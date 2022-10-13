ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

radio7media.com

Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checks

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS TODAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 99 AT THE 7 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
FOX Carolina

Missing Tennessee teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) -- Authorities in Tennessee have reported 16-year-old Aubrea Branham has been found safe Saturday morning after she was reported missing Friday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for Branham on behalf of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office late Friday night, according to WSMV....
MURFREESBORO, TN
localmemphis.com

Yes, Tennessee voters can keep or remove slavery from the state Constitution

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennesseans will vote on four amendments to our state Constitution in a few weeks. Amendment 3 addresses slavery and involuntary servitude. Right now, Article I, Section 33 of the Tennessee Constitution reads:. “That slavery and involuntary servitude, except as punishment for crime, whereof the party shall...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

THP hopes ‘Move Over and Slow Down’ resonates on TN roads

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - AAA is encouraging drivers to watch out for vehicles pulled over to the side of the road as part of their ‘Move Over for Me’ campaign. The campaign was launched on Wednesday in Shelby County, but drivers across Tennessee are required to move over and slow down for first responders and construction crews. It has been the law since 2006.
TENNESSEE STATE
wbtw.com

Nearly 20 arrested in Tennessee gang, drug sting operation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Nearly 20 people, including a murder suspect, were arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an operation in Jackson. The TBI says it launched the operation “in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area.”. Seventeen people were...
JACKSON, TN
localmemphis.com

What to know about Amendment 2 on Tennessee's November ballot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time in recent history, Tennessee voters have a chance to make four big changes to the State's Constitution. Here’s a closer look at Amendment #2. After coping with COVID-19 for the last two years, Congress passed this amendment on the succession of...
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested for taking funds from Tennessee program even though he wasn’t eligible

A Mississippi man is charged with taking thousands of dollars in Tennessee Medicaid funds after he was no longer eligible, investigators said. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office today announced the arrest of 49-year-old Perles Wesson. He’s charge with TennCare fraud and theft of property after he continued to use TennCare when he was no longer eligible for the program. As a result, TennCare paid more than $13,809 in fees and claims on his behalf.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
wpln.org

The executive director of Tennessee’s charter commission recommends siding with local school boards on upcoming appeals

A state-appointed commission will meet next week to decide whether half a dozen charter schools can open, overriding denials by local school boards. But executive director Tess Stovall of the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission recommends that they uphold every one of the local rejections. In her recommendations, Stovall wrote that the charters don’t fully meet the state’s standards.
TENNESSEE STATE
thecentersquare.com

Georgia-Pacific to receive $2.4M incentive from Tennessee for paper plate plant

(The Center Square) — Tennessee has agreed to give a $2.4 million incentive to Georgia-Pacific as it creates a Dixie paper product manufacturing facility in Jackson. The incentive was not announced when the Department of Economic and Community Development announced the project on Sept. 26. Construction on the new 900,000-square-foot facility will begin at the end of the year and is expected to be finished in summer 2024.
TENNESSEE STATE
WFMJ.com

Valley funeral homes sold to Tennessee firm

Three locally-owned Valley funeral home businesses that have been locally owned for nearly a century or more have been sold to Heritage Group LLC, a funeral service provider based in Tennessee. The three independently owned Valley funeral homes - Lane, Becker and Baumgardner - businesses will maintain their names, but...
