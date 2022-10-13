ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

Leadership Snohomish County announces award nominees, keynote speaker for Oct. 21 celebration of county leaders and organizations

 3 days ago
myedmondsnews.com

Verdant Health Commission unveils 2023-24 strategic plan, new grantmaking standards

With a focus on mental health, health care access and food security, the Verdant Health Commission Friday morning rolled out its two-year strategic plan during a community forum in Lynnwood. The Verdant Health Commission Board recently completed a Community Health Needs Assessment – with more than 500 residents participating –...
LYNNWOOD, WA
southseattleemerald.com

BREAKING: Human Rights Commissioners, Including Co-Chairs, Resign En Masse

The Emerald’s Watchdragon reporting seeks to increase accountability within our city’s institutions through in-depth investigative journalism. The Emerald is in receipt of an open letter from the Seattle Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in which four SHRC commissioners, including three co-chairs, have resigned en masse, citing a lack of respect, marginalization, and lack of institutional support.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

School board discusses graduation pathway test results, legislative position priorities

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Oct. 11 meeting received a report regarding the Smarter Balanced and Washington Comprehensive Assessments and also approved its 10 Washington State School Directors’ Association legislative position priorities. District Director of Assessment Austin Mueller came before the board to discuss...
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Amid apartment boom and growing population, Edmonds School District working to make room for more students

The South Snohomish County apartment boom and thousands of new residents will not only change Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated areas – with more than 8,000 new units under construction or planned – it may put the squeeze on the Edmonds School District. County planners estimate that in the next 20 years, Lynnwood will add 25,000 new residents, Edmonds 14,000 more, and another 13,000 will move into Mountlake Terrace.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Sherwood Elementary holds double ribbon cutting for new mural and playground celebrating inclusion

It was an afternoon to celebrate under sunny October skies as Sherwood Elementary students and staff were joined by officials from the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation to formally dedicate and cut the ribbon for two new installations — a mural and a playground — both of which underscore the school’s particular dedication to inclusion and diversity.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Snohomish County to conduct logic and accuracy test Oct. 18 to prepare for Nov. 8 general election

Snohomish County Elections on Tuesday, Oct. 18 will conduct the official logic and accuracy test on its ballot counting system for the Nov. 8 General Election. The test will be at 2 p.m. at the Snohomish County Auditor’s office on the first floor of the Admin West Building, 3000 Rockefeller Ave., Everett. The test is open to the public, including representatives of political parties, candidates and campaigns.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KING 5

County steps back on SODO homeless shelter expansion after community uproar

SEATTLE — King County will not expand a homeless shelter in Seattle's SODO neighborhood after pushback from residents and business owners. The proposed expansion near the Chinatown-International District would have added space for an additional 150 people at Salvation Army's Lighthouse Shelter which currently has 270 beds. If approved by the King County Council, money for the expansion will be used for other projects that provide access to shelter or housing.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Deadline Nov. 1 to apply for Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation art instruction grants

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation (EAFF) has opened applications for 2022-23 Art Instruction grants. Grants are available for single classroom projects, joint venture projects with other classrooms and school, or districtwide projects. Up to $1,500 is available for each request. Schools may request more than one grant. The deadline to...
EDMONDS, WA
KUOW

Seattle mayor proposes $38M for city cleanup, homeless camp removal

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell wants to spend more money next year to clean up the city and manage, or remove, tent encampments. Harrell's plan is part of his 2023-24 budget proposal, which is under review by the City Council. The mayor proposes to spend $38 million on litter removal, cleanup initiatives, and what he calls encampment resolution and RV remediation. That refers to directing people who are unhoused away from tent encampments and into city services when they're available.
SEATTLE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Group’s election fraud lawsuit against Whatcom County is dismissed

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A US District Court recently dismissed lawsuit challenging 2020 General Election results stating, “Because plaintiffs have asserted only generalized grievances, the court finds that plaintiffs lack Article III standing to assert their federal claims.”. Article III of the US Constitution defines what cases the...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Snohomish County Sheriff uses platform to fight ‘anti-police’ laws

Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney’s focus is to address the recent crime wave throughout the region, and he wants to fight laws that continuously make it harder for his department. He’s been public about his disdain for newly implemented laws restricting police pursuits alongside the Washington Supreme Court’s State...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

‘A World of Books’ adds inclusive books to Edmonds school libraries

LEAD, otherwise known as Librarians for Equity and Diversity, is a group of librarians from the Edmonds School District and Sno-Isle Libraries that has created detailed book lists for students of all ages, that represent the diversity in local schools. This work supports one of LEAD’s goals “to provide updated lists of well-reviewed titles which authentically and joyously center characters from historically marginalized communities.”
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood Police Department receives $1.25 million Department of Justice grant

The City of Lynnwood Police Department was one of the 180 agencies that received a portion of $139 million in grant funding through the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Hiring Program (CHP) Thursday. The awards provide direct funding to law enforcement agencies across the nation, allowing those agencies to hire 973 additional full-time law enforcement professionals.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KUOW

New omicron variants emerging in the Northwest

The health officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County says that new variants "are now on the radar" in the Northwest, as omicron continues to evolve. In a recent tweet, Dr. Jeffrey Duchin said: "Multiple new variants now on radar for PNW. Unclear which ones will emerge as dominant but best to prepare now: get updated booster, improve indoor air, high-quality masks for indoor public spaces, test & isolate w/symptoms or +, get treated if eligible."
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

U.S. Air Force Band and Signing Sergeants coming to Tacoma

Joint Base Lewis-McChord social media post. Join the U.S. Air Force Band and Singing Sergeants on their Pacific Northwest tour Oct. 16-27! They’ll be at Tacoma’s Pantages Theater October 20 (tickets). These concerts are FREE and open to the public. Tickets required. To see where they perform, visit http://music.af.mil/USAFBand/Events/National-Tours/Concert-Band-and-Singing-Sergeants/….
TACOMA, WA

