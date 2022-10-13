Read full article on original website
Ten Point Coalition visits Anderson for public safety walk
ANDERSON, Ind. — Neighbors from Marion County trying to decrease gun violence gave a helping hand to community members in Anderson who are worried about the same thing. Members of Indy's Ten Point Coalition partnered up with Anderson clergy and community leaders for their first public safety walk Friday.
Suspect in triple homicide released from custody after court suppresses evidence
The suspect in a triple homicide in Indianapolis was released from custody with GPS tracking this week after the Marion County Court ruled in favor of his attorney’s motion to suppress evidence.
Police briefing on northwest side police shooting
IMPD gave an update on an incident involving a police shooting at a northwest side apartment complex. IMPD gave an update on an incident involving a police shooting at a northwest side apartment complex. New apprenticeship program aims to recruit special …. A new apprenticeship program aims to recruit more...
62-year-old Mooresville woman charged with battery, neglect of dependent
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A 62-year-old woman from Mooresville is facing multiple charges for battery and neglect of a dependent. The Putnam County Department of Child Services alerted Indiana State Police, who opened a criminal investigation Wednesday, Oct. 12. The investigation revealed Christine Smith allegedly battered and neglected a...
Herald & Review
2 women charged with buying gun used to kill officer Chris Oberheim
PEORIA — Two women are accused of illegally purchasing the firearm that was used to kill Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim last year. A federal grand jury returned an indictment Oct. 4 charging Regina Lewis, 27, of Normal and Ashantae S. Corruthers, 28, of Indianapolis with conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct, according to a statement released Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Peoria.
‘A difficult month’: Gun violence vigil held hours before Indy’s 17th homicide of October
INDIANAPOLIS — In just the first two weeks of this month, the city has seen at least 17 homicides. Recent crime data for Indianapolis shows that historically, October is one of the deadliest months in the city. Now, leaders are encouraging communities to come together and disrupt this deadly trend.
Russiaville man killed in Cass County crash
CASS COUNTY, Ind. – A crash this week in Cass County left one man dead and another injured. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Monday on US 24 at the intersection with County Road 150 South. Investigators said the...
Man sentenced for murdering pastor's pregnant wife Amanda Blackburn
One of three men accused in the 2015 killing of Amanda Blackburn, a pastor's pregnant wife, has been sentenced to 86 years in prison.
‘Humble and kind’: Friend remembers man found shot dead on near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — What initially began as a death investigation Monday afternoon is now a homicide investigation on the city’s near southeast side. According to the IMPD, officers were called to the 1600 block of E. Troy Avenue just after 12 p.m. for a report of a person down. When they arrived on scene, IMPD said officers found a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, with injuries consistent with trauma.
Silver Alert canceled after Marion teen found safe
MARION, Ind. — Police in Marion, Indiana are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old missing out of Marion. She was last seen around 5 p.m. Saturday in Marion, which is 81 miles northeast of Indianapolis, police said.
Coroner: IU student’s death caused by fentanyl
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — The Monroe County Coroner has released the cause of death of a 20-year-old Indiana University student who was found dead on the morning of August 17. Avery McMillan died as a result of fluorofentanyl and fentanyl toxicity, Coroner Joani Stalcup concluded. Meaning McMillan died as a result of fentanyl.
1 dead in 3 separate Friday night shootings in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot, one fatally, in under 2 hours Friday night in separate incidents on Indy’s east and west sides. The first person was shot just before 9 p.m. on the west side of Indianapolis. Metro police were called around 8:50 p.m. to the 4300 block of Bertha Street, a residential area northwest of the intersection of Holt Road and Washington Street.
LOOKING BACK: Part 3 of the story of Brown County’s Dr. Clyde Culbertson
This original story was written by Dick Reed and appeared in the Sept. 4, 1974, issue of the Brown County Democrat. Today as we pick up our story about Dr. Clyde Culbertson, he is telling us that he became interested in photography when he was (among other things) in charge of the illustration department at the medical center and fell into some of the same kind of work with Eli Lilly’s. He even took pictures during infrequent vacations. But now his considerable photography equipment has been put to work in the laboratories. He develops his own film and slides for use in connection with his work and his lectures.
Deadly crash on US 31 under investigation in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A deadly crash is under investigation in Johnson County. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on northbound U.S. 31 south of County Road 400S. Sheriff Duane Burgess said the crash involved a fatality. He identified the...
No injuries as IMPD gunfire leads to arrest of armed man
INDIANAPOLIS — Ryan Busse was awakened sometime after 4 a.m. but well before dawn by the ruckus downstairs from a neighboring unit at the George Apartments in the 5600 block of Sebring Court. ”There’s this guy yelling at a woman. He’s just pounding wailing on the door, trying to...
Residents say Irvington apartment complex served surprise eviction notice to all residents
INDIANAPOLIS — Tenants of Irvington Arms Apartments in Irvington say they are fed up with deplorable living conditions and are calling on the management company to do what's right. "We had dog waste piling up for months," said tenant Dominiaca Hudson. "Gunshots were a regular thing at five in...
Indianapolis man sentenced for having Glock switches, 3D-printed gun
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to having a Glock switch and 3D-printed firearm. A Glock switch is a simple and illegal device that allows a conventional semi-automatic pistol to function as a fully automatic machine gun. The devices are roughly the size of a bottle cap and can be 3D-printed in less than 20 minutes.
Judge considering injunction in religious freedom lawsuit against Indiana abortion ban
A Marion County judge heard the first arguments Friday in a second lawsuit challenging Indiana's near-total abortion ban - this one focused on Indiana's religious freedom law. Judge considering injunction in religious freedom …. A Marion County judge heard the first arguments Friday in a second lawsuit challenging Indiana's near-total...
Driver of dump truck dies in Johnson County crash
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed in a crash in Johnson County on Wednesday, authorities said. Police said the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on Mauxferry Road, near County Road 300 South, in Franklin, Indiana. Police said it appears a dump truck went off Mauxferry Road and...
Dump truck fatal accident in Johnson County
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Amity Fire Department, and Nineveh Fire Department are currently investigating a single vehicle accident involving a dump truck in the area of 3100 block of South Mauxferry Road, Franklin, Indiana. The Sheriff’s Office received the call of the accident at 2:44 pm. When emergency...
