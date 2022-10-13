Jets know NFL’s roughing the passer mess adds to challenge vs. Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, ‘who gets those calls’

Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith can’t make up his mind about the Giants
Lots of people are hoping on the Giants bandwagon. The wagon has become particularly crowded after a stunning a 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. But not everyone thinks the success will be lasting. For example, here’s what Stephen A. Smith said on First Take:. “I’m...
NFL・
Giants’ Wink Martindale loves blitzing — but that might be recipe for disaster vs. Ravens’ Lamar Jackson
Wink Martindale, the Giants’ defensive coordinator, loves taking an aggressive approach. He blitzes a ton, while trying to terrorize opposing quarterbacks. But his players also say he is egoless. So on a couple levels, they don’t expect him to make Sunday’s home game against the Ravens and Lamar Jackson a personal battle.
Giants’ matchup with Baltimore Ravens not just another game for Wink Martindale no matter what he says
OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- When Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale meets with the media Thursday in East Rutherford, it’s possible, maybe even probable, that he’ll try to sell Sunday’s meeting with the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium as just another game in his long coaching career. Down...
Latest news from Buccaneers’ Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen indicates divorce is inevitable
Here’s another update on the marital issues between Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen. According to TerezOwens.com, Brady appeared in the FIFA World Cup commercials for FOX Sports without his wedding ring on. TO PURCHASE GIANTS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS. Last week, the New...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ravens-Giants injury report: Leonard Williams about to return? Azeez Ojulari, Wan’Dale Robinson updates
How are the Giants’ injuries shaping up, as they prepare for Sunday’s home game versus the Ravens?. Let’s take a look, as the surprising Giants try to improve to 5-1 this week against 3-2 Baltimore.
Ex-Cowboys star Troy Aikman apologizes for sexist remark on Monday Night Football
On ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast, Troy Aikman took issue with the NFL’s sensitivity to roughing the passer penalties. And the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback decided to express it by saying, “My hope is the Competition Committee looks at this in the next set of meetings and, you know, we take the dresses off.”
Giants vs. Ravens prediction, player props and odds for NFL Week 6
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Giants return home on Sunday after a successful trip to London last week, where they pulled off an impressive 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers to move to a 4-1 record for the season. The Ravens have not started quite so well, as they sit at 3-2. However, their only losses have been by narrow margins to solid AFC teams in the Dolphins and Bills, so they should be formidable opponents for Brian Daboll’s squad. Let’s take a look at our expert’s best bet for Sunday’s game.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
63K+
Followers
40K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0