ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Chicago P.D.'s Benjamin Levy Aguilar Explains Torres' Outburst, How He and Voight Are 'Cut From the Same Cloth'

By Keisha Hatchett
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XLL6j_0iWoolQw00

The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s Chicago P.D. Proceed accordingly.

Make no mistake: Chicago P.D. ‘s Dante Torres is no pushover.

When the rookie cop was told to leave his own neighborhood, he took matters into his own hands. Removing his badge and gun, he laid into the man who threatened his family, effectively telling everyone that he wasn’t going anywhere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OLnaZ_0iWoolQw00 “In that moment, he knew that that was the only way, and he didn’t think of potential repercussions,” Benjamin Levy Aguilar, who plays Torres, tells TVLine. “He thought, ‘OK, there’s someone here threatening my family… And if you don’t want to take it on the right path, I will show you fear and pain. I will go all in so that you respect me, and don’t ever think of hurting my family.’ It was just like a very animalistic, raw, truthful part of him that just came out.”

And while it showed that he’ll “do what is necessary to protect himself and his family,” Aguilar also notes that there’s “definitely going to be more paranoia.” When it comes to Torres, he is “all heart, and he really wants to just do the right thing, but he also has a side that shouldn’t be tested.”

Torres’ volatile response to the threat against his loved ones draws parallels to Voight, who is also known for handling things his own way. (Remember the time the sergeant shot his son’s killer ?) Aguilar also recognizes the similarities between both characters, pointing out that Voight and Torres are “cut from the same cloth.”

“They’re very similar,” he adds. “I think that’s why they respect each other, because Voight had to sign off for Torres to be a part of this. It wasn’t just Halstead. There are so many similarities that I can’t wait to explore that relationship when we get a chance… There’s a lot to unpack there.”

More from TVLine
Best of TVLine

Comments / 6

oldschool94
2d ago

he handled it. I'm going to give him time. I saw his interaction with Trudy. I think that will be good one. I think him & Kev, will be a good tag team. he is just low key, which I love.

Reply
11
Teresa Barillas
2d ago

I like this new character. He's edgy. The show needs more...he will prove himself to all the other officers.

Reply
8
Related
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Recap: Burgess' Big Decision — Plus, Is #Upstead OK?

Remember when Ruzek asked Burgess to move in with him last season? This week’s Chicago P.D. finally gave us an answer to that question, but not before Intelligence’s latest case sent them in pursuit of an escaped convict. THE CASE | Ruzek took the stand in an appeal trial, where he was accused of illegally searching the defendant’s place and planting the gun that landed him in prison. The judge ruled in Ruzek’s favor, but being called a bad cop still stung. It didn’t help that before the ruling, Burgess assured him that he had nothing to worry about if...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Says Farewell to Halstead: Here's How Jesse Lee Soffer Was Written Out of the NBC Drama

That’s it for Jesse Lee Soffer on Chicago P.D. Wednesday’s episode of the NBC drama marked the actor’s final outing as Det. Jay Halstead in an emotionally-charged hour that saw him leave Intelligence. In the episode, Halstead got into a scuffle with a suspect and stabbed the man to death. He refused to go with Voight and Upton’s cover story and turned himself in to Chief Patrick O’Neal instead. He then turned in his badge and took another job in the army leading a squad that tracks down the worst drug cartel targets. He was set to take up post in...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Voice Renewed, Adds Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper as New Coaches

The Voice is coming back next year, and there’ll be a couple of new faces sitting in those revolving chairs. NBC has renewed the long-running singing competition for Season 23, the network announced on Tuesday, with Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper joining the show as new coaches. They’ll be on the Season 23 panel alongside veteran coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. (Season 23 will also be Shelton’s last season as a coach on The Voice; read the full story here.) Best known as a member of UK boy band One Direction, Horan has since released a pair of solo albums,...
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Chicago Fire star celebrates engagement: ‘I’m so excited to marry you’

It seems congratulations are in order for Chicago Fire star Katelynn Shennett!. The actress, best known for her role as Kylie Estevez in NBC’s hit firefighter drama, recently took to Instagram to celebrate her engagement to her boyfriend Jake Stille. In the sweet post, Shennett shared a series of stunning photos from the couple’s engagement photoshoot taken by Chicago-based photographer Madison Shoots Faces.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Tee
SheKnows

Are The Rumors True? Is Bold & Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye Leaving?

Maybe you’ve heard: The more interesting the rumor, the faster it spreads — and the longer it keeps circulating. Which might explain why even now, years after a Q&A sparked fears that Thorsten Kaye might be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, fans continue to wonder whether he’s on his way out as Ridge.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Pd#Chicago Med#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Chicago P D Proceed
FanSided

What happened to Gallo on Chicago Fire? (SPOILERS)

Gallo (Alberto Rosende) had a rough week on Chicago Fire. The character was already getting over the fact that he still has feelings for Violet (Hanako Greensmith), despite supporting her romance with Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas), and then he got caught in a burning building. Things looked dicey for a while,...
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
TEMPE, AZ
Cheryl E Preston

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Tucker may stop Nate and Victoria from taking over Chancellor-Winters

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless are making some predictions by connecting the dots that will halt Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) and Victoria Newman's (Amelia Heinle) plans to take over Chancellor-Winters. Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) is Noah Newman’s (Rory Gibson) ex-girlfriend from London and the company that owns the Bentley that Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) is investigating is based out of London and has an LA office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series

Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Blue Bloods cast: Is Tom Selleck leaving Blue Bloods?

For over a decade, fans have been inviting the Reagan family into their households every Friday night with new episodes of Blue Bloods. The Reagan family might be fictional, but they feel like old friends at this point as we’ve been alongside the family through all the ups and downs life has brought their way over the last 12 years as they’ve protected and served the citizens of New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheryl E Preston

Spoilers tease that Curtis is the next victim of Esme's hook on General Hospital

Esme Prince has (Avery Kristan Pohl) been revealed as the hook killer on General Hospital and spoilers teease that her next victim will be Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner). Viewers already know that Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West) caused Esme to fall over the parapet into the water and that Ava loves Trina Robinsons (Tabyana Ali) which makes the two women enemies.
TVLine

TVLine

54K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy