Emporia, KS

VETERAN SALUTE: Vietnam from a small town platoon

By Matthew Johnstone
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Larry Scott finished up his first year of college when the war in Vietnam was ramping up.

In 1964, he enlisted in the Army Reserves, where less than four years later he would be activated for service overseas.

“They told me that we were the first army reserve unit that was called into combat as a full unit,” Scott said. “Our whole group from Independence and Emporia went to one area, and that was unheard of.”

Being sent to Vietnam caught the unit off guard.

“We were shocked,” Scott said. “I really figured we would have some service, but I thought basic training would be it. We were called citizen soldiers. I was a student. Emporia unit, our platoon had a lot of students because of ESU.”

As a small town unit, the group bonded like a family. Which made the brutality of war overseas, even more painful.

“We lost two guys over there,” Scott said. “They’re in our memorial here in Emporia. Sam was kind of unusual, he had just had a baby born while he was over there. He never saw that baby. She’s been to at least one or two of our reunions before.”

Due to the perception of the war at the time, homecoming wasn’t much of a welcome either.

“I remember when we got back, we flew into Kansas city in 69,” Scott said. “People were actually spitting on us. It was unbelievable. Our parents were there, it was a shock to them.”

Even with his experience abroad and the reception from the public, serving his country and supporting his local community made for an experience Larry wouldn’t give up.

“I wouldn’t want to go again, but I wouldn’t take a million bucks for my experiences either,” Scott said. “I met a lot of nice people.”

Today, Larry is enjoying retirement with golf and pickleball. Every now and then, he still meets up with members from his unit for reunions.

KSNT News

KSNT News

