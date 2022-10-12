Read full article on original website
WCVB
Teachers strike looms in two Massachusetts communities
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Teachers in two Massachusetts communities have authorized strikes that could begin on Monday amid ongoing heated contract negotiations with their school districts. Educators in Malden and Haverhill overwhelmingly approved an authorization to strike in a vote held Friday afternoon. A potential strike could begin as soon...
Daily Free Press
Students ask for involvement in search for new Dean of Students
Four months after Dean of Students Kenneth Elmore resigned, the Office of Provost is yet to create an advisory committee to guide the search, the official first step in the process. In addition to Elmore, Boston University President Robert A. Brown and the Dean of Sargent College of Health and...
NECN
200 Students Sick as Virus Spreads in Groton Elementary School, Closing Early Friday
A virus is causing students to get sick at an elementary school in Groton, Massachusetts, prompting its early dismissal Friday, the superintendent said. Florence Roche Elementary School has been assessed by the Board of Health, Groton-Dunstable Regional School District Superintendent Laura Chesson said in a statement. She said the school was being closed early because of "the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students."
nbcboston.com
10 Questions for Geoff Diehl: The Gov. Candidate on Politics, Sports and More
The countdown to Decision 2022 continues in the state of Massachusetts. With less than a month before the election, the two candidates for governor, Democrat Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl, squared off in their first debate at the Boston Media Center. The next day, Diehl talked to "10 Questions with NBC10 Boston" about his career, the last time he watched a sports game and his plans for the state of Massachusetts if he is elected. (Healey's campaign has not made her available for "10 Questions.")
With legislation stymied, homeowners will hear of expanding pyrrhotite problem in Massachusetts concrete foundations
Homeowners who have — or fear they have — pyrrhotite-contaminated concrete festering in their walls, floors and foundations will gather later this month for their first time in Worcester County. They’ll hear from a geologist with evidence that the offending mineral is getting into buildings from a quarry...
Young boys locked in dark closet, hit with ‘teacher’s stick’ at Methuen daycare, lawsuit alleges
METHUEN, Mass. — Two young boys were locked in a dark closet, deprived of the lunches their mothers packed for them, and beaten with a “teacher’s stick,” according to a lawsuit filed against a daycare in Methuen. The civil lawsuit was filed earlier this week in...
wgbh.org
Midwife-led birth center in Beverly has seen its last patient, staff say
Staff at the North Shore Birth Center on the campus of Beverly Hospital say they've seen their last patient. The center was the only stand-alone midwife-led birth center currently delivering babies in Eastern Massachusetts. Beth Israel Lahey Health had announced plans in May to close the center, citing staffing shortages.
Wilmington Apple
Owner Of Wilmington Construction Company Charged In $3 Million Payroll Scheme
BOSTON, MA — A Beverly Farms man was charged Thursday in a 13-count indictment in connection with a payroll scheme involving underreporting of overtime hours for his union employees and failing to collect and pay payroll taxes. Frank Loconte, 61, was indicted on four counts of mail fraud, one...
The Swellesley Report
Cappy Birthday! Wellesley’s Captain Keith Marden turns 100
Has there ever been a better advertisement for making seafood a key part of your diet than Capt. Keith Marden celebrating his 100th birthday today at the Wellesley restaurant bearing his family name? Though on this day, a special birthday cake for the Captain courtesy of Select Board member Beth Sullivan Woods was the food of choice (well, and the chowder and shrimp cocktail also offered to guests).
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts have issued advisory following reports of scam targeting parents that have children attending public school
Police in Massachusetts have issued an advisory following reports of a financial scam targeting parents that have children attending a public school in Boston. The Boston Police Department has been made aware of three separate incidents where parents of students enrolled in the Boston Public School system have received calls that their child was in danger or kidnapped. The scammers had information about the parent’s child, including their name, and demanded the parent send money through Western Union. This type of scam is called a kidnapping scam and is meant to trick a parent or grandparent into thinking that their child is in danger so that they will pay a ransom. In some cases, the scammers can have very detailed information and use that to convince a parent/grandparent that the scam is real.
wrtv.com
This hospital has a farm on its roof, and the produce is going right to patients
BOSTON — Annabel Rabiyah's morning walk to harvest crops looks much different than most farmers. She has to make her way up a freight elevator and past a series of power generators to harvest crops. On the roof of Boston Medical Center, Rabiyah is surrounded by rows and rows...
WCVB
'People should be afraid': Community leaders demand more policing in vulnerable Boston neighborhoods
BOSTON — Community leaders in Boston are calling for more policing in vulnerable neighborhoods and a change in attitudes after a dark few days in the city. Police said 14-year-old Rasante Osorio, of Dorchester, was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon in Roxbury. On Tuesday, 91-year-old Jean McGuire was...
WCVB
Woburn, Massachusetts, police officer accused of planning, participating in Charlottesville, Virginia, riot on leave
WOBURN, Mass. — A Woburn police officer is on paid leave, accused of inappropriate conduct in connection with a 2017 white supremacist rally that left one person dead and dozens of others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia, Mayor Scott Galvin and Police Chief Robert F. Rufo Jr. said. Rufo said...
Yes vs No on Massachusetts driver’s license law ballot question
Many State law enforcement leaders gathered at a union hall in Boston on Wednesday, to voice their support for the driver's license law, which will be a ballot question in the November general election.
Public Health Warning: there’s sewage in Boston Harbor
BOSTON—October 14, 2022—The following is a public health warning related to a recent sewage discharge, also known as a combined sewer overflow (CSO). State regulations require local public health departments to provide notice to the public when these discharges may create a risk to public health, including when a discharge lasts for more than two hours.
What is going on inside Boston University's strange-looking building?
BOSTON -- Near the banks of the Charles, on the campus of Boston University, there is a new addition to the skyline. The building kind of looks like someone dropped it and tried to fix it before mom got home. Like an inkblot test, some see those rotating blocks from a 90s video game. Others see ever-off-balance Jenga blocks. And at the right angle, on a clear day, it looks like it's floating. "I've gotten remarks from across the spectrum from 'it's fantastic, beautiful addition to the Boston skyline' to 'when is that going to fall down,'" said Boston University...
Mass. woman strikes it rich after receiving free lottery ticket
RANDOLPH, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman recently struck it rich after she hit big on a free Mass Cash ticket that she received as part of lottery promotion. Maria Cherisme, of Randolph, became the third person to win a $100,000 grand prize on a free Mass. Lottery promotional ticket since last October, officials announced Wednesday.
WBUR
A deep dive into what the so-called "Millionaire's Tax" could mean for Massachusetts
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 13. Tiziana Dearing is our host. As part of our ongoing political coverage this election season, we dig into Question 1 on your ballot, which deals with the so-called "Millionaire's Tax." Evan Horowitz, executive director of the Center for State Policy Analysis, breaks down the data behind Question 1 and explains what's at stake for the state.
hockeyjournal.com
College hockey recruiting: Kiernan Poulin commits to UMass
UMass received a commitment from one of the best-skating defensemen in the 2006 birth year this week. Kiernan Poulin of Boston Advantage 16U pledged to follow in the footsteps of his father and coach, Kevin, in playing college hockey for the Minutemen. Poulin, from Norwell, Mass., has been a longtime...
Brookline fires police chief after 'sustained' harassment allegations
BROOKLINE - Brookline's Select Board fired Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez on Friday after an independent investigation found "multiple admitted, corroborated and sustained allegations of sexual harassment against female employees" in the police department.A statement from the town said the vote to terminate Gonzalez, who was sworn in as chief in June, was unanimous. Gonzalez was placed on paid administrative leave in August after the town learned of multiple allegations against him.A 130-page report from a Quincy-based firm detailed the allegations against Gonzalez. It described how even before being sworn in as chief, an employee said Gonzalez sent "bizarre" messages to her...
