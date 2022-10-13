Read full article on original website
Newman: Annoyed at traffic
Aspen prides itself on being green. This weekend, after I passed the stoplight on Highway 82 as it heads toward the Grottos, the people returning were backed up for many miles. It took hours of waiting to get back through that light toward Aspen at the narrow section. The timing...
Fry: In league with Boebert
Yes, Ann Stephenson, you are absolutely correct in your observation. Sheriff Valario is complicit with insurrectionist Boebert. There are no two ways about it.
Winnerman: Additional tax will hurt town
It seems the Aspen City council got a little too aggressive with the proposed extra tax in the already zoned commercial core and lodging. Its first mandate to register a property with a manager or owner is helpful. That should protect any neighbor who feels paying guests are too noisy...
Buglione: Need sheriff who is vigilant
After co-parenting with Michael Buglione for 23 years, I witnessed first-hand how Michael places our children, their peers and the entire community as his top priority. I can say with certainty that Michael stays diligent in all his responsibilities, especially those involving children in the community. Although I’ve been living...
Braudis: Deserves chance to continue
To begin, I would like to thank the community of Pitkin County for the kind words shared about my father, Bob Braudis. The election for Pitkin County sheriff is something my father enjoyed for many decades, including the six elections he campaigned for himself. I had the honor to share...
Oswalt: It’s time to retire
We pay Sheriff DiSalvo a full time salary, but it seems we get a part-time employee — who is either off schlepping vodka (The Aspen Times, April 10) or in Palm Springs, spending up to eight weeks of the year there. Says Joe, “as an elected official, I don’t have vacation time limits.” (Aspen Daily News, Sept. 19).
O’Sullivan: 2A off the mark
I am writing on behalf of The Aspen Square Hotel regarding the STR tax ballot measure 2A. The Aspen Square paid $262,000 more in property taxes as a mixed-use property than our direct competitor, the Limelight, and contributed another $274,000 in RETT taxes in 2021 — for a total of over a half a million dollars more than the STR tax, permit and license excluded property.
Caudill: Can see big picture
Kelly McNicholas Kury is running for re-election as county commissioner. I have known and worked with Kelly for a decade and am impressed with her work ethic and integrity. She is an experienced county commissioner and now asks for a well-deserved second term. She’s worked as a public servant and her education complements her role as a commissioner. Kelly served as an aide at Colorado’s Capital, has developed strong relationships with our statewide elected and communicates to them Pitkin County’s needs. As Pitkin County election manager, she elevated the performance of the department, with integrity, helping to set Colorado’s Gold Standard for elections.
Domelen: Meant for the job
I am writing to express my deepest support for Michael Buglione, my stepfather, as our new Pitkin County sheriff. Michael has been a part of my life for over 10 years — and, from Day One, he has treated me as his own blood — always there and more than happy to help, listen or provide guidance with kindness and assurance. Something we all, especially our youth, need to be able to source in a person of power within this community.
McHugh: One badass of role model
I’m writing this letter regarding Erin Smiddy, who is running for Pitkin County commissioner. I’m thrilled to be writing on her behalf, so I can shed some light on her wonderful attributes — ones that she is much too humble to ramble on about. I’ve had the...
DiSalvo: Very familiar with candidates
I am very familiar with both candidates for Pitkin County sheriff. I have known one since birth and was married to the other for 12 years. Joe is my brother, and I can tell you that he should continue to serve and protect the people of Pitkin County. He was raised with a very strong work ethic, and the utmost integrity. He continues to demonstrate those values day in and day out. Joe moved here at the age of 19 and he “grew up” in the valley. He drove a bus for RFTA, was a patrol officer, detective and now sheriff without wavering from his duty.
Childs: Good with what we have
You’re not voting on a jail — you’re voting on a sheriff. The commissioners green light the jail, not the sheriff. Does the sheriff have the character and the managerial skills to swim in the choppy waters of Pitkin County?. Bob Braudis picked Joe. That’s enough for...
Harrison: Has what it takes
Dedicated to community service and to our community in general. He is a Pitkin County homeowner, husband, father and grandfather. Michael has trained teachers, students and law enforcement in suicide awareness and prevention. He is passionate about it to the point that he has been with the Hope Center since its inception.
Sura: We don’t need this measure
Snowmass Village voters beware: Ballot measure 2C seems to be a hurried attempt by the Town Council to arbitrarily use excess tourism and lodge taxes at their discretion without any controls. These taxes already collect more than they need. In fact, we already have a multi-million-dollar surplus. Both of these...
Sisneros: Treats everyone with respect
I am enthusiastically giving my endorsement to Joe DiSalvo to re-elected sheriff as a citizen and as an employee. I met Sheriff DiSalvo originally when I was working in the electrical trade. My company was doing a remodel of the commercial space the sheriff’s wife was going to utilize. The sheriff stopped by a few times during the construction project and was very gracious with those of us working there. I remember the sheriff introducing himself to us and thinking, “We are working for really kind people.”
