3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Market Downturn
When the stock market sinks, not all stocks sink with it. Some manage to do quite well during a downturn, whether it be because they cater to cost-conscious consumers, such as Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR), or because they operate in the recession-resistant healthcare industry, such as McKesson (NYSE: MCK). It could also be because they have built-in diversification that insulates them from a downturn, such as industrial supplier Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL).
Is Enovix Corporation Stock a Buy?
Finding a company that could produce a breakthrough in lithium-ion battery technology is the quest for the holy grail in energy circles today. While lithium-ion batteries have been shown to be effective enough today to electrify segments of the energy market previously dominated by fossil fuels, they are still a higher-cost option with limitations. If a company can change the equation in regard to lithium's capacity, then it could be poised to capture an incredible market opportunity.
Looking for the Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice
Since buying his first stock at age 11, Warren Buffett has amassed $90 billion in wealth and become one of the best-known figures in finance. Buffett's ability to pick winning investments is nothing short of extraordinary, and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has achieved immense success under his leadership. In fact, Berkshire stock skyrocketed more than 3,600,000% between 1964 and 2021, and Buffett had racked up more than $177 billion in unrealized gains through Berkshire's portfolio as of June 30, 2022.
3 Stocks to Watch on Rising Demand for Scientific Instruments
The coronavirus pandemic has created unique opportunities for the Zacks Instruments - Scientific industry participants — Mettler-Toledo International MTD, PerkinElmer PKI and Waters WAT. These companies are gaining from growing testing needs of newer biological drugs, ever-increasing complexity in molecular structure and rising instrument orders across the globe. Increasing healthcare spending, driven by aging demography and continued innovation in the pharma and life sciences end-markets, is a key catalyst. Higher demand for generic drugs and biosimilars drives growth for scientific tool and apparatus providers. The reopening of university research laboratories and applied and industrial labs globally are boosting factors for the near term.
These 3 Stocks Underperformed the Market This Year. Is Now the Time to Buy?
The mortgage REIT sector has been beaten up badly. The sector will be investible soon.
These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds
Persistently elevated inflation and soaring interest rates have led many investors to flee equity markets. That's why the S&P 500 index has slumped 25% year to date. But even after this sizable sell-off, the index yields just a paltry 1.8%. The problem with pure income stocks is that they often...
How Much Is Meta Stock Worth? It's Impossible to Say.
Standard valuation metrics like the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio and the price-to-free-cash-flow (P/FCF) ratio are useful when the future of a company is at least somewhat predictable. How much free cash flow will Procter & Gamble produce 10 years from now? Using the current value and the historical growth rate, you can come up with a reasonable estimate that will probably be in the ballpark.
Tesla Stock Is Down 50% From Its High. Time to Buy?
Investors were surprised by the big rally in the stock market on Thursday, but Friday brought another dose of reality and disappointment. After having posted monumental gains despite high readings on inflation, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) closed at its worst level of the year, and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) gave up most of their advances from earlier in the week.
Why Amyris Stock Tumbled This Week
One of the more interesting biotech stocks on the scene, next-generation materials maker Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS), wasn't very inspiring for investors this week. The company's share price plummeted by 16% over the period, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, on the back of a new financing effort.
3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years
The growth-centric Nasdaq Composite index delivered a 500% return between 2011 and 2021. The sell-off this year has given back a third of those gains. But while a bear market is never fun to live through, it often provides incredible buying opportunities. The safest way to invest in a bear...
Is TSMC Stock a Buy Now?
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), better know as TSMC, is the world's largest contract chipmaker. It posted its third-quarter earnings report on Oct. 13. Its revenue rose 36% year over year to $20.23 billion, beating analysts' estimates by $1.14 billion, as its earnings grew 66% to $1.79 per ADR and topped the consensus forecast by $0.11.
Tencent Holding Ltd. (TCEHY) Stock Moves -1.45%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Tencent Holding Ltd. (TCEHY) closed at $31.01, marking a -1.45% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Mercer International (MERC) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Mercer International (MERC) closed at $14.33, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Got $2,000? Here Are 3 Smart Stocks to Buy Now
So you have $2,000 (or $500 or $25,000) burning a hole in your pocket, and want to buy some stocks? That's great! First, be sure that you're ready to invest -- meaning that you're not saddled with high-interest rate debt (such as credit cards) and that you'll be investing money that you won't need for at least five years.
Dominion Energy (D) Stock Moves -1.12%: What You Should Know
Dominion Energy (D) closed the most recent trading day at $64.31, moving -1.12% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the energy company had...
Novartis (NVS) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Novartis (NVS) closed at $75.57, marking a -0.58% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Prospect Capital (PSEC) Stock Moves -0.6%: What You Should Know
Prospect Capital (PSEC) closed at $6.67 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.6% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Dillard's (DDS) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know
Dillard's (DDS) closed the most recent trading day at $280.87, moving -0.55% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of the department...
HanesBrands (HBI) Stock Moves -0.77%: What You Should Know
HanesBrands (HBI) closed at $7.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.77% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
MPLX LP (MPLX) Stock Moves -1.14%: What You Should Know
MPLX LP (MPLX) closed the most recent trading day at $31.32, moving -1.14% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the company had...
