Saugus, MA

WCVB

Teachers strike looms in two Massachusetts communities

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Teachers in two Massachusetts communities have authorized strikes that could begin on Monday amid ongoing heated contract negotiations with their school districts. Educators in Malden and Haverhill overwhelmingly approved an authorization to strike in a vote held Friday afternoon. A potential strike could begin as soon...
HAVERHILL, MA
Daily Free Press

Students ask for involvement in search for new Dean of Students

Four months after Dean of Students Kenneth Elmore resigned, the Office of Provost is yet to create an advisory committee to guide the search, the official first step in the process. In addition to Elmore, Boston University President Robert A. Brown and the Dean of Sargent College of Health and...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

200 Students Sick as Virus Spreads in Groton Elementary School, Closing Early Friday

A virus is causing students to get sick at an elementary school in Groton, Massachusetts, prompting its early dismissal Friday, the superintendent said. Florence Roche Elementary School has been assessed by the Board of Health, Groton-Dunstable Regional School District Superintendent Laura Chesson said in a statement. She said the school was being closed early because of "the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students."
GROTON, MA
nbcboston.com

10 Questions for Geoff Diehl: The Gov. Candidate on Politics, Sports and More

The countdown to Decision 2022 continues in the state of Massachusetts. With less than a month before the election, the two candidates for governor, Democrat Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl, squared off in their first debate at the Boston Media Center. The next day, Diehl talked to "10 Questions with NBC10 Boston" about his career, the last time he watched a sports game and his plans for the state of Massachusetts if he is elected. (Healey's campaign has not made her available for "10 Questions.")
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Midwife-led birth center in Beverly has seen its last patient, staff say

Staff at the North Shore Birth Center on the campus of Beverly Hospital say they've seen their last patient. The center was the only stand-alone midwife-led birth center currently delivering babies in Eastern Massachusetts. Beth Israel Lahey Health had announced plans in May to close the center, citing staffing shortages.
BEVERLY, MA
The Swellesley Report

Cappy Birthday! Wellesley’s Captain Keith Marden turns 100

Has there ever been a better advertisement for making seafood a key part of your diet than Capt. Keith Marden celebrating his 100th birthday today at the Wellesley restaurant bearing his family name? Though on this day, a special birthday cake for the Captain courtesy of Select Board member Beth Sullivan Woods was the food of choice (well, and the chowder and shrimp cocktail also offered to guests).
WELLESLEY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Massachusetts have issued advisory following reports of scam targeting parents that have children attending public school

Police in Massachusetts have issued an advisory following reports of a financial scam targeting parents that have children attending a public school in Boston. The Boston Police Department has been made aware of three separate incidents where parents of students enrolled in the Boston Public School system have received calls that their child was in danger or kidnapped. The scammers had information about the parent’s child, including their name, and demanded the parent send money through Western Union. This type of scam is called a kidnapping scam and is meant to trick a parent or grandparent into thinking that their child is in danger so that they will pay a ransom. In some cases, the scammers can have very detailed information and use that to convince a parent/grandparent that the scam is real.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Public Health Warning: there’s sewage in Boston Harbor

BOSTON—October 14, 2022—The following is a public health warning related to a recent sewage discharge, also known as a combined sewer overflow (CSO). State regulations require local public health departments to provide notice to the public when these discharges may create a risk to public health, including when a discharge lasts for more than two hours.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

What is going on inside Boston University's strange-looking building?

BOSTON -- Near the banks of the Charles, on the campus of Boston University, there is a new addition to the skyline. The building kind of looks like someone dropped it and tried to fix it before mom got home. Like an inkblot test, some see those rotating blocks from a 90s video game. Others see ever-off-balance Jenga blocks. And at the right angle, on a clear day, it looks like it's floating.     "I've gotten remarks from across the spectrum from 'it's fantastic, beautiful addition to the Boston skyline' to 'when is that going to fall down,'" said Boston University...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

A deep dive into what the so-called "Millionaire's Tax" could mean for Massachusetts

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 13. Tiziana Dearing is our host. As part of our ongoing political coverage this election season, we dig into Question 1 on your ballot, which deals with the so-called "Millionaire's Tax." Evan Horowitz, executive director of the Center for State Policy Analysis, breaks down the data behind Question 1 and explains what's at stake for the state.
BOSTON, MA
hockeyjournal.com

College hockey recruiting: Kiernan Poulin commits to UMass

UMass received a commitment from one of the best-skating defensemen in the 2006 birth year this week. Kiernan Poulin of Boston Advantage 16U pledged to follow in the footsteps of his father and coach, Kevin, in playing college hockey for the Minutemen. Poulin, from Norwell, Mass., has been a longtime...
AMHERST, MA
CBS Boston

Brookline fires police chief after 'sustained' harassment allegations

BROOKLINE - Brookline's Select Board fired Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez on Friday after an independent investigation found "multiple admitted, corroborated and sustained allegations of sexual harassment against female employees" in the police department.A statement from the town said the vote to terminate Gonzalez, who was sworn in as chief in June, was unanimous. Gonzalez was placed on paid administrative leave in August after the town learned of multiple allegations against him.A 130-page report from a Quincy-based firm detailed the allegations against Gonzalez. It described how even before being sworn in as chief, an employee said Gonzalez sent "bizarre" messages to her...
BROOKLINE, MA

