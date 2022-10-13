Leadership Snohomish County announces award nominees, keynote speaker for Oct. 21 celebration of county leaders and organizations

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell wants to spend more money next year to clean up the city and manage, or remove, tent encampments. Harrell's plan is part of his 2023-24 budget proposal, which is under review by the City Council. The mayor proposes to spend $38 million on litter removal, cleanup initiatives, and what he calls encampment resolution and RV remediation. That refers to directing people who are unhoused away from tent encampments and into city services when they're available.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO