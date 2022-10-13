ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Prairie, TX

fox4news.com

Multiple people critically injured in Haltom City crash

HALTOM CITY, Texas - Crews are on scene of a crash in Haltom City that left multiple people with critical injuries Saturday afternoon. According to MedStar, the wreck happened on the service road of eastbound Airport Freeway. Haltom City Fire Department and MedStar crews responded to the scene, where there...
HALTOM CITY, TX
CBS DFW

Plane makes emergency landing on Dallas street after striking powerline

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A plane made an emergency landing on a Dallas road today after having engine issues, forcing police to close the street as officials worked to resolve the situation.According to the FAA, a DA-62 model plane landed on Kiest Blvd about two miles northwest of Dallas Executive Airport at about 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. The plane was en route to Executive Airport from Winston Field in Snyder, Texas.Dallas police confirmed they were blocking streets between Dan Morton and Duncanville on Kiest Blvd.The pilot had apparently experienced engine problems and struck a powerline and road sign before landing on the street. Dallas Fire Rescue officials said there was minimal damage caused by the landing and that the two people in the plane when it landed, who are husband and wife, were both unharmed.This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Plane makes emergency landing on Dallas road; no injuries reported

DALLAS - A plane landed on a Dallas roadway after experiencing engine problems Saturday afternoon. Few details have been released at this time, but the aircraft landed on Kiest Boulevard, between Loop 12 and Spur 408 in Dallas. According to the FAA, this happened at about 3 p.m., when a...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Grapevine takes over Persimmons Bar & Grill; Lewisville’s police, fire departments expected to relocate and more top DFW news

The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 7-13. Grapevine City Council unanimously approved the acquisition of the restaurant’s operations at its Oct. 4 meeting. McKinney. Charley’s Philly Steaks will open a location inside of Walmart...
GRAPEVINE, TX
dmagazine.com

Hot Property: This Spacious Condo Has a Front Row Seat to Every Dallas Fireworks Show

On July 4, the residents of The Travis at Knox condominium gather together for parties. But instead of sticking to one home, the partygoers migrate from unit to unit, watching the fireworks along the horizon line. From the balconies, residents can enjoy the patriotic shows downtown, at Fair Park, Lakewood Country Club, and Dallas Country Club. “You can see them all,” says listing agent Kim Hammond, who’s sold more than a dozen units in the building. “It’s so much fun.”
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

260 multifamily affordable housing units coming to east McKinney in 2024

The affordable housing development will feature both apartment and townhome-style units. (Renderings courtesy Sphinx Development) A multifamily affordable housing development is set to open in east McKinney in 2024. The development, titled 380 Villas, is a product of Sphinx Development, a Dallas-based development company that specializes in affordable housing. The...
MCKINNEY, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find DeSoto storage unit burglars

DESOTO, Texas - There's been a rash of break-in burglaries at storage facilities across North Texas. Earlier this week, DeSoto police had break-ins at hundreds of units. "On October 10th, at about 2 a.m., five unknown suspects came in and burglarized approximately 276 units," DeSoto PD Det. Eric Montemayor said.
DESOTO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Despite Concerns, Fort Worth Commission Approves New Apartments

The Fort Worth planning commission on Wednesday approved the addition of nearly 600 new apartments off West 7th Street despite some neighbors’ concerns that it will only add to traffic congestion. The vote was unanimous and now goes to the city council for final approval next month. Developers propose...
FORT WORTH, TX
nypressnews.com

Funeral services set for Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano

DALLAS — Funeral arrangements for fallen Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano were announced by police officials Saturday. Two funeral mass services, both open to the public, will be held for Arellano: One in Richardson on Wednesday and one in his hometown of El Paso on Friday. The Richardson service...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

A search is underway for the owner of an urn found at a McKinney Walmart

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It may be the strangest thing ever found on the shelves of America's largest retailer. A search is underway for whoever left an urn containing human ashes inside a Walmart store in McKinney. Credit to the employees who have been working on their own time during off-duty hours to get the word out about a lost and found item that has a deep personal value to someone out there. Even in a store that has almost everything, its appearance on a shelf raised the eyebrows of employees when it was discovered at this Walmart store in McKinney. "Someone had found...
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Tollway expansion work in Frisco to result in traffic switch

The North Texas Tollway Authority said Thursday that as part of a widening project on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco, the authority is set to demolish and rebuild longer bridges on the tollway over Fields Parkway to accommodate new local development. As part of the construction process, a traffic...
FRISCO, TX

