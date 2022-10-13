Police: Mother of missing Georgia toddler believed to be responsible for his disappearance, death

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The toddler who has been missing for nearly a week is believed to be dead, Chatham County police said late Wednesday evening and according to officials, his mother, Leilani Simon, is the prime suspect in his disappearance and death.

“We are saddened to report that CCPD and the FBI have notified Quinton Simon’s family that we believe he is deceased,” the department said on Facebook.

Quinton Simon was reported missing from his Chatham County home on Oct. 5. According to WJCL, he was last seen at his home around 6 a.m. and family members noticed he was missing three hours later.

On Monday, WSB-TV sister station WJCL obtained a phone call from a dispatcher who said Quinton’s mother claimed that someone may have taken him.

“Complainant advised her 1-year-old son is missing,” the dispatcher is heard saying. “She woke up, her door was open. Advised he’s unable to open a door. Thinks someone came in and took him.”

According to the department, Chief Jeffrey Hadley “will hold a media briefing tomorrow (time TBD) to give more details and answer questions. We will not be making any further statements, or answering any questions until that time.”

“We know that thousands of people around the world will be heartbroken by this news, and we share your sorrow,” the department said.

