NHL

Jets sign 1st-round pick Brad Lambert to a 3-year deal

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

The Winnipeg Jets signed first-round pick Brad Lambert to a three-year entry-level contract Wednesday.

The 18-year-old Finnish forward's deal carries an average annual value of $1.2 million at the NHL level. He was drafted 30th overall in July.

Winnipeg assigned Lambert to the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League after he had a goal and an assist in three preseason games. He had four goals and six assists in 49 games last season the Finnish Elite League.

