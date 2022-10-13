Orange Cassidy Captures His First Title In AEW After Defeating PAC For The All Atlantic Championship On Dynamite

Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
WWE Have No Immediate Plans For Former SmackDown Star
It doesn’t look like we will be seeing the return of the former SmackDown star anytime soon. When Apollo Crews turned heel during the Thunderdome era, he would also bring in some muscle in the form of Commander Azeez. However, once Crews returned to NXT he turned babyface and Azeez was left in limbo.
bodyslam.net
New Anthem Sports & IMPACT Wrestling Executive Hypes Joe Doering Merchandise
Anthem Sports & Entertainment’s new VP of Marketing, Lou D’Angeli, posted a picture of himself with a new Joe Doering t-shirt, and hypes the collection of shirts supporting Joe Doering in his fight against brain cancer. Lou was confirmed last month to be hired on full time as...
bodyslam.net
Top IMPACT Wrestling Star Eddie Edwards Hypes Hard to Kill
IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account and posted a video of Eddie Edwards hyping up both Hard to Kill and the Fallout tapings the day after. Hard to Kill will be held at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA on Friday, January 13, 2023. Eddie Edwards challenged Josh...
bodyslam.net
Saraya Reveals Who She Is Looking Forward To Working With In AEW
Saraya joined AEW at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam and has gotten physical in segments with Britt Baker two weeks ago. Speaking to Chris Jericho on Talk Is Jericho, Saraya was asked who she would like to work with in AEW. “Britt, 100%. I know she gets used a lot, but...
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Announces 3 Matches for 10/20 IMPACTonAXSTV Episode
IMPACT Wrestling took to Twitter after this weeks episode was over and announced that they have 3. matches ready to go for next week. 2 Former IMPACT Wrestling World Champions, Eric Young and Rich Swann, both competed in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match at Bound for Glory last weekend. Both men got tangled with up each other during the match. Swann and Young went at it for a few minutes before both turning their attention to others.
bodyslam.net
Trio Makes Their AEW Debut At Toronto Rampage Tapings
SPOILER ALERT. Do NOT read any further if you want to avoid spoilers for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage from Toronto. During the main event of tonight’s Rampage Tapings, The Embassy took on FTR and Shaw Spears. Following the match, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven and Maria Kanellis, known collectively as ‘The Kingdom’, attacked FTR and Spears and beat them down alongside the embassy. Recently, Taven was rumored to be wanted by WWE following his time on IMPACT coming to an end. But, it looks like AEW may be the place he’s staying. It’s unclear if they’re officially signed as of now, or if this is just an appearance until possibly signing to be on the revamped ROH brand, but, I’m sure we will find out following the airing on television tomorrow night.
bodyslam.net
Shawn Michaels Maintains NXT Will Remain Focused On Developing Talent
Shawn Michaels says NXT will remain focused on developing talent for the future. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, Shawn Michaels was asked for his goal when it came to NXT and if he wanted to get back to running bigger venues. “Right now, it certainly is about...
bodyslam.net
Matt Cardona Seemingly Hypes IMPACT Wrestling’s Hard to Kill Event with New Merchandise
Matt Cardona, one of the hottest free agent talent on the market, has been working with IMPACT on per-date appearance fees. Matt quote-tweeted IMPACT’s message about tickets for their Hard to Kill Premium Live Event going on sale tomorrow morning, with a brand new t-shirt of his own. Matt...
bodyslam.net
WWE Main Event Results (10/13): Carmelo Hayes And Von Wagner In Action
WWE aired its latest episode of Main Event on October 13 on Hulu Plus. Matches were taped on October 10 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. You can read the results for the show below. – Carmelo Hayes def. Cedric Alexander. – R-Truth (w/ Shelton Benjamin) def. Von Wagner.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Contract News
Fightful Select has a few IMPACT Wrestling contract updates. No, not departures. There’s been enough of those lately. FightfulSelect.com is reporting that Eric Young has been with IMPACT Wrestling for the last two years, and will be for a little bit longer at least. Young returned to IMPACT in...
bodyslam.net
Despite Other Offers, IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander Chose to Stay at IMPACT Wrestling
In a recent interview with Brian Hebner’s Refin It Up podcast, Josh Alexander stated that while he had opportunities to go elsewhere, he didn’t because he had unfinished business in Impact Wrestling. “I had opportunities to go elsewhere 100%. If I would have not agreed to a new...
bodyslam.net
The Rock Explains How His WWE Career Helped Him Create A Better “Black Adam” Movie
The Rock has successfully transitioned from the world of WWE to the world of Hollywood, becoming one of the biggest stars in Hollywood and with that fame has come more roles for the star. The Rock returns to the big screen for “Black Adam” as the star and producer later...
bodyslam.net
Angelo Dawkins Expected To Have More Singles Matches Going Forward
It looks like we can expect to see Angelo Dawkins compete in more singles matches going forward. While many have expected to see Montez Ford break out as a singles star, there has also been some hype surrounding the other half of the Street Profits, Angelo Dawkins. Since the Summer, Dawkins has been wrestling more singles matches and it appears that may be set to continue.
bodyslam.net
Kazuchika Okada And Eddie Kingston vs Jay White And Juice Robinson Set For NJPW Rumble On 44th Street
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced a star-studded tag team match for its Rumble on 44th Street event. IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White and Juice Robinson of Bullet Club will battle Kazuchika Okada and AEW star Eddie Kingston in a tag team match. Elsewhere on the show, Shingo Takagi and...
bodyslam.net
NXT Level Up Results (10/14)
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on October 14. Matches were taped at the WWE Performance Center on October 11. The show aired on Peacock. You can read the the full results below. – Tank Ledger & Ikemen Jiro def. Duke Hudson & Bryson Montana. – Myles...
bodyslam.net
Live SmackDown Results – (10/14/22) – Bray Wyatt Returns To SmackDown, IC Title Number 1 Contenders Match And More
Tonight’s Friday Night SmackDown is set to be an exciting one!. You can read the full results for the show below. -The show starts with a car crash involving Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Drew attacks Kross after, but the commentary team do not blame Drew for the crash. -Kofi...
bodyslam.net
Melina Claims Gimmick Matches Were Viewed As Punishments During WWE Diva Era
Women’s gimmick matches in the past were viewed as punishment per former WWE Diva Melina. In a recent interview with WrestlePurists, Melina detailed her thoughts on some things from the divas era trickling down into today’s age while also revealing that gimmick matches used to be punishments back in the day.
bodyslam.net
Ronda Rousey In Latest VLOG: “I wanted to call out WWE for only having one women’s match out of six matches at Backlash.”
Ronda Rousey was not a fan of WWE only having one women’s match at WrestleMania Backlash earlier this year. Rousey would make Charlotte Flair say “I Quit” in the match, breaking her arm in kayfabe so Charlotte could take time off to get married. Since then, Rousey has lost and regained the SmackDown Women’s Championship.
bodyslam.net
Bobby Fish Talks Crowd Reaction During His IMPACT Wrestling Debut, Dealing with “CM Punk” Chants
Bobby Fish first showed up in IMPACT Wrestling at the Victory Road Live Event on Friday, September 23rd, and put the whole roster on notice. The next week, he “Called his Shot”, that is, announced his participation, in the Bound for Glory “Call Your Shot” Gauntlet Match. When Fish came out for the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match, he was barraged with boos and fans chanting “CM Punk.”
bodyslam.net
Update On AEW All Out Brawl, Witnesses Still To Be Interviewed
There is still no inkling to when the suspended talent from the All Out Brawl will be brought back to AEW programming. Dave Meltzer has provided an update on the situation in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, revealing that the investigation remains ongoing. He would also note that witnesses are still to be interviewed regarding the incident.
