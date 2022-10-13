Read full article on original website
GeeMaree
3d ago
Builds more jails! Better than criminals taking up "affordable" housing and emergency housing, trashing nice hotel rooms with full amenities while people on waiting lists wait...and wait 😠
Chronicle
Downtown Restaurant Worker Hit in the Head With Gun and Robbed, Olympia Police Say
A downtown restaurant worker was hit in the head with a gun and robbed, according to Olympia police. And the suspect is still at large, Lt. Paul Lower said. About 9:30 p.m. Oct. 11, the suspect entered a restaurant in the 400 block of Legion Way Southeast just before it closed for the night, Lower said.
Bodycam footage shows Tacoma police fire shots while responding to bar fight; suspect charged
TACOMA, Wash. — Body camera footage shows the moments Tacoma police officers shot at a suspect who allegedly threatened staff and customers with a gun inside of a bar. According to court documents, 911 dispatchers received reports of a physical fight just before 11 p.m. at The Office Bar and Grill, located on the 800 block of Pacific Avenue in downtown Tacoma. Dispatchers said the caller reported that someone had fired a handgun inside the bar.
Tri-City Herald
Body-camera video released by Tacoma police shows officers firing at gunman in bar
Body-camera video released by Tacoma Police Department on Friday shows two officers firing gunshots at a man initially suspected of shooting a gun inside a downtown bar last month after a fight with other patrons and employees. The 27-year-old man, Johnathan Lane, was not struck by the officers’ gunfire and...
westseattleblog.com
CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUPS: Charges filed in Don Armeni Boat Ramp robbery, Upper Morgan stolen-car crash
We have charging documents in two West Seattle cases:. DON ARMENI BOAT RAMP ROBBERY: The three men arrested after crashing their car at Delridge/Genesee following the Sunday night holdup are all now charged. 29-year-old Isai Hernandez is charged with first-degree robbery, attempting to elude pursuing police, and first-degree unlawful gun possession. The other two, 18-year-old Roberto A. Lizama Diaz and 20-year-old Angel M. Macias, are both charged with first-degree robbery. Hernandez has a criminal record dating back to 2009, with adult felony convictions for assault, drive-by shooting, and possession of stolen property. The other two have no records. The charging documents tell basically the same narrative as reported in our Tuesday followup, alleging that the three held up a man who was sitting in his parked pickup truck at the park, stealing his wallet, money, and phone. Hernandez is accused of being the one with the gun, who fired a shot as they fled, and the driver of the getaway car. The documents also contain photos, which is unusual – here’s the photo reported to have been taken by a bystander, showing the three running away:
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Thursday, October 13, 2022
On 10/12/2022 02:40 a.m. at the 400 block of Z ST SE, police arrested Meggan Frances Goudy, age 42, on suspicion of assault fourth degree (misdemeanor). On 10/12/2022 10:10 p.m. at the 1400 block of Marvin Rd NE, police arrested Alexander Carlson, age 38, on an out-of-town warrant. On 10/12/2022...
KING-5
Bodycam footage shows police firing shots in response to bar fight
Tacoma police were called after a man threatened staff and customers at a bar with a handgun. No one was injured by the gunfire.
Officials: Engaged Washington couple arrested in attack on man with brass knuckles, switchblade
SEATTLE — An engaged couple in Washington state have been arrested for allegedly using brass knuckles and a switchblade during an attack on a man, officials say. According to a news release from the Seattle Police Department, around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers on patrol were flagged down about a fight. Officers found a man with numerous stab wounds and cuts to his head.
Man shot, gunman arrested at Everett convenience store
EVERETT, Wash. — A man has been shot at an Everett convenience store. At about 10:45 a.m. on Friday, a man was shot at the Arco AM/PM at 7915 Evergreen Way. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspected shooter was taken into custody. Video...
q13fox.com
Seattle Police seek ID of 2 suspects in International District fatal shooting from April
SEATTLE - Police need help identifying two suspects of a fatal shooting in Seattle’s International District in April. Authorities say 23-year-old Gibson Moore was shot and killed outside the Addison building near Main and Fourth around 12:30 a.m. on April 20. Moore came to help a friend who was...
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Wednesday, October 12, 2022
On 10/11/2022 12:56 a.m. on the 9000 block of SR 507, deputies arrested ADAM WESLEY PEVAN, age 38, on a warrant. On 10/11/2022 6:50 p.m. on the 7200 block of 32nd Ave NE , police arrested Tyler S Wynn, age 33, on a Lacey warrant. On 10/11/2022 05:41 a.m. on...
Camille Love’s family disappointed at murder sentencing outcome
(TACOMA, Wash.) - After 12 long years of waiting, Santiago Mederos learned his fate. Friday, a Pierce County judge sentenced him to roughly 30 years in prison. Mederos was the last of six Tacoma gang members sentenced in the 2010 murder of Camilla Love. Love and her brother, Joshuah Love,...
q13fox.com
Pre-trial hearing for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer begins
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will attend a virtual pre-trial hearing Friday afternoon, ahead of his trial on charges of false reporting. The trials stem from his controversial confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021. On Jan. 27, 2021, Sedrick Altheimer was delivering newspapers...
Chronicle
Sirens: Illegal Burning; Theft; Assault; Crashes; Drugs
• Two sets of tires and wheels were stolen from a backyard in the 400 block of North Iron Street in the last few days, according to a report made at 8:20 a.m. Oct 13. • Two generators were reported stolen from a residential garage in the 1300 block of Windsor Avenue at about 6 p.m. Oct. 12. The thefts occurred within the past month.
Chronicle
Thurston County Man, 90, Faces Charges for Trying to Move Trailer With Bulldozer, Police Say
A 90-year-old Tumwater man was arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes Monday afternoon after he tried to evict some people on his property by using a bulldozer, according to police. About 3:30 p.m. Monday, Tumwater police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Trosper Road Southwest after a report of...
q13fox.com
Woman injured in stabbing at Tukwila gas station
TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila police are investigating a stabbing at a gas station that left a woman injured Friday morning. Officers responded to a report of a fight before 4:30 a.m. at the Chevron on 108th and East Marginal. When police arrived, they found a woman with a life-threatening stab...
5-year-old girl taken by parent during supervised visit returned to father
SEATTLE — Sky Sanchez, a 5-year-old girl who was taken by a parent during a court-ordered supervised visit on Sunday, has been returned to her father. Demetre Wilkins posted a photo on his Facebook page of him hugging his daughter. “It sucks, she’s five and I believe that she...
The Suburban Times
Thieves Steal Food Bank Van Catalytic Converter
Nourish Pierce County announcement. Amber Walker knew something was seriously wrong when she started up the Nourish Pierce County Food Bank van. “It sounded like a Harley Davidson motorcycle, so I turned it off right away,” she said. Walker, the Northwest Food Bank Manager, thought she was starting her day like any other.
Private security guard arrested after allegedly handcuffing, assaulting woman on Seattle waterfront
A Seattle security guard is out of jail after he was arrested for unlawful imprisonment of a woman on Monday evening. According to court documents, the security guard told police that he followed a woman he believed was “acting shady.” He followed her and saw her urinating behind a trash can.
Chronicle
Judge Orders New Sentence for ex-Army Ranger Who Robbed Tacoma Bank
A federal judge said he will impose a reduced sentence for former U.S. Army Ranger Luke Sommer, who is serving 44 years in prison for leading a terrifying takeover robbery at a Tacoma bank in 2006 and then ordering a hit on the prosecutor who sent him away. U.S. District...
Chronicle
A Cutting Torch Was Used to Steal $100 in Quarters From Car Wash, Thurston County Police Say
Lacey police are looking for three people suspected of stealing $100 in quarters from an area car wash. About 3:50 a.m. Monday, police say the three suspects showed up at the Wave Car Wash at 185 Marvin Road SE in a U-haul pick-up truck. One person, who was wearing a...
