Coachella officially launches monthly income program for low-income immigrant families
The city of Coachella has officially launched its program that will provide $400 monthly to 140 low-income immigrant families for two years. The Coachella Immigrant Families Recovery Program launched on Wednesday. It's a partnership between the city and the Northern California-based Mission Asset Fund (MAF). The program provides financial assistance to low-income immigrant families excluded from federal The post Coachella officially launches monthly income program for low-income immigrant families appeared first on KESQ.
Cash Assistance Program Launching Today
COACHELLA, Calif. (October 12, 2022) – The city of Coachella in partnership with Northern California-based Mission Asset Fund (MAF), is set to go live with the Coachella Immigrant Families Recovery Program on October 12th through the launch of missionassetfund.org/Coachella-ifrp. The purpose of this program is to provide financial assistance to 140 qualifying low-income immigrant families excluded from federal assistance stemming from COVID-19, including the expanded Child Tax Credit.
