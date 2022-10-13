ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tumwater, WA

Comments / 5

Related
thejoltnews.com

Follow the Thurston County election debates

Thurston Community Media (TCMedia) has teamed up with the League of Women Voters to bring us local candidate forums videos and coverage. Scroll down for one-click access to eight recorded videos. Viewers can watch more of 2022 election candidates’ discussions on Comcast channel 77 in the greater Thurston County area...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
southseattleemerald.com

BREAKING: Human Rights Commissioners, Including Co-Chairs, Resign En Masse

The Emerald’s Watchdragon reporting seeks to increase accountability within our city’s institutions through in-depth investigative journalism. The Emerald is in receipt of an open letter from the Seattle Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in which four SHRC commissioners, including three co-chairs, have resigned en masse, citing a lack of respect, marginalization, and lack of institutional support.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tumwater, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tumwater, WA
Crime & Safety
kitsapdailynews.com

Klingle House in Poulsbo to be demolished

The Klingle House has become a liability to Poulsbo and will soon be demolished. The house, built in 1943, has been vacant for more than 10 years. Attempts to keep vandals out have failed, and the city is concerned trespassers could be hurt. So at the Oct. 12 Poulsbo City...
POULSBO, WA
KING 5

Pierce County objects to state's proposed airport plan

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Washington is planning to bring a new airport to the region to keep up with the increasing number of travelers. The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission put out a report that predicts 27 million more passengers will be arriving and departing from Washington by 2050. The...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Discipline#School Safety#School Resource Officer#High School#School Principal#Council#Sro
thejoltnews.com

Tumwater mulls new city logo designs

Tumwater city staff presented new logo designs to the general government committee for discussion yesterday, October 12. City communications manager Ann Cook presented several logo concepts. Committee members did not approve any design but deliberated the most on a design showing Tumwater’s brew tower along the river. Committee members suggested de-emphasizing the tower and highlighting the river.
TUMWATER, WA
thejoltnews.com

TRL offers expanded access hours to patrons

Tenino Timberland Library will be one of six locations to gain expanded access hours, allowing patrons more time to visit the library. Timberland Regional Library (TRL) is evolving to meet the needs of the communities it serves by offering expanded access hours (EAH), which allows library patrons to use TRL resources outside of standard operating hours.
TENINO, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
q13fox.com

Pre-trial hearing for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer begins

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will attend a virtual pre-trial hearing Friday afternoon, ahead of his trial on charges of false reporting. The trials stem from his controversial confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021. On Jan. 27, 2021, Sedrick Altheimer was delivering newspapers...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

WinCo to Construct 84,000-Square-Foot Grocery Store at Centralia Station

Note: This story was produced by the Economic Alliance of Lewis County as part of its montlhy supplement of The Chronicle. WinCo Foods announced this summer the company has entered a real estate contract with the Port of Centralia to construct a proposed 84,000-square-feet grocery store. The project will be...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Providence Centralia Hospital Settles Lawsuit With Former Employee After Allegedly Failing to Return Injured Employee to Work

Providence Centralia Hospital agreed last week to settle a discrimination and retaliation lawsuit brought by a former employee who claimed Providence wrongfully discharged her after failing to accommodate her medical restrictions after she was injured on the job. The plaintiff, lifelong Centralia resident Lisa Gonia, worked as a pharmacy technician...
CENTRALIA, WA
KUOW

New airport would put Washington's climate goals out of reach, critics argue

The Puget Sound region is growing, and air travel is growing with it. By the year 2050, the number of flights here could more than double. Planners say Washington state needs a new airport two-thirds the size of Sea-Tac. A state appointed commission has been looking at where to put it, and will send their report to the state legislature by this weekend.
WASHINGTON STATE
thurstontalk.com

2022 2nd Half Property Taxes Due October 31

The deadline for Thurston County residents to pay their 2022 second half property taxes is Monday, October 31, 2022. Taxpayers have four options for paying their property taxes:. Online: Pay online on the Thurston County website. There is no additional charge for the electronic check payment option on-line, but there...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy