEAR
Florida woman celebrates 100th birthday in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- One Florida woman celebrated a milestone birthday in Fort Walton Beach Thursday. Elaine Clark celebrated her 100th birthday Thursday. But the last couple weeks leading up to it haven't been easy, after an unwelcome guest tried to crash the party. Clark is from Fort Myers,...
PAWS in Fort Walton Beach needs to clear 92 dogs before major shelter renovation
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Panhandle Animal Welfare Clinic needs help clearing the current kennels before a major renovation project. PAWS is working to tear down and rebuild their current kennel and shelter area. The construction begins on Oct. 19. “Our kennels are decades old, 30 plus years and there’s been thousands and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAR
Santa Rosa County deputies anticipate more serious charges for Spanevelo in Alabama
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says it wants to extradite Marcus Spanevelo to Alabama for more severe charges in the Cassie Carli case. WEAR News reported earlier Friday that Spanevelo's charges in Santa Rosa County in relation to Carli's disappearance were dropped. He was set to go to trial next week on two charges: tampering with evidence (felony) and obstructing a criminal investigation (misdemeanor).
With Cassie Carli’s cause of death unknown, charges against Marcus Spanevelo dropped
Charges against the ex-boyfriend of a Florida woman whose body was found in a shallow grave in Alabama have been dropped. Marcus Spanevelo was charged with tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation and destruction of evidence in Santa Rosa County, but he had not been charged in Florida or Alabama with the death of Cassie Carli.
utv44.com
Juvenile booked in fatal Bay Minette shooting
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office, on October 14, 2022 around 7:30 p.m., Deputies and medical personnel responded to the 42000 block of Nicholsville Rd. in Bay Minette for a call about a shooting. Once on scene, deputies located a 22-year-old victim who...
WEAR
Deputies: Crestview 16-year-old had razor blade for after-school fight with girl
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 16-year-old student at Crestview High School is charged with two felonies. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says investigation revealed that Tyler Mahler armed himself with a razor blade "in preparation for a planned off-campus fight" after school Friday. Deputies say the intended victim was a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WEAR
26th annual Rare Air Volkswagen Car Show kicks off at Pensacola's 5 Flags Speedway
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The 26th annual Rare Air Volkswagen Car Show is kicking off in Pensacola Saturday. The car show will be held at 5 Flags Speedway located at 7451 Pine Forest Rd. and run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over 100 vehicles will be on display at the...
WEAR
Odd Colony Brewing Co. announces new expansion coming to Pensacola's East Hill
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola's Odd Colony Brewing Company announced last week its new expansion coming to the community's East Hill area. The company will be opening up a "Neighborhood Biergarten" called The Burrow this Spring at The Historic Sacred Heart Hospital building located on N 12th Avenue. According to the...
Man sentenced to life for stabbing, killing teen in Okaloosa Co.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his 17-year-old girlfriend back in 2018. Kevin Ordonez-Garcia was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to killing Gabrila Espinal Lainez, his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child. Investigators believe Lainez and Ordonez-Garcia got into an argument. Ordonez-Garcia pulled Lainez’s hair and […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Juvenile charged as an adult in shooting death
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office has release a statement regarding a shooting that happened in Bay Minette Friday night. “On October 14, 2022 around 7:30 p.m., Deputies and medical personnel responded to the 42000 block of Nicholsville Rd. in Bay Minette for a call about a shooting.
WEAR
Gulf Breeze Library closed from building damage until further notice in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Gulf Breeze Library in Santa Rosa County is reportedly closed Saturday until further notice. According to a release, the library located at 1060 Shoreline Drive in Gulf Breeze closed due to damage to the building. At this time, no information has been released involving...
WEAR
Man hit while riding motorized bike in Pensacola dies from injuries
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 56-year-old Pensacola man hit while riding a motorized bike earlier this month has died from his injuries. The crash happened on Oct. 2 near the intersection of Hollywood Avenue and Lee Street in Pensacola. The man was initially hospitalized with serious injuries. He died Thursday morning...
WEAR
Charges dropped in Santa Rosa County against Spanevelo in Cassie Carli case
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The charges in Santa Rosa County against Cassie Carli's ex-boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo have been dropped. Spanevelo was set to go to trial next week on two charges in her disappearance earlier this year -- tampering with evidence (felony) and obstructing a criminal investigation (misdemeanor). Now,...
Teen reports man offered her ride, followed her from bus stop: Sheriff investigating
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, a 14-year-old girl claims a man in a black sedan offered her a ride and followed her as she got off the bus Thursday afternoon. OCSO said the girl was at the intersection of Beal Parkway and Green Acres Road. According to […]
Comments / 0