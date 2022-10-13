ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey, WA

GeeMaree
3d ago

Builds more jails! Better than criminals taking up "affordable" housing and emergency housing, trashing nice hotel rooms with full amenities while people on waiting lists wait...and wait 😠

KING 5

Bodycam footage shows Tacoma police fire shots while responding to bar fight; suspect charged

TACOMA, Wash. — Body camera footage shows the moments Tacoma police officers shot at a suspect who allegedly threatened staff and customers with a gun inside of a bar. According to court documents, 911 dispatchers received reports of a physical fight just before 11 p.m. at The Office Bar and Grill, located on the 800 block of Pacific Avenue in downtown Tacoma. Dispatchers said the caller reported that someone had fired a handgun inside the bar.
TACOMA, WA
westseattleblog.com

CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUPS: Charges filed in Don Armeni Boat Ramp robbery, Upper Morgan stolen-car crash

We have charging documents in two West Seattle cases:. DON ARMENI BOAT RAMP ROBBERY: The three men arrested after crashing their car at Delridge/Genesee following the Sunday night holdup are all now charged. 29-year-old Isai Hernandez is charged with first-degree robbery, attempting to elude pursuing police, and first-degree unlawful gun possession. The other two, 18-year-old Roberto A. Lizama Diaz and 20-year-old Angel M. Macias, are both charged with first-degree robbery. Hernandez has a criminal record dating back to 2009, with adult felony convictions for assault, drive-by shooting, and possession of stolen property. The other two have no records. The charging documents tell basically the same narrative as reported in our Tuesday followup, alleging that the three held up a man who was sitting in his parked pickup truck at the park, stealing his wallet, money, and phone. Hernandez is accused of being the one with the gun, who fired a shot as they fled, and the driver of the getaway car. The documents also contain photos, which is unusual – here’s the photo reported to have been taken by a bystander, showing the three running away:
SEATTLE, WA
Lacey, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Lacey, WA
Lakewood, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Lakewood, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Thursday, October 13, 2022

On 10/12/2022 02:40 a.m. at the 400 block of Z ST SE, police arrested Meggan Frances Goudy, age 42, on suspicion of assault fourth degree (misdemeanor). On 10/12/2022 10:10 p.m. at the 1400 block of Marvin Rd NE, police arrested Alexander Carlson, age 38, on an out-of-town warrant. On 10/12/2022...
OLYMPIA, WA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: Engaged Washington couple arrested in attack on man with brass knuckles, switchblade

SEATTLE — An engaged couple in Washington state have been arrested for allegedly using brass knuckles and a switchblade during an attack on a man, officials say. According to a news release from the Seattle Police Department, around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers on patrol were flagged down about a fight. Officers found a man with numerous stab wounds and cuts to his head.
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Wednesday, October 12, 2022

On 10/11/2022 12:56 a.m. on the 9000 block of SR 507, deputies arrested ADAM WESLEY PEVAN, age 38, on a warrant. On 10/11/2022 6:50 p.m. on the 7200 block of 32nd Ave NE , police arrested Tyler S Wynn, age 33, on a Lacey warrant. On 10/11/2022 05:41 a.m. on...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Pre-trial hearing for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer begins

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will attend a virtual pre-trial hearing Friday afternoon, ahead of his trial on charges of false reporting. The trials stem from his controversial confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021. On Jan. 27, 2021, Sedrick Altheimer was delivering newspapers...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Sirens: Illegal Burning; Theft; Assault; Crashes; Drugs

• Two sets of tires and wheels were stolen from a backyard in the 400 block of North Iron Street in the last few days, according to a report made at 8:20 a.m. Oct 13. • Two generators were reported stolen from a residential garage in the 1300 block of Windsor Avenue at about 6 p.m. Oct. 12. The thefts occurred within the past month.
CENTRALIA, WA
q13fox.com

Woman injured in stabbing at Tukwila gas station

TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila police are investigating a stabbing at a gas station that left a woman injured Friday morning. Officers responded to a report of a fight before 4:30 a.m. at the Chevron on 108th and East Marginal. When police arrived, they found a woman with a life-threatening stab...
TUKWILA, WA
The Suburban Times

Thieves Steal Food Bank Van Catalytic Converter

Nourish Pierce County announcement. Amber Walker knew something was seriously wrong when she started up the Nourish Pierce County Food Bank van. “It sounded like a Harley Davidson motorcycle, so I turned it off right away,” she said. Walker, the Northwest Food Bank Manager, thought she was starting her day like any other.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Judge Orders New Sentence for ex-Army Ranger Who Robbed Tacoma Bank

A federal judge said he will impose a reduced sentence for former U.S. Army Ranger Luke Sommer, who is serving 44 years in prison for leading a terrifying takeover robbery at a Tacoma bank in 2006 and then ordering a hit on the prosecutor who sent him away. U.S. District...
TACOMA, WA

