ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acadia Parish, LA

Skeletal remains identified as missing Acadia Parish man

By Lindsey Ducharme
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wKXeS_0iWoke7100

IBERIA PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) – Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that the skeletal remains of a missing Acadia Parish man have been identified.

The remains were found to be those of Brock Comeaux, 30, of Acadia Parish, who was reported missing in January 2021 and was believed to have been killed and disposed of in the Delcambre area.

Acadia Parish authorities looking for whereabouts of missing man, foul play suspected

On March 4, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Investigation was contacted by the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office with a request for assistance with the investigation of Comeaux’s disappearance.

IPSO Bureau of Investigations was assisted by LSU FACES Laboratory and Louisiana State Police Crime Lab in processing the remains for identification, and they were able to positively identify the remains as Comeaux’s.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

Police said the investigation after Comeaux’s disappearance identified Brody Jeffers, 26, of Church Point, and John Dupre, 28, of Abbeville as suspects.

Both men were arrested on March 16 on charges of second-degree murder and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.

Bond was set for each at $1,000,000.

The investigation was submitted to the 16 th Judicial District for review and prosecution.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
truecrimedaily

Remains identified as missing Louisiana man who had been 'killed and disposed of'

BERIA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- A missing 30-year-old man’s remains have been positively identified almost a year and a half after he disappeared. According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office reached out to them March 4 for help investigating the disappearance of 29-year-old Brock Comeaux. The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office said in September 2021 that Comeaux was last seen Jan. 2, 2021, and foul play was suspected.
IBERIA PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 14, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 14, 2022. Albert East, 24, Vinton: Contempt of court; obstruction of justice; illegal use of weapons with intent to harm from a motor vehicle. Lamar Quinn Joseph, 50, Lake Charles: Bicycle violation; resisting an officer by flight; possession...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
Acadia Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Abbeville, LA
County
Iberia Parish, LA
City
Church Point, LA
Acadia Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Iberia Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Lake Charles American Press

Police: 2 victims found at LC home were shot

Lake Charles Police have released the names of the two deceased persons located after a third person was shot and killed during a confrontation with police. Detectives have identified the victims as 60-year-old Sandra Reder Ardoin and 62-year-old Lee Edward Ardoin. LCPD detectives have been assigned the investigation into the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people found dead in a 7th Street home Thursday appeared to have been dead since Tuesday, authorities said. Both Lee Edward Ardoin, 62, and Sandra Reder Ardoin, 60, had gunshot wounds when they were found, said Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said. A third person...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Lsu Faces Laboratory#Klfy Daily Digest Police#Nexstar Media Inc
Lake Charles American Press

After man shot by police, 2 additional bodies found in LC home

A man was shot by a Lake Charles Police officer after the department responded to an incident Thursday morning at a home on 7th Street, according to Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Derek Senegal. After he was shot, the man retreated into the home. Officers later discovered the man’s body...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WAFB.com

Authorities: Suspect posed as nurse to steal from hospital staff

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Lafayette authorities are asking the public for help identifying a suspect they say posed as a nurse to gain access to secure areas of a hospital, then steal from hospital staff. Lafayette Crime Stoppers says the suspect stole a nurse’s wallet on Sept. 1, then used...
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KPEL 96.5

Franklin Teenager Busted for Shooting Up a House and a Car

A 15-year-old teenager has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 1. Franklin Police Department Chief Morris Beverly says that around 12:45 that Saturday morning someone started firing shots. Those shots ended up in a house and vehicle. He says no one was injured.
FRANKLIN, LA
WGNO

WGNO

34K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy