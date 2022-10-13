Read full article on original website
SD governor candidates disagree on ‘pot’ measure
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two of the three candidates seeking to be the next governor of South Dakota are in favor of making marijuana legal for adults in much the same way that alcohol is. Democrat Jamie Smith and Libertarian Tracey Quint support Initiated Measure 27 that will also...
Inside KELOLAND: Heated discussion on legalizing marijuana in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Once again, South Dakota voters will determine the issue of legalizing marijuana in the state. Initiated Measure 27 would legalize marijuana in small amounts for people age 21 and older. On this week’s Inside KELOLAND, representatives in favor of IM 27 and against IM 27 shared their views in a heated, but civil, discussion on the issue. You can watch the full show in the player above.
Abortion access divides candidates for SD governor
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — There is a clear split on whether South Dakota should allow abortions among the three candidates running for election to be the state’s next governor. Republican Governor Kristi Noem supports the ban against nearly all abortions that took effect in South Dakota this year,...
SDSU Poll: Thune, Johnson most liked SD politicians
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — President Joe Biden is the least liked politician by South Dakotans according to the latest numbers from the SDSU Poll. Friday, the poll released their results on the popularity of politicians among the 565 voters polled. Representative Dusty Johnson came out on top with...
Kids dressed as cats for Halloween in South Dakota?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — So if you are kid in Scarville, Iowa, trick or treating this Halloween, you may be dressed as a cat. That’s the most popular costume in Iowa, according to AT &T which compiles information from multiple sources. Scarville is named a spooky-sounding town...
SDSU poll shows close IM 27 race, Medicaid expansion leads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a large group of undecided voters on Amendment D and a close race regarding Initiated Measure 27, according to the results of a recent South Dakota State University poll. The SDSU poll, which conducted an online survey for 565 registered South Dakota...
DOH begins tally of South Dakota flu cases
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A total of six cases of influenza have been confirmed in South Dakota for the week ending Oct. 8, as the state Dept. of Health (DOH) begins tracking for the 2022-2023 flu season. The six cases were found in Day, Meade, Minnehaha, Pennington and...
Alyssa Cassels named South Dakota’s teacher of the year
FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s new teacher of the year was announced Thursday night. Alyssa Cassels, band instructor for grades 5-12 at Deuel School District in Clear Lake. Deb Jensen, kindergarten teacher for Viborg-Hurley School District. Loretta Knodel, who teaches third grade in Avon School District.
Republican Kris Kobach aims to rebrand in Kansas AG race
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kris Kobach, the Kansan with a national reputation as a hardline provocateur on immigration and voter ID laws, is trying to rebrand himself as a calmer, steadier voice in his comeback bid for elective office. Republicans hope the candidate for Kansas attorney general is a...
Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.
Flashback Friday: 1984 pheasant opener
SPENCER, S.D. (KELO) — Hunters stalking fields in search of pheasants may be a bit disappointed this year. South Dakota game officials say the state’s pheasant population is down this season but their quick to add the drop should not affect hunting. Their records show there are still 3 million birds out there somewhere.
Hunters arriving for South Dakota pheasant season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While in-state hunters had a pheasant hunting season exclusively for them from October 8 to October 10, visitors from beyond South Dakota will have a pheasant hunting season launch on Saturday, October 15. The leaves are flaunting their fall colors right now, and the...
Strong winds have once again returned
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The northern plains is known as a windy place and weather around here lately is certainly proving that to be true. Peak winds the past 24 hours have been strong. Wind gusts to 60mph or higher have been common in northwestern South Dakota. Sioux Falls has peaked over 50mph.
Breezy weekend ahead : Storm Center PM Update — Friday, October 14
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — This afternoon is another cooler afternoon across eastern KELOLAND. High temperatures across the eastern portions of KELOLAND only into the 40s and 50s we are much below average. The average high in Sioux Falls this time of year is in the low 60s. Central and western South Dakota are a little warmer with highs in the 50s and 60s.
Michigan State U. leader, hired after Nassar scandal, quits
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The president of Michigan State University announced his resignation Thursday, apparently unable to fend off challenges by the school’s governing board, three years after he was hired in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal. Samuel Stanley Jr. said he has lost...
Warmer and still breezy: Storm Center AM Update — Saturday, October 15
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) – High temperatures today will be much closer to average for the day. Highs will be into the 60s for much of KELOLAND. Skies will be partly cloudy for the day on Saturday. We will keep the stronger northwest wind in the region as well.
Cool down on the way: Storm Center PM Update — Saturday, October 15
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — South eastern KELOLAND has been well above average today for high temperatures. Afternoon temperatures reaching into the mid 60s for south eastern and parts of central South Dakota. Winds have been on the breezier side throughout the afternoon as well. Tonights lows will...
Crews in Black Hills rescue person stuck in cave for 18 hours
BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tonight, rescue crews have some advice for anyone considering a caving adventure in the Black Hills. They’re sending the message after a young caver found himself trapped for nearly 18 hours on Friday. Late last week, the Custer County Search and Rescue received...
Study finds high levels of toxic chemical in clothing from such brands as Nike, PINK
OAKLAND, Calif. (WTAJ) – The Center for Environmental Health sent legal notices to 11 brands manufacturing sports bras and athletic shirts after a study found they have high levels of bisphenol A (BPA) based on standards set in California. The California-based watchdog group found that in the clothing, there...
