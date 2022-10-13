10. Penn State (5-0) at 5. Michigan (6-0) When: Saturday, October 15. This stands to be a classic battle of running backs. Michigan’s Blake Corum 11 rushing touchdowns leads the Big Ten, and is second in the country. The Wolverines have used its rush to ease the pressure on its young quarterback J.J. McCarthy who’s attempting just 23 attempts-per-game in his five starts. While McCarthy comes off his first career 300 yard game over Indiana, Michigan is a run first offense and it faces on of the top run-stopping teams in college football. Penn State is fifth in rush defense in the nation and has yet to allow a 100-yard rusher. On the flip side, Michigan’s soft spot could be in it’s run defense. While it’s number on paper make it one of the top in the country, they’re largely inflated by it’s conference leading 22 sacks, which are statically kept as a rushing stat. When recording rush defense like the NFL, Michigan is just seventh best in the Big Ten in yards-per-game, allowing 3.9 yards-per-carry. It could be an opportunity for the Nittany Lions’ freshmen phenoms, Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO