ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella officially launches monthly income program for low-income immigrant families

The city of Coachella has officially launched its program that will provide $400 monthly to 140 low-income immigrant families for two years. The Coachella Immigrant Families Recovery Program launched on Wednesday. It's a partnership between the city and the Northern California-based Mission Asset Fund (MAF). The program provides financial assistance to low-income immigrant families excluded from federal The post Coachella officially launches monthly income program for low-income immigrant families appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KTLA

New CalFresh program provides up to $100 of free food every month

Families and individuals can earn up to $100 per month to spend on fresh food with a new program at Northgate Markets in Southern California. The program, called “Más Fresco,” will allow CalFresh participants to earn up to $100 every month to spend on fruits and vegetables. To be eligible, you must be a CalFresh […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
coachella.org

Cash Assistance Program Launching Today

COACHELLA, Calif. (October 12, 2022) – The city of Coachella in partnership with Northern California-based Mission Asset Fund (MAF), is set to go live with the Coachella Immigrant Families Recovery Program on October 12th through the launch of missionassetfund.org/Coachella-ifrp. The purpose of this program is to provide financial assistance to 140 qualifying low-income immigrant families excluded from federal assistance stemming from COVID-19, including the expanded Child Tax Credit.
COACHELLA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coachella, CA
Government
Coachella, CA
Society
City
Coachella, CA
City
Palm Desert, CA
City
Mecca, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
Palm Desert, CA
Government
Palm Desert, CA
Society
KTLA

Californians are happiest at this age: Study

Beautiful beaches, unmatched weather and unlimited sunshine. There’s a lot of reasons to be happy when living in California, but a new study suggests your age may play a significant role in just how happy you are. For Californians, peak life satisfaction comes at the age of 44. The study, conducted by Mixbook, a website […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Gross Income#Scholarships#Cvhc
oceanhomemag.com

Escape to Southern California’s Only All-Suite Oceanfront Resort

RLJ Lodging Trust has announced the debut of Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach, Curio Collection by Hilton, following a full-scale renovation and brand conversion. As Southern California’s only all-suite oceanfront resort, Zachari Dunes’ multi-million-dollar transformation elevates the standout coastal 250-all-suite property to an upscale hideaway complete with an array of thoughtful amenities and unparalleled beach views.
OXNARD, CA
Secret LA

This $1 Billion Train Route From LA To Coachella Valley Is Right On Track

Taking the 10 Freeway between L.A. and Coachella Valley could be thing of the past for SoCal residents when (and if) the new train line opens. The proposed Coachella Valley-San Gorgonio Pass Rail Corridor Service project will stretch 144 miles from Los Angeles Union Station to the Coachella Valley, connecting L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents will get to catch a Lakers or Dodgers game in LA, go on a ride at Disneyland, dine at Mission Inn in Riverside and head to Coachella without the headache of traffic—and, most importantly, the high environmental impact. This proposed service will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
sbcity.org

Pepper Avenue Groundbreaking

The Cities of San Bernardino and Rialto are inviting the public to attend a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of the Pepper Avenue Improvement Project. Join elected officials from San Bernardino and Rialto, city staff, neighbors, and other community stakeholders to commemorate the multi-jurisdictional collaboration on a public works project that encompasses both cities.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Real Estate Nate

7 things to know when moving to California

US Atlas closeup(Shutterstock/Alexander Lukatskiy) California is the most populated state in the United States, with almost 40 million people. Most cities in California average more than 245 days of sunshine with mostly nice weather year-round. The winter is not too cold, and the summer is not too hot; it is regularly perfect weather. California also has one of the largest economies in the world and has recently vowed to use 100% clean energy by 2045.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

LPC Withdraws From Carousel Mall Project

The City Council had voted to add LPC West to the partnership developing the 43-acre site through an exclusive negotiating agreement on August 3rd. LPC West Vice President Rob Kane sent a letter to the city, stating that LPC will no longer be going forward with the demolition as they could not successfully negotiate a DDA.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Woman reported missing after attending event in Joshua Tree

The Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. Melissa White, 57, is described as a Caucasian female adult, 5’7’’ tall, approx. 350lbs.  Authorities said White was reported missing by a family member on Wednesday after failing to return from an event she attended in Joshua Tree. Police The post Woman reported missing after attending event in Joshua Tree appeared first on KESQ.
JOSHUA TREE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy