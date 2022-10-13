Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
abc27.com
Nittany Nation Gameday: Michigan Preview
Check out this week’s Nittany Nation Gameday, our Michigan Preview. It’s a major matchup in the Big Ten as no. 10 Penn State travels to The Big House to play no. 5 Michigan. This week’s guest is Maize and Brew’s Von Lozon who helps us breakdown the Wolverines and we go behind the scenes with Penn State punter Barney Amor, the most interesting Punter in the Word.
abc27.com
FOLLOW ALONG: Penn State Football at Michigan
Follow along with our Nittany Nation team as they bring you details from Penn State at Michigan. The live blog will chronical the game, or check out our curated feed of Nittany Nation friends through out Twitter List feed.
abc27.com
Game Day Primer: Penn State at Michigan
10. Penn State (5-0) at 5. Michigan (6-0) When: Saturday, October 15. This stands to be a classic battle of running backs. Michigan’s Blake Corum 11 rushing touchdowns leads the Big Ten, and is second in the country. The Wolverines have used its rush to ease the pressure on its young quarterback J.J. McCarthy who’s attempting just 23 attempts-per-game in his five starts. While McCarthy comes off his first career 300 yard game over Indiana, Michigan is a run first offense and it faces on of the top run-stopping teams in college football. Penn State is fifth in rush defense in the nation and has yet to allow a 100-yard rusher. On the flip side, Michigan’s soft spot could be in it’s run defense. While it’s number on paper make it one of the top in the country, they’re largely inflated by it’s conference leading 22 sacks, which are statically kept as a rushing stat. When recording rush defense like the NFL, Michigan is just seventh best in the Big Ten in yards-per-game, allowing 3.9 yards-per-carry. It could be an opportunity for the Nittany Lions’ freshmen phenoms, Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen.
abc27.com
Barney Amor: The Most Interesting Punter in the World
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — For most people, the question of “where are you from?” is pretty straightforward– for Penn State senior punter Barney Amor, that question is anything but easy. “That is probably the hardest question of every interview,” said Amor. “It normally depends. I...
abc27.com
Are prepaid tolls tax exempt in Pennsylvania?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A recent abc27 investigation revealed that Pennsylvania sales tax is sometimes improperly included in online purchases. So what about prepaid EZ-pass tolls?. Cam Fitzgerald of Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, noticed something wasn’t right when she bought a $7 EZ-pass transponder and $35 worth of prepaid tolls...
abc27.com
Breakdown of the monthly update report for downtown Carlisle
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Community & Business Development office of Carlisle released their updated monthly report of various projects and changes coming to its downtown and gateway corridors on October 14, 2022. The following are the new and updated portions of this months ‘Pertinent Prospects’ report:...
