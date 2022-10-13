Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Tennessee governor announces millions in additional funding for law enforcement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three days after Bill Lee announced the launch of a $100 million Violent Crime Intervention Fund (VCIF), the Republican governor is setting forth additional resources to support local law enforcement—including recruiting and retention bonuses. In a $24 million effort to support basic training, every...
radio7media.com
Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checks
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS TODAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 99 AT THE 7 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Violence against healthcare workers: Tennessee nurse worries about dangers on the job
Todd Haines traded in his law enforcement uniform for nursing scrubs years ago, but he said being a nurse is more dangerous than being in law enforcement.
FOX Carolina
Missing Tennessee teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) -- Authorities in Tennessee have reported 16-year-old Aubrea Branham has been found safe Saturday morning after she was reported missing Friday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for Branham on behalf of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office late Friday night, according to WSMV....
localmemphis.com
Yes, Tennessee voters can keep or remove slavery from the state Constitution
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennesseans will vote on four amendments to our state Constitution in a few weeks. Amendment 3 addresses slavery and involuntary servitude. Right now, Article I, Section 33 of the Tennessee Constitution reads:. “That slavery and involuntary servitude, except as punishment for crime, whereof the party shall...
themoorecountynews.com
Tennessee has 36 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Tennessee using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Burn bans lifted, others added in several TN and KY communities
Wednesday's storms provided some much-needed rainfall in Middle Tennessee, which allowed several localities to end their recent burn bans.
WSMV
THP hopes ‘Move Over and Slow Down’ resonates on TN roads
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - AAA is encouraging drivers to watch out for vehicles pulled over to the side of the road as part of their ‘Move Over for Me’ campaign. The campaign was launched on Wednesday in Shelby County, but drivers across Tennessee are required to move over and slow down for first responders and construction crews. It has been the law since 2006.
Food insecurities among children a growing concern across Middle Tennessee
In every corner of this state, there is a child who at this moment does not know whether they will have dinner tonight
Is TWRA allowed to watch you? Tennessee man’s hidden camera discovery sparks privacy debate
The TWRA, at the time, technically had legal standing to install cameras on private property because of the Open Fields Doctrine. However, the doctrine dictates federal law. Tennessee has a state constitution that changes one word.
wbtw.com
Nearly 20 arrested in Tennessee gang, drug sting operation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Nearly 20 people, including a murder suspect, were arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an operation in Jackson. The TBI says it launched the operation “in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area.”. Seventeen people were...
localmemphis.com
What to know about Amendment 2 on Tennessee's November ballot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time in recent history, Tennessee voters have a chance to make four big changes to the State's Constitution. Here’s a closer look at Amendment #2. After coping with COVID-19 for the last two years, Congress passed this amendment on the succession of...
Mississippi man arrested for taking funds from Tennessee program even though he wasn’t eligible
A Mississippi man is charged with taking thousands of dollars in Tennessee Medicaid funds after he was no longer eligible, investigators said. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office today announced the arrest of 49-year-old Perles Wesson. He’s charge with TennCare fraud and theft of property after he continued to use TennCare when he was no longer eligible for the program. As a result, TennCare paid more than $13,809 in fees and claims on his behalf.
RSV cases spike in Middle Tennessee: What parents need to know
RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is already making the rounds here in Middle Tennessee. As cases and hospitalizations spike for children, doctors are concerned.
wmot.org
Tennessee has some of the nation's worst COVID-19 death and vaccination rates
There’s a reason First Lady Dr. Jill Biden traveled to Nashville Wednesday to promote COVID-19 vaccinations. Tennessee has the nation's sixth lowest number of residents fully vaccinated. Some 45 percent of Tennesseans have still not finished the first round of coronavirus shots. Biden's visit came as Tennessee marked yet...
wpln.org
The executive director of Tennessee’s charter commission recommends siding with local school boards on upcoming appeals
A state-appointed commission will meet next week to decide whether half a dozen charter schools can open, overriding denials by local school boards. But executive director Tess Stovall of the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission recommends that they uphold every one of the local rejections. In her recommendations, Stovall wrote that the charters don’t fully meet the state’s standards.
fox17.com
Chick-fil-A offering Tennessee, Cincinnati residents first chance to buy dressings retail
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennesseans who love Chick-fil-A will be among the first to purchase bottles of the restaurant's salad dressings at retail stores. The company issued a media release on Thursday announcing Chick-fil-A customers will be able to purchase 12 ouce bottles of their salad dressings starting this month. Walmart, Kroger, and...
PHOTOS: Strong storms leave damage across Middle Tennessee
A line of severe storms rolled through Middle Tennessee Wednesday afternoon, leaving downed power lines and toppled trees in its wake.
thecentersquare.com
Georgia-Pacific to receive $2.4M incentive from Tennessee for paper plate plant
(The Center Square) — Tennessee has agreed to give a $2.4 million incentive to Georgia-Pacific as it creates a Dixie paper product manufacturing facility in Jackson. The incentive was not announced when the Department of Economic and Community Development announced the project on Sept. 26. Construction on the new 900,000-square-foot facility will begin at the end of the year and is expected to be finished in summer 2024.
WFMJ.com
Valley funeral homes sold to Tennessee firm
Three locally-owned Valley funeral home businesses that have been locally owned for nearly a century or more have been sold to Heritage Group LLC, a funeral service provider based in Tennessee. The three independently owned Valley funeral homes - Lane, Becker and Baumgardner - businesses will maintain their names, but...
