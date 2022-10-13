Read full article on original website
Related
thejoltnews.com
Sudden changes at the Olympia Regional Learning Academy have community members pushing back
Critical comments filled the public comment section during the Olympia School District meeting on Thursday, October 13, regarding Olympia Regional Learning Academy (ORLA). Around a dozen parents, guardians, and students raised their issues with the sudden changes in ORLA’s class sizes, teacher shuffling, and others. “I'm here to voice...
thejoltnews.com
Follow the Thurston County election debates
Thurston Community Media (TCMedia) has teamed up with the League of Women Voters to bring us local candidate forums videos and coverage. Scroll down for one-click access to eight recorded videos. Viewers can watch more of 2022 election candidates’ discussions on Comcast channel 77 in the greater Thurston County area...
southseattleemerald.com
BREAKING: Human Rights Commissioners, Including Co-Chairs, Resign En Masse
The Emerald’s Watchdragon reporting seeks to increase accountability within our city’s institutions through in-depth investigative journalism. The Emerald is in receipt of an open letter from the Seattle Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in which four SHRC commissioners, including three co-chairs, have resigned en masse, citing a lack of respect, marginalization, and lack of institutional support.
thurstontalk.com
South Puget Sound Community College Opens the Dr. Angela J. Bowen Center for Health Education
On October 11, 2022, South Puget Sound Community College (SPSCC) celebrated the grand opening of the Dr. Angela J. Bowen Center for Health Education with a ribbon-cutting event. The Bowen Center was acquired in January 2019 and is now the home of the SPSCC Foundation and Nursing and Medical Assisting programs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle
Lewis County Says Public Lands Commissioner Acted Illegally With Carbon Project
In a letter to the Department of Natural Resources, the Lewis County commissioners are claiming Washington Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz violated the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) in a project to sequester forest lands as a trade for carbon credits. The work would set aside 10,000 acres of Washington...
FOX 28 Spokane
Bob Ferguson formally asks for maximum penalty for Facebook violating Washington campaign laws
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Attorney General Bob Ferguson has formally filed a motion asking the King County Superior Court to give the maximum penalty to Meta for Facebook’s violations of Washington’s campaign finance law. On Oct. 6, King County Superior Court ruled that Meta intentionally violated Washington law...
kitsapdailynews.com
Klingle House in Poulsbo to be demolished
The Klingle House has become a liability to Poulsbo and will soon be demolished. The house, built in 1943, has been vacant for more than 10 years. Attempts to keep vandals out have failed, and the city is concerned trespassers could be hurt. So at the Oct. 12 Poulsbo City...
Pierce County objects to state's proposed airport plan
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Washington is planning to bring a new airport to the region to keep up with the increasing number of travelers. The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission put out a report that predicts 27 million more passengers will be arriving and departing from Washington by 2050. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater mulls new city logo designs
Tumwater city staff presented new logo designs to the general government committee for discussion yesterday, October 12. City communications manager Ann Cook presented several logo concepts. Committee members did not approve any design but deliberated the most on a design showing Tumwater’s brew tower along the river. Committee members suggested de-emphasizing the tower and highlighting the river.
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater is holding an online open house for the planning of the city tree and vegetation code
Tumwater will have a soft launch of its online open house on October 17 to update community members on various regulations on trees and vegetation, announced Project consultant Amber Mikluscak during a joint meeting between the planning commission and the tree board yesterday, October 11. The online open house is...
thejoltnews.com
TRL offers expanded access hours to patrons
Tenino Timberland Library will be one of six locations to gain expanded access hours, allowing patrons more time to visit the library. Timberland Regional Library (TRL) is evolving to meet the needs of the communities it serves by offering expanded access hours (EAH), which allows library patrons to use TRL resources outside of standard operating hours.
Gov. Inslee talks future of homelessness policy during Seattle shelter tours
SEATTLE — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee visited Seattle Friday, touring agencies assisting to provide care and housing as the state grapples with how to help thousands of homeless people. “We have just invested over $800 million in state funds to help all cities across the state of Washington,” Inslee...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Extra staff to clear tax exemption backlog denied in King County's proposed budget
(The Center Square) – A backlog of senior property tax exemptions lead King County Assessor John Wilson’s office to request additional staffing, but the county executive’s budget isn’t dedicating funds to do so. King County Executive Dow Constantine said he received hundreds of requests for general...
q13fox.com
Pre-trial hearing for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer begins
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will attend a virtual pre-trial hearing Friday afternoon, ahead of his trial on charges of false reporting. The trials stem from his controversial confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021. On Jan. 27, 2021, Sedrick Altheimer was delivering newspapers...
WA's secretary of state race is a special election — in more ways than one
As Julie Anderson cold-calls potential donors seeking support for her nonpartisan bid to be Washington secretary of state, she quickly learns that folks have not exactly been closely following this crucial but down-ballot special-election race. “They often say things like, how many people are in the race? Are there four...
Chronicle
WinCo to Construct 84,000-Square-Foot Grocery Store at Centralia Station
Note: This story was produced by the Economic Alliance of Lewis County as part of its montlhy supplement of The Chronicle. WinCo Foods announced this summer the company has entered a real estate contract with the Port of Centralia to construct a proposed 84,000-square-feet grocery store. The project will be...
Chronicle
Providence Centralia Hospital Settles Lawsuit With Former Employee After Allegedly Failing to Return Injured Employee to Work
Providence Centralia Hospital agreed last week to settle a discrimination and retaliation lawsuit brought by a former employee who claimed Providence wrongfully discharged her after failing to accommodate her medical restrictions after she was injured on the job. The plaintiff, lifelong Centralia resident Lisa Gonia, worked as a pharmacy technician...
KUOW
New airport would put Washington's climate goals out of reach, critics argue
The Puget Sound region is growing, and air travel is growing with it. By the year 2050, the number of flights here could more than double. Planners say Washington state needs a new airport two-thirds the size of Sea-Tac. A state appointed commission has been looking at where to put it, and will send their report to the state legislature by this weekend.
thurstontalk.com
2022 2nd Half Property Taxes Due October 31
The deadline for Thurston County residents to pay their 2022 second half property taxes is Monday, October 31, 2022. Taxpayers have four options for paying their property taxes:. Online: Pay online on the Thurston County website. There is no additional charge for the electronic check payment option on-line, but there...
Tacoma, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Tacoma. The Royal High School football team will have a game with Foss High School on October 15, 2022, 13:00:00. The Mount Tahoma High School football team will have a game with Stadium High School on October 15, 2022, 13:00:00.
Comments / 5