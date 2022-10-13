Read full article on original website
Pierce County objects to state's proposed airport plan
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Washington is planning to bring a new airport to the region to keep up with the increasing number of travelers. The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission put out a report that predicts 27 million more passengers will be arriving and departing from Washington by 2050. The...
Chronicle
Lewis County Says Public Lands Commissioner Acted Illegally With Carbon Project
In a letter to the Department of Natural Resources, the Lewis County commissioners are claiming Washington Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz violated the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) in a project to sequester forest lands as a trade for carbon credits. The work would set aside 10,000 acres of Washington...
Washington Examiner
Pierce County officials object to two potential airport locations
(The Center Square) – Pierce County officials sent a joint letter to the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission chair objecting to two greenfield spaces as a potential airport location. The commission was considering two potential locations – one in Central Pierce County and one in East Pierce County. Officials object...
thejoltnews.com
Follow the Thurston County election debates
Thurston Community Media (TCMedia) has teamed up with the League of Women Voters to bring us local candidate forums videos and coverage. Scroll down for one-click access to eight recorded videos. Viewers can watch more of 2022 election candidates’ discussions on Comcast channel 77 in the greater Thurston County area...
southseattleemerald.com
BREAKING: Human Rights Commissioners, Including Co-Chairs, Resign En Masse
The Emerald’s Watchdragon reporting seeks to increase accountability within our city’s institutions through in-depth investigative journalism. The Emerald is in receipt of an open letter from the Seattle Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in which four SHRC commissioners, including three co-chairs, have resigned en masse, citing a lack of respect, marginalization, and lack of institutional support.
nbcrightnow.com
Bob Ferguson formally asks for maximum penalty for Facebook violating Washington campaign laws
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Attorney General Bob Ferguson has formally filed a motion asking the King County Superior Court to give the maximum penalty to Meta for Facebook's violations of Washington's campaign finance law. On Oct. 6, King County Superior Court ruled that Meta intentionally violated Washington law 822 times. Because...
KUOW
New airport would put Washington's climate goals out of reach, critics argue
The Puget Sound region is growing, and air travel is growing with it. By the year 2050, the number of flights here could more than double. Planners say Washington state needs a new airport two-thirds the size of Sea-Tac. A state appointed commission has been looking at where to put it, and will send their report to the state legislature by this weekend.
WA's secretary of state race is a special election — in more ways than one
As Julie Anderson cold-calls potential donors seeking support for her nonpartisan bid to be Washington secretary of state, she quickly learns that folks have not exactly been closely following this crucial but down-ballot special-election race. “They often say things like, how many people are in the race? Are there four...
thejoltnews.com
Concerns still loom over Port’s airport plans
Thurston county residents continued to express unease during the fourth, and last public open house for the Olympia Regional Airport Master Plan held on October 12. “To stop at informing and consulting is just an insult to the people who support this port and live in this community. Maybe reconsider on that and reach out and collaborate more, both in this process and in future ones,” said resident Sharon Coons.
Extra staff to clear tax exemption backlog denied in King County's proposed budget
(The Center Square) – A backlog of senior property tax exemptions lead King County Assessor John Wilson’s office to request additional staffing, but the county executive’s budget isn’t dedicating funds to do so. King County Executive Dow Constantine said he received hundreds of requests for general...
Details emerge about Orting School Board director charged in Jan. 6 insurrection
ORTING, Wash. — It has been nearly two years since the January 6 insurrection, but earlier this week, federal agents arrested two local men who are accused of attacking officers at the U.S. Capitol when it was breached. KIRO 7 has obtained the court documents and statements from the...
thejoltnews.com
Sudden changes at the Olympia Regional Learning Academy have community members pushing back
Critical comments filled the public comment section during the Olympia School District meeting on Thursday, October 13, regarding Olympia Regional Learning Academy (ORLA). Around a dozen parents, guardians, and students raised their issues with the sudden changes in ORLA’s class sizes, teacher shuffling, and others. “I'm here to voice...
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater is holding an online open house for the planning of the city tree and vegetation code
Tumwater will have a soft launch of its online open house on October 17 to update community members on various regulations on trees and vegetation, announced Project consultant Amber Mikluscak during a joint meeting between the planning commission and the tree board yesterday, October 11. The online open house is...
KUOW
It's so hard to find Covid boosters in WA, experts worry people will give up
As the season for respiratory illnesses approaches, public health officials in Washington state are encouraging people to get updated Covid booster shots as soon as possible. But many locations are booked weeks out and residents say they’re struggling to find appointments. That’s because Washington does not have enough booster...
thurstontalk.com
South Puget Sound Community College Opens the Dr. Angela J. Bowen Center for Health Education
On October 11, 2022, South Puget Sound Community College (SPSCC) celebrated the grand opening of the Dr. Angela J. Bowen Center for Health Education with a ribbon-cutting event. The Bowen Center was acquired in January 2019 and is now the home of the SPSCC Foundation and Nursing and Medical Assisting programs.
KUOW
New omicron variants emerging in the Northwest
The health officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County says that new variants "are now on the radar" in the Northwest, as omicron continues to evolve. In a recent tweet, Dr. Jeffrey Duchin said: "Multiple new variants now on radar for PNW. Unclear which ones will emerge as dominant but best to prepare now: get updated booster, improve indoor air, high-quality masks for indoor public spaces, test & isolate w/symptoms or +, get treated if eligible."
kitsapdailynews.com
Klingle House in Poulsbo to be demolished
The Klingle House has become a liability to Poulsbo and will soon be demolished. The house, built in 1943, has been vacant for more than 10 years. Attempts to keep vandals out have failed, and the city is concerned trespassers could be hurt. So at the Oct. 12 Poulsbo City...
Mariners down 0-2 in series, Washington taxpayers down hundreds of millions
(The Center Square) – As the Seattle Mariners head into the third game of a five game series down 0 to 2 Saturday, Washington state Taxpayers have paid hundreds of millions of dollars over the last several decades to make that possible. The Center Square used widely reported numbers...
q13fox.com
Pre-trial hearing for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer begins
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will attend a virtual pre-trial hearing Friday afternoon, ahead of his trial on charges of false reporting. The trials stem from his controversial confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021. On Jan. 27, 2021, Sedrick Altheimer was delivering newspapers...
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater mulls new city logo designs
Tumwater city staff presented new logo designs to the general government committee for discussion yesterday, October 12. City communications manager Ann Cook presented several logo concepts. Committee members did not approve any design but deliberated the most on a design showing Tumwater’s brew tower along the river. Committee members suggested de-emphasizing the tower and highlighting the river.
