Chatham County, GA

Police: Mother of missing Georgia toddler believed to be responsible for his disappearance, death

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RYuvs_0iWopzDr00

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The toddler who has been missing for nearly a week is believed to be dead, Chatham County police said late Wednesday evening and according to officials, his mother, Leilani Simon, is the prime suspect in his disappearance and death.

“We are saddened to report that CCPD and the FBI have notified Quinton Simon’s family that we believe he is deceased,” the department said on Facebook.

Quinton Simon was reported missing from his Chatham County home on Oct. 5. According to WJCL, he was last seen at his home around 6 a.m. and family members noticed he was missing three hours later.

On Monday, WSB-TV sister station WJCL obtained a phone call from a dispatcher who said Quinton’s mother claimed that someone may have taken him.

“Complainant advised her 1-year-old son is missing,” the dispatcher is heard saying. “She woke up, her door was open. Advised he’s unable to open a door. Thinks someone came in and took him.”

According to the department, Chief Jeffrey Hadley “will hold a media briefing tomorrow (time TBD) to give more details and answer questions. We will not be making any further statements, or answering any questions until that time.”

“We know that thousands of people around the world will be heartbroken by this news, and we share your sorrow,” the department said.

Comments / 11

Annetra M.
6d ago

Sadly, recalling a comment that was made in regards to the day that baby Quinton went missing was trash day. I would hate to think and am sick to my stomach if he was put in the trash and is now at a landfill!😞‼️😭😡 I really wish in this case I could have 5 minutes with his birth giver because a MOTHER would never‼️‼️‼️This situation made absolutely no sense from the beginning and ALL the man power present NO SIGN of him found??!!! Oh, please let me have a Combat Flashback on this broad‼️‼️‼️

Reply(2)
6
Ryan Gordy
6d ago

if the mother did do something to this little boy she needs to pay deeply deeply you hear me there's no sense in anyone anyone mother father step parent grandparent I don't care and uncles I don't care who it is why do you hurt a little child an innocent little baby that can't do any wrong you'll go to hell for what you do to this child every child that gets abused in this world are murdered every one of them parents neighbors strangers whoever they are they will go to hell I'm not God but I do know he does not put up with this kind of mess pick your Bibles up not your knives and guns

Reply
4
Tacasa Arnold
6d ago

I knew it, sad to say 😔. I knew when the story came out. R.I.H. little angel.

Reply
6
