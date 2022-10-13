Read full article on original website
Follow the Thurston County election debates
Thurston Community Media (TCMedia) has teamed up with the League of Women Voters to bring us local candidate forums videos and coverage. Scroll down for one-click access to eight recorded videos. Viewers can watch more of 2022 election candidates’ discussions on Comcast channel 77 in the greater Thurston County area...
TRL offers expanded access hours to patrons
Tenino Timberland Library will be one of six locations to gain expanded access hours, allowing patrons more time to visit the library. Timberland Regional Library (TRL) is evolving to meet the needs of the communities it serves by offering expanded access hours (EAH), which allows library patrons to use TRL resources outside of standard operating hours.
Concerns still loom over Port’s airport plans
Thurston county residents continued to express unease during the fourth, and last public open house for the Olympia Regional Airport Master Plan held on October 12. “To stop at informing and consulting is just an insult to the people who support this port and live in this community. Maybe reconsider on that and reach out and collaborate more, both in this process and in future ones,” said resident Sharon Coons.
Sudden changes at the Olympia Regional Learning Academy have community members pushing back
Critical comments filled the public comment section during the Olympia School District meeting on Thursday, October 13, regarding Olympia Regional Learning Academy (ORLA). Around a dozen parents, guardians, and students raised their issues with the sudden changes in ORLA’s class sizes, teacher shuffling, and others. “I'm here to voice...
Scholarship awarded to Crystal Pratt, originally of Tumwater from the Iowa Veterinary Medical School
The Iowa Veterinary Medical Association (IVMA) awarded Crystal Pratt, originally of Tumwater, the recipient of the 2022 IVMA Foundation Incoming Freshman Scholarship for $2,000. Crystal’s focus is working with small animals with a specialty in acupuncture and chiropractic treatment. She graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Animal...
Tumwater is holding an online open house for the planning of the city tree and vegetation code
Tumwater will have a soft launch of its online open house on October 17 to update community members on various regulations on trees and vegetation, announced Project consultant Amber Mikluscak during a joint meeting between the planning commission and the tree board yesterday, October 11. The online open house is...
Police Blotter for Wednesday, October 12, 2022
On 10/11/2022 12:56 a.m. on the 9000 block of SR 507, deputies arrested ADAM WESLEY PEVAN, age 38, on a warrant. On 10/11/2022 6:50 p.m. on the 7200 block of 32nd Ave NE , police arrested Tyler S Wynn, age 33, on a Lacey warrant. On 10/11/2022 05:41 a.m. on...
Tumwater Capitol Boulevard to undergo road work
Lanes along Tumwater’s Capitol Boulevard South from Israel Road SE to Linda Street SE today until tomorrow, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for sewer line maintenance, the city said in a press release. The work is a moving operation and will cause alternating lane shifts along the site, although...
Police Blotter for Thursday, October 13, 2022
On 10/12/2022 02:40 a.m. at the 400 block of Z ST SE, police arrested Meggan Frances Goudy, age 42, on suspicion of assault fourth degree (misdemeanor). On 10/12/2022 10:10 p.m. at the 1400 block of Marvin Rd NE, police arrested Alexander Carlson, age 38, on an out-of-town warrant. On 10/12/2022...
Downtown Centralia Ghost Walk and Dark Market
Take a trip down memory lane with Centralia's Ghost Walk and Dark Market by donning your bowler hat. While you visit downtown Centralia, your tour guide will enthrall you with ghost stories, folklore, and historical tidbits. You'll explore 13 downtown structures on your excursion and learn about their fascinating histories. Every hour, tours leave from the Lewis & Clark Hotel at 117 West Magnolia. When you're done exploring the neighborhood's haunts, take a trip over to the Lewis and Clark Hotel to browse the Dark Market's witchy goods and artisan curiosities.
