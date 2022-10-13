Read full article on original website
Dallas ISD Auditor Suing District Over Alleged Grade and Attendance Manipulation
Families of Dallas Serial Killer's Victims Give Impact Statements
Highland Park ISD Superintendent Calls it Quits Becoming the Latest North Texas School Leader to Quit
Dallas Mavericks Unveiling Dirk Nowitzki Christmas Day
Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Will Leave Shark Tank
fox4news.com
Multiple people critically injured in Haltom City crash
HALTOM CITY, Texas - Crews are on scene of a crash in Haltom City that left multiple people with critical injuries Saturday afternoon. According to MedStar, the wreck happened on the service road of eastbound Airport Freeway. Haltom City Fire Department and MedStar crews responded to the scene, where there...
South Dallas duplex fire sends man to the hospital with smoke inhalation
Dallas firefighters got to the scene of a duplex fire and found a man suffering from smoke inhalation because he ran back inside to try to douse the flames himself.
Dozens of hand sanitizer bottles found floating in Trinity River after fire at Fort Worth warehouse, officials say
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Hand sanitizer bottles floating in the Trinity River are the result of an Oct. 6 fire at a warehouse storing the product, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, or TCEQ, said Thursday. About 20 fire trucks and 85 firefighters responded to the fire at the...
Witnesses report a car in the water at Lake Arlington, dive team finds no one inside
fter an extensive search Thursday night, an Arlington dive team did not find anyone inside a car seen rolling into Lake Arlington. Just before 10 p.m. police took calls from witnesses who saw a car rolling down the boat ramp
Plane makes emergency landing on Dallas street after striking powerline
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A plane made an emergency landing on a Dallas road today after having engine issues, forcing police to close the street as officials worked to resolve the situation.According to the FAA, a DA-62 model plane landed on Kiest Blvd about two miles northwest of Dallas Executive Airport at about 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. The plane was en route to Executive Airport from Winston Field in Snyder, Texas.Dallas police confirmed they were blocking streets between Dan Morton and Duncanville on Kiest Blvd.The pilot had apparently experienced engine problems and struck a powerline and road sign before landing on the street. Dallas Fire Rescue officials said there was minimal damage caused by the landing and that the two people in the plane when it landed, who are husband and wife, were both unharmed.This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
fox4news.com
Plane makes emergency landing on Dallas road; no injuries reported
DALLAS - A plane landed on a Dallas roadway after experiencing engine problems Saturday afternoon. Few details have been released at this time, but the aircraft landed on Kiest Boulevard, between Loop 12 and Spur 408 in Dallas. According to the FAA, this happened at about 3 p.m., when a...
Grapevine takes over Persimmons Bar & Grill; Lewisville’s police, fire departments expected to relocate and more top DFW news
The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 7-13. Grapevine City Council unanimously approved the acquisition of the restaurant’s operations at its Oct. 4 meeting. McKinney. Charley’s Philly Steaks will open a location inside of Walmart...
KXII.com
North Texas Municipal Water District celebrates completion of Bois d’Arc Lake
FANNIN CO., Texas (KXII) - After more than 20 years, the North Texas Municipal Water District finally celebrated the end of construction at Bois d’ Arc Lake, the first major reservoir to be built in Texas in 30 years. “It’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime event for many of us,” said...
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: This Spacious Condo Has a Front Row Seat to Every Dallas Fireworks Show
On July 4, the residents of The Travis at Knox condominium gather together for parties. But instead of sticking to one home, the partygoers migrate from unit to unit, watching the fireworks along the horizon line. From the balconies, residents can enjoy the patriotic shows downtown, at Fair Park, Lakewood Country Club, and Dallas Country Club. “You can see them all,” says listing agent Kim Hammond, who’s sold more than a dozen units in the building. “It’s so much fun.”
tcu360.com
New residential halls expected to wipe out two parking lots on the east side of campus
As the student population continues to grow, two new residential halls on the east side of campus are expected to open in the fall 2024 along with a new dining hall. The construction will wipe out two reserved permit parking lots on the east side of campus, across from the Neeley School of Business.
260 multifamily affordable housing units coming to east McKinney in 2024
The affordable housing development will feature both apartment and townhome-style units. (Renderings courtesy Sphinx Development) A multifamily affordable housing development is set to open in east McKinney in 2024. The development, titled 380 Villas, is a product of Sphinx Development, a Dallas-based development company that specializes in affordable housing. The...
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find DeSoto storage unit burglars
DESOTO, Texas - There's been a rash of break-in burglaries at storage facilities across North Texas. Earlier this week, DeSoto police had break-ins at hundreds of units. "On October 10th, at about 2 a.m., five unknown suspects came in and burglarized approximately 276 units," DeSoto PD Det. Eric Montemayor said.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Despite Concerns, Fort Worth Commission Approves New Apartments
The Fort Worth planning commission on Wednesday approved the addition of nearly 600 new apartments off West 7th Street despite some neighbors’ concerns that it will only add to traffic congestion. The vote was unanimous and now goes to the city council for final approval next month. Developers propose...
After a Hard-Fought Battle, Dallas City Council Approves Elm Thicket/Northpark Rezoning
It was unclear whether anyone thought they “won” following a three-hour public hearing Wednesday, but legacy residents of Elm Thicket/Northpark got a “nod of respect” as the Dallas City Council unanimously approved a plan to change development standards for new home construction in their neighborhood. The...
fox4news.com
Search for hit-and-run drivers who hit elderly man pushing wheelchair in Lewisville
LEWISVILLE, Texas - Lewisville police are looking for two drivers who took off after hitting an elderly man who was pushing a wheelchair across the street on Wednesday. The vehicles were traveling east on Lake Park Road, not far from I-35E, when both cars hit 73-year-old M.T. Daniels. Both vehicles...
nypressnews.com
Funeral services set for Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano
DALLAS — Funeral arrangements for fallen Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano were announced by police officials Saturday. Two funeral mass services, both open to the public, will be held for Arellano: One in Richardson on Wednesday and one in his hometown of El Paso on Friday. The Richardson service...
State Fair of Texas closes an hour early after false shooting scare on Friday, officials say
DALLAS — The State of Fair of Texas closed an hour early Friday night due to fairgoers trying to "create chaos" and crowds fearing that shots had been fired on the fairgrounds, officials say. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to Fair Park after a large crowd...
A search is underway for the owner of an urn found at a McKinney Walmart
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It may be the strangest thing ever found on the shelves of America's largest retailer. A search is underway for whoever left an urn containing human ashes inside a Walmart store in McKinney. Credit to the employees who have been working on their own time during off-duty hours to get the word out about a lost and found item that has a deep personal value to someone out there. Even in a store that has almost everything, its appearance on a shelf raised the eyebrows of employees when it was discovered at this Walmart store in McKinney. "Someone had found...
Gun accidentally discharges inside Dallas elementary school cafeteria
A gun accidentally discharged inside a Dallas ISD cafeteria early Thursday morning, the district says. The incident happened before school started.
starlocalmedia.com
Tollway expansion work in Frisco to result in traffic switch
The North Texas Tollway Authority said Thursday that as part of a widening project on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco, the authority is set to demolish and rebuild longer bridges on the tollway over Fields Parkway to accommodate new local development. As part of the construction process, a traffic...
