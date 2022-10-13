NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - AAA is encouraging drivers to watch out for vehicles pulled over to the side of the road as part of their ‘Move Over for Me’ campaign. The campaign was launched on Wednesday in Shelby County, but drivers across Tennessee are required to move over and slow down for first responders and construction crews. It has been the law since 2006.

