Hancock County, IN

WTHR

Ten Point Coalition visits Anderson for public safety walk

ANDERSON, Ind. — Neighbors from Marion County trying to decrease gun violence gave a helping hand to community members in Anderson who are worried about the same thing. Members of Indy's Ten Point Coalition partnered up with Anderson clergy and community leaders for their first public safety walk Friday.
ANDERSON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police briefing on northwest side police shooting

IMPD gave an update on an incident involving a police shooting at a northwest side apartment complex.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Herald & Review

2 women charged with buying gun used to kill officer Chris Oberheim

PEORIA — Two women are accused of illegally purchasing the firearm that was used to kill Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim last year. A federal grand jury returned an indictment Oct. 4 charging Regina Lewis, 27, of Normal and Ashantae S. Corruthers, 28, of Indianapolis with conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct, according to a statement released Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Peoria.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
cbs4indy.com

Russiaville man killed in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Ind. – A crash this week in Cass County left one man dead and another injured. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Monday on US 24 at the intersection with County Road 150 South. Investigators said the...
CASS COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

‘Humble and kind’: Friend remembers man found shot dead on near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — What initially began as a death investigation Monday afternoon is now a homicide investigation on the city’s near southeast side. According to the IMPD, officers were called to the 1600 block of E. Troy Avenue just after 12 p.m. for a report of a person down. When they arrived on scene, IMPD said officers found a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, with injuries consistent with trauma.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Silver Alert canceled after Marion teen found safe

MARION, Ind. — Police in Marion, Indiana are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old missing out of Marion. She was last seen around 5 p.m. Saturday in Marion, which is 81 miles northeast of Indianapolis, police said.
MARION, IN
cbs4indy.com

Coroner: IU student’s death caused by fentanyl

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — The Monroe County Coroner has released the cause of death of a 20-year-old Indiana University student who was found dead on the morning of August 17. Avery McMillan died as a result of fluorofentanyl and fentanyl toxicity, Coroner Joani Stalcup concluded. Meaning McMillan died as a result of fentanyl.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

1 dead in 3 separate Friday night shootings in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot, one fatally, in under 2 hours Friday night in separate incidents on Indy’s east and west sides. The first person was shot just before 9 p.m. on the west side of Indianapolis. Metro police were called around 8:50 p.m. to the 4300 block of Bertha Street, a residential area northwest of the intersection of Holt Road and Washington Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bcdemocrat.com

LOOKING BACK: Part 3 of the story of Brown County’s Dr. Clyde Culbertson

This original story was written by Dick Reed and appeared in the Sept. 4, 1974, issue of the Brown County Democrat. Today as we pick up our story about Dr. Clyde Culbertson, he is telling us that he became interested in photography when he was (among other things) in charge of the illustration department at the medical center and fell into some of the same kind of work with Eli Lilly’s. He even took pictures during infrequent vacations. But now his considerable photography equipment has been put to work in the laboratories. He develops his own film and slides for use in connection with his work and his lectures.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Deadly crash on US 31 under investigation in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A deadly crash is under investigation in Johnson County. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on northbound U.S. 31 south of County Road 400S. Sheriff Duane Burgess said the crash involved a fatality. He identified the...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

No injuries as IMPD gunfire leads to arrest of armed man

INDIANAPOLIS — Ryan Busse was awakened sometime after 4 a.m. but well before dawn by the ruckus downstairs from a neighboring unit at the George Apartments in the 5600 block of Sebring Court. ”There’s this guy yelling at a woman. He’s just pounding wailing on the door, trying to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Indianapolis man sentenced for having Glock switches, 3D-printed gun

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to having a Glock switch and 3D-printed firearm. A Glock switch is a simple and illegal device that allows a conventional semi-automatic pistol to function as a fully automatic machine gun. The devices are roughly the size of a bottle cap and can be 3D-printed in less than 20 minutes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Driver of dump truck dies in Johnson County crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed in a crash in Johnson County on Wednesday, authorities said. Police said the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on Mauxferry Road, near County Road 300 South, in Franklin, Indiana. Police said it appears a dump truck went off Mauxferry Road and...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Dump truck fatal accident in Johnson County

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Amity Fire Department, and Nineveh Fire Department are currently investigating a single vehicle accident involving a dump truck in the area of 3100 block of South Mauxferry Road, Franklin, Indiana. The Sheriff’s Office received the call of the accident at 2:44 pm. When emergency...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN

