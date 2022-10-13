ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DCG football takes down Des Moines Hoover, XC competes at conference meet

By Sean Cordy
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

(Note: Events covered Oct. 4-10)

Football (2-5)

With a 48-0 win against Des Moines Hoover on Friday, the Mustangs are clinging to playoff hopes after winning back-to-back weeks. Not only have they won, they’ve outscored opponents 96-0 in the past two weeks, showing the team’s development through the season.

Steamrolling through the Huskies defense, quarterback Ty Mikkelsen lit up the field for 359 yards and four touchdowns while completing 25-of-40 passes. While that was accompanied by two interceptions, the faith in Mikkelsen and his receiving corps has not faded. His 40 attempts are the third-most in a single game among Class 4A teams. He previously threw 45 times against Norwalk, showing the team’s evolution into a pass-first team by design.

“Ty is throwing the ball very well, his completion percentage is good and some of our most explosive players are out there on the edges catching those balls,” DCG head coach Scott Heitland said. “There is always that concern that someone will anticipate a pass on every play, but then there are also those teams who never throw and you go into the game anticipating them to run the ball 99 percent of the time too. Our offensive coaches have done an outstanding job of putting together a game plan each week.”

Heitland added that there’s even more confidence in this pass-heavy approach because of the pieces on the outside, with Mikkelsen having a confident connection with his receivers. In Friday’s win, six Mustangs logged at least two catches.

Zach Smid led the way with eight grabs for 115 yards and two scores. Trevor Hamil wasn’t far behind thanks to a 70-yard score, logging a total of 114 yards on five receptions. Hudson Ehlert caught the remaining touchdown with a clip of 41 yards.

Playing a key role in shutting down the Huskies’ offense in turn, Dayne Mauk, Lane Nelsen and Aiden Charlson led the team with 6.5 tackles each. Four of Charlson’s stops were in the backfield. Only 18 players in 4A have had four tackles for loss in a single game this season.

While this marks two straight weeks winning 48-0, the Mustangs have a bigger challenge coming to town Friday, looking to throw DCG out of playoff contention.

Lewis Central (7-0) won last year’s meeting 42-10 and is currently ranked as the No. 1 team in the entire state according to the latest rating power index (RPI.) If the Mustangs win this week and next week’s game against Glenwood (4-3), DCG wins the district and earns an automatic spot in the playoffs. While a loss in either week does not disqualify Dallas Center from the playoffs, it will come down to which four non-district champs have the highest RPI, an uncertain path for the Mustangs.

Volleyball (17-13)

With a first round bye in hand, the Mustangs will have a good wait until Oct. 20 for their next game, taking on the winner of Perry and Ballard in the first round of regionals.

DCG previously beat Ballard in the last week of September with a 2-0 tournament win, but have yet to play Perry. However, the Mustangs met the Jayettes in the first round of the playoffs last year and won 3-0, only to come up short in the semifinals.

If the Mustangs can advance to the third round this year, it will likely be against No. 1 seed Xavier (27-2) or No. 3 seed Waverly-Shell Rock (25-14). The former was a state qualifier last year, and two years ago beat DCG 3-0 in the state quarterfinal game.

Cross Country

Running Monday at the Little Hawkeye conference meet, the Mustangs’ boys and girls went home with identical third place team finishes. Pella won the girls circuit while Norwalk’s boys won the conference crown.

A feather in their cap, the Mustangs were the only girl team that had three underclassmen finish in the top 15. Sophomore Maddy Stevens took third overall with a time of 20 minutes 19 seconds, followed by freshmen Emerson McDermott (21:01, 10th) and Addison Dooley (21:04, 13th.)

The only conference team without a single senior, the boys had rare consistency. After Jack Every’s sixth place time (16:35), Elias Arbuckle (17:02), AJ Angus (17:07) and Colin Mandernach (17:07) finished 11th, 12th and 13th.

You can next catch the Mustangs running at the state qualifiers in Council Bluffs on Oct. 19.

