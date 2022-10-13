Read full article on original website
Inside the Haunted Congress Hotel in Chicago
Dozens of gruesome murders, horribly tragic suicides and many other strange deaths make Chicago's Congress Plaza Hotel a possibly terrifying place to stay not only in Illinois but anywhere. It is not out of the ordinary for guests staying at this hotel to run out into the streets screaming because...
wgnradio.com
John Kraman and Mecum bring cars and stars to Schaumburg and TV
NBC and Mecum Auctions host John Kraman joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio to share excitement in the works as 1000 cars come back to the Chicago area this weekend for fans to see and take home! For more information on auctions, events, bidding and more go to https://www.mecum.com/
New Movie Tells History of Popular Illegal Numbers Game And Chicago's Legendary ‘Policy King'
Before state lottery games, there was an illegal game of chance called "policy." It was huge in the Black community, impacting city politics and the economy. Edward Jones, one of the most powerful African Americans in the United States in the 1930s and 40s, built a $25 million empire in Chicago with the illegal numbers game, also making him one of the most powerful Policy Kings.
newcity.com
Where the Dogs Run: The Suburbs Scare the Hell Out of Me
On a recent work Zoom a colleague bragged about having barbecue for breakfast. “Burnt ends with a bourbon sauce. Better than Eggo any day.”. “Oh man, no fair!” a coworker chimed in. “I want barbecue for breakfast!”. “Come on out to the suburbs,” my colleague said. “You’re...
Eater
Where to Find the Best Smash Burgers in Chicago
Chicago is a burger town through and through, from its historic stockyards to the many juicy, meaty renditions at all price points throughout the city. Smash burgers in particular have flourished due to the genre’s Midwestern roots in St. Louis, Indiana, and Kansas City, winning adherents with razor-thin caramelized edges, a rich and deep char, and thoughtful toppings that bring out the beefy best in each bite. Longtime destinations and newer entrants all bring their own spin to the affair, so there’s a smash burger for nearly everyone.
Speakeasy magic bar is north side’s best kept secret
CHICAGO – If you’re looking to make your next night out on the town extra magical, then the Chicago Magic Lounge is the place for you. It’s a speakeasy-style theater that’s hidden behind a fake laundromat and since it reopened its doors in 2021 it’s been quietly attracting a following thanks to visitors documenting their experiences on TikTok.
Chicago streets harbor lost stories: It’s time to update those tired old ghostly tales
Move over Resurrection Mary. Ghosts from Chicago’s forgotten past are dying to bump known regulars off the list of haunted streets, cemeteries, bars, and historical buildings. Maybe it’s time for a change.
nypressnews.com
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin leaves several teens hospitalized
CHICAGO (CBS) — Several teens suffered serious burns after a bonfire explosion in Maple Grove, Wisconsin, about 30 miles south of Green Bay. Police say someone threw some kind of accelerant in the fire. That caused it to burn out of control. It is not clear how many people...
thechicagogenius.com
Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan
GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
wgnradio.com
Check washing in Chicago mailboxes
Steve Bernas, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, joins Bob Sirott to discuss check washing. Thieves are stealing checks sent in the mail and washing them to rewrite them with any amount they wish. Send your scams, and spams our way… 312-981-7200 & BobShow@WGNradio.com.
Chicago Neighborhood Ranked Among 'Coolest In The World'
Timeout put together a list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world.
nypressnews.com
Jewel shoppers on Chicago’s South Side wonder what Mariano’s merger will mean for them
CHICAGO (WLS) — Some customers of the Jewel food store in the city’s Woodlawn neighborhood wonder what the grocery store’s merger with Mariano’s means for them. “How well it’s going to serve the underserved in the community, that’s an issue,” grocery shopper Tammy James said.
fox32chicago.com
City should have shut down Loop club before weekend killing, Ald. Sigcho-Lopez says
CHICAGO - A killing outside a downtown nightclub last weekend might have been averted if the city had shut it down after two earlier fatal shootings outside the club, Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) says. The Chicago Police Department and the city’s Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Department should have ordered...
Eater
Mariano’s Agrees to Buy Jewel-Osco and Create Grocery Super Chain
As Chicagoans change their grocery shopping habits and depend less on brick-and-mortar stores, the city’s two biggest players, Mariano’s and Jewel-Osco, have announced plans to combine operations. Mariano’s parent company, Kroger, has agreed to purchase Jewel’s owner, Albertsons, in a deal reportedly worth $24.6 billion. The...
How Safe is Chicago, IL?
Chicago, Illinois, is a big city with a lot of crime. However, it is also a city full of opportunity. There are many things to do in Chicago, and it's a great place to live. So, is it safe to live in or visit Chicago?
cwbchicago.com
#46: Man beat choked girlfriend, beat her with baseball bat while on felony bail, prosecutors say
Prosecutors on Saturday charged a Chicago man with attempted murder for allegedly choking his girlfriend and beating her with a baseball bat while he was on bail for a felony gun case. He is the 46th person accused of killing or shooting—or attempting to kill or shoot—someone in Chicago while...
'Somebody messed up royally': Who's responsible for fixing a Lincoln Park sink hole almost swallowing a car?
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The search for answers continues after the pavement fell out beneath a car in Lincoln Park on Wednesday.The car was teetering on the edge of a sinkhole as crews tried to pull it to safety. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza met with the owners of the car, the building and an engineer to find out why this happened and who's at fault.When a driver found her car halfway in a hole, a situation so bizarre, she couldn't help but laugh."Um yeah, it was in the hole."Now, the joke's worn off. "How much is this going to cost me? Thank...
wgnradio.com
Behind-the-scenes at Mecum Chicago 2022
Lou Manfredini and two lucky winners with their guests got the chance to go behind-the-scenes at Mecum Chicago 2022 Wednesday for a sneak peek at the hundreds of American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, trucks, exotics, Hot Rods, customs and more set to cross the auction block. Mecum Auctions is the...
wgnradio.com
The push to have ‘tiny homes’ in Chicago
Brien Cron, the president and founder of Chicago Tiny House joins Lisa Dent to discuss his organization’s pilot project to construct affordable, 500 square-feet homes around the city. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Chicago sees increase in ‘check washing’ scams
David Maimon, associate professor of criminal justice and criminology at Georgia State University, joins Lisa Dent to explain what check washing scams are and what you can do to protect yourself from becoming a victim of fraud. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
