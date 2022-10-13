Read full article on original website
KPBS
State health officials now involved in outbreak at local schools
The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency says it is now working with the state health department to respond to outbreaks of flu-like symptoms at Patrick Henry and Del Mar high schools this week. Dr. Cameron Kaiser, the county's deputy public health officer, said about 40% percent of...
More than 1,000 students absent, suspected respiratory outbreak under investigation at 2 San Diego County schools
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Public Health Services is investigating a large, suspected outbreak of respiratory and flu-like symptoms reported among students at Patrick Henry High School and Del Norte High School. About 400 students were absent from Del Norte High School on Wednesday and Thursday due to...
Hundreds of students at a San Diego high school call out amid flu outbreak
Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that the flu season is off to an early start, with a rash of flu-like cases reported in Texas, parts of the southeast, New York City and Washington, D.C. One San Diego high school seemingly has a flu outbreak, causing 1,400 students to be absent.
San Diego area high schools deal with outbreak of respiratory illness
Patrick Henry High School has seen about 1,100 absences since Monday out of 2,600 students. And at Del Norte High School, about 884 students have been absent since Monday out of 2,517 total students.
Tuberculosis case reported at East County high school
Students and staff at Learn4Life Workforce Innovation High School in Lemon Grove were notified about a potential tuberculosis exposure after a person on campus tested positive for the disease, county health officials said on Wednesday.
2 San Diego County schools see over 1,000 students call out sick this week
Hundreds of students in the Poway Unified School District are sick with flu-like symptoms.
NBC San Diego
High School Student in Lemon Grove Diagnosed With Tuberculosis
A person at Learn4Life Workforce Innovation High School in Lemon Grove was recently diagnosed with tuberculosis and may have exposed students and staff, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced Wednesday. The agency is working with officials at the school to notify people who were potentially exposed....
NBC San Diego
Parents Call For Tougher Policies After Separate Campus Threats at San Diego Unified Schools
As threats and hoaxes at schools seemingly become more commonplace across the county, at issue is how local districts should appropriately respond. Two incidents at separate schools in San Diego this week have parents calling on the San Diego Unified School District to get tougher on students responsible for making the threats and improve the district’s communication with family members.
NBC San Diego
Lockdown Lifted at 3 Oceanside Schools After Unfounded Threat
A trio of schools in North County San Diego were placed on brief lockdown Friday following a threat that was believed to be unfounded, Oceanside police said. A threat was called into Jefferson Middle School at about 11:15 a.m., according to Oceanside police spokeswoman Jennifer Atenza, prompting law enforcement to conduct a room-by-room sweep of the school.
Rain, Thunderstorms Expected Over San Diego County
Rain and thunderstorms were expected to develop Saturday over San Diego County for most of the region, with the peak of the precipitation falling late Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening, the National Weather Service said. A flood watch was in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday to late Saturday for San...
One person killed in I-15 Traffic Collision
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality early Saturday after a traffic collision between two vehicles on Interstate 15 north and Dear Springs Road south.
Morning Report: San Diego’s Homeless Shelter Shortage
One of the common myths about homelessness in San Diego is that it’s easy for unhoused residents to get into a shelter. It’s not. Our Lisa Halverstadt found only 37 percent of shelter referrals by outreach workers and police in the city of San Diego are fulfilled in a typical week after analyzing nearly six months of Housing Commission data documenting referrals routed through the agency.
eastcountymagazine.org
PASSAGES: VIVIAN YUBETA-JACKSON, PROFESSOR OF FORENSIC SCIENCES AND NCIS CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATOR
October 14, 2022 (El Cajon) – Vivian "Viv" Yubeta-Jackson passed away on September 24, 2022. The East County native was bset known as a professor of forensic sciences at National University and as a Naval Criminal Investigative Services (NCIS) crime scene investigator, as well as a beloved wife, mother and grandmother.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Bounty Hunter on Lam in San Diego County Case Arrested in Riverside
(CNS) – An alleged bounty hunter who authorities said was on the lam on allegations of unlawfully detaining two people and burglarizing a home in San Diego County earlier this year has been arrested in Riverside County on assault charges that also stem from his work as a bounty hunter.
sandiegocountynews.com
Sheriff’s Dept. investigates deadly house fire that killed woman, pets
Vista, CA–The Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly house fire that killed a woman, and her two animals in Vista Friday morning, authorities said. The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. at a mobile home park located in the 700 block of Sycamore Avenue, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a release.
As San Diego Police grapples with staffing shortages, department's homicide rate stays the same
SAN DIEGO — As the number of homicides has seen a sharp increase in San Diego since 2018, the rate at which San Diego Police solve them remains steady, according to data obtained by CBS 8. The department's homicide clearance since 2018 through July of this year is 76.1...
Marine Corps halts surf use of combat vehicle after mishap in Camp Pendleton
The Marine Corps has halted some operations of its new amphibious combat vehicles after one of the armored vehicles rolled over in surf during training off California's Camp Pendleton.
waternewsnetwork.com
“Shutdown Season” for Regional Aqueducts in San Diego County
Sections of the regional aqueducts in San Diego County will be shut down over the next six months for maintenance projects to ensure a safe and reliable water supply for the region. The San Diego County Water Authority and its member agencies are coordinating on the annual “shutdown season” to minimize impacts to residents and businesses, who are not expected to face service disruptions.
northcountydailystar.com
Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Investigating Deadly Fire.
The Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit is investigating a deadly fire in Vista. It happened on Friday, October 14 just before 10:00 a.m. at a mobile home park located in the 700 block of Sycamore Avenue. A member of the Sheriff’s Senior Volunteer Patrol first reported the fire after seeing smoke...
eastcountymagazine.org
STATE SENATOR BRIAN JONES SHARES HIS ACHIEVEMENTS AND PRIORITIES
October 15, 2022 (San Diego) – In an interview with East County Magazine also aired on KNSJ Radio, State Senator Brian Jones talked about his accomplishments in the Legislature and his priorities if reelected. Senator Jones has served in the California Legislature for the past 12 years, first in...
