Leadership Snohomish County announces award nominees, keynote speaker for Oct. 21 celebration of county leaders and organizations

Council interviews five candidates for Position 7 seat; selection set for Monday, Oct. 17
Touching on issues of zoning, unifying city neighborhoods and using streets for non-vehicle purposes, the Edmonds City Council Friday afternoon interviewed five candidates who have applied for the council’s vacant Position 7 seat. The six questions asked of the candidates were the same ones used to interview candidates for...
Verdant Health Commission unveils 2023-24 strategic plan, new grantmaking standards
With a focus on mental health, health care access and food security, the Verdant Health Commission Friday morning rolled out its two-year strategic plan during a community forum in Lynnwood. The Verdant Health Commission Board recently completed a Community Health Needs Assessment – with more than 500 residents participating –...
BREAKING: Human Rights Commissioners, Including Co-Chairs, Resign En Masse
The Emerald’s Watchdragon reporting seeks to increase accountability within our city’s institutions through in-depth investigative journalism. The Emerald is in receipt of an open letter from the Seattle Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in which four SHRC commissioners, including three co-chairs, have resigned en masse, citing a lack of respect, marginalization, and lack of institutional support.
School board discusses graduation pathway test results, legislative position priorities
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Oct. 11 meeting received a report regarding the Smarter Balanced and Washington Comprehensive Assessments and also approved its 10 Washington State School Directors’ Association legislative position priorities. District Director of Assessment Austin Mueller came before the board to discuss...
Amid apartment boom and growing population, Edmonds School District working to make room for more students
The South Snohomish County apartment boom and thousands of new residents will not only change Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated areas – with more than 8,000 new units under construction or planned – it may put the squeeze on the Edmonds School District. County planners estimate that in the next 20 years, Lynnwood will add 25,000 new residents, Edmonds 14,000 more, and another 13,000 will move into Mountlake Terrace.
Sherwood Elementary holds double ribbon cutting for new mural and playground celebrating inclusion
It was an afternoon to celebrate under sunny October skies as Sherwood Elementary students and staff were joined by officials from the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation to formally dedicate and cut the ribbon for two new installations — a mural and a playground — both of which underscore the school’s particular dedication to inclusion and diversity.
Split Whatcom County Council approves formation of Racial Equity Commission
“It was a long time coming and needed in this community,” County Executive Satpal Sidhu told The Bellingham Herald at a community celebration before the meeting.
Snohomish County to conduct logic and accuracy test Oct. 18 to prepare for Nov. 8 general election
Snohomish County Elections on Tuesday, Oct. 18 will conduct the official logic and accuracy test on its ballot counting system for the Nov. 8 General Election. The test will be at 2 p.m. at the Snohomish County Auditor’s office on the first floor of the Admin West Building, 3000 Rockefeller Ave., Everett. The test is open to the public, including representatives of political parties, candidates and campaigns.
County steps back on SODO homeless shelter expansion after community uproar
SEATTLE — King County will not expand a homeless shelter in Seattle's SODO neighborhood after pushback from residents and business owners. The proposed expansion near the Chinatown-International District would have added space for an additional 150 people at Salvation Army's Lighthouse Shelter which currently has 270 beds. If approved by the King County Council, money for the expansion will be used for other projects that provide access to shelter or housing.
Deadline Nov. 1 to apply for Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation art instruction grants
The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation (EAFF) has opened applications for 2022-23 Art Instruction grants. Grants are available for single classroom projects, joint venture projects with other classrooms and school, or districtwide projects. Up to $1,500 is available for each request. Schools may request more than one grant. The deadline to...
Gov. Inslee talks future of homelessness policy during Seattle shelter tours
SEATTLE — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee visited Seattle Friday, touring agencies assisting to provide care and housing as the state grapples with how to help thousands of homeless people. “We have just invested over $800 million in state funds to help all cities across the state of Washington,” Inslee...
Seattle mayor proposes $38M for city cleanup, homeless camp removal
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell wants to spend more money next year to clean up the city and manage, or remove, tent encampments. Harrell's plan is part of his 2023-24 budget proposal, which is under review by the City Council. The mayor proposes to spend $38 million on litter removal, cleanup initiatives, and what he calls encampment resolution and RV remediation. That refers to directing people who are unhoused away from tent encampments and into city services when they're available.
Group’s election fraud lawsuit against Whatcom County is dismissed
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A US District Court recently dismissed lawsuit challenging 2020 General Election results stating, “Because plaintiffs have asserted only generalized grievances, the court finds that plaintiffs lack Article III standing to assert their federal claims.”. Article III of the US Constitution defines what cases the...
Snohomish County Sheriff uses platform to fight ‘anti-police’ laws
Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney’s focus is to address the recent crime wave throughout the region, and he wants to fight laws that continuously make it harder for his department. He’s been public about his disdain for newly implemented laws restricting police pursuits alongside the Washington Supreme Court’s State...
‘A World of Books’ adds inclusive books to Edmonds school libraries
LEAD, otherwise known as Librarians for Equity and Diversity, is a group of librarians from the Edmonds School District and Sno-Isle Libraries that has created detailed book lists for students of all ages, that represent the diversity in local schools. This work supports one of LEAD’s goals “to provide updated lists of well-reviewed titles which authentically and joyously center characters from historically marginalized communities.”
Lynnwood Police Department receives $1.25 million Department of Justice grant
The City of Lynnwood Police Department was one of the 180 agencies that received a portion of $139 million in grant funding through the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Hiring Program (CHP) Thursday. The awards provide direct funding to law enforcement agencies across the nation, allowing those agencies to hire 973 additional full-time law enforcement professionals.
Seattle School District announces make-up days from teacher’s strike
The Seattle School District announced make-up days to account for missed time due to the teacher’s strike. The days have been approved by the board of directors, according to a news release from the school district. The five make-up days are February 2, June 27, 28, 29, and 30.
Not just an Eastern WA issue; King County prepares for wildfires
For a long time, people on the west side of the Cascades assumed that wildland fires were an issue for those in Eastern Washington. But as conditions become drier and hotter across the western U.S., the wildfire threat is growing in all parts of the state, even the normally soggy parts.
New omicron variants emerging in the Northwest
The health officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County says that new variants "are now on the radar" in the Northwest, as omicron continues to evolve. In a recent tweet, Dr. Jeffrey Duchin said: "Multiple new variants now on radar for PNW. Unclear which ones will emerge as dominant but best to prepare now: get updated booster, improve indoor air, high-quality masks for indoor public spaces, test & isolate w/symptoms or +, get treated if eligible."
U.S. Air Force Band and Signing Sergeants coming to Tacoma
Joint Base Lewis-McChord social media post. Join the U.S. Air Force Band and Singing Sergeants on their Pacific Northwest tour Oct. 16-27! They’ll be at Tacoma’s Pantages Theater October 20 (tickets). These concerts are FREE and open to the public. Tickets required. To see where they perform, visit http://music.af.mil/USAFBand/Events/National-Tours/Concert-Band-and-Singing-Sergeants/….
