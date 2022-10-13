ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Vaccines
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Education
Local
California Education
San Diego County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
NBC San Diego

High School Student in Lemon Grove Diagnosed With Tuberculosis

A person at Learn4Life Workforce Innovation High School in Lemon Grove was recently diagnosed with tuberculosis and may have exposed students and staff, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced Wednesday. The agency is working with officials at the school to notify people who were potentially exposed....
LEMON GROVE, CA
NBC San Diego

Parents Call For Tougher Policies After Separate Campus Threats at San Diego Unified Schools

As threats and hoaxes at schools seemingly become more commonplace across the county, at issue is how local districts should appropriately respond. Two incidents at separate schools in San Diego this week have parents calling on the San Diego Unified School District to get tougher on students responsible for making the threats and improve the district’s communication with family members.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Henry
NBC San Diego

Lockdown Lifted at 3 Oceanside Schools After Unfounded Threat

A trio of schools in North County San Diego were placed on brief lockdown Friday following a threat that was believed to be unfounded, Oceanside police said. A threat was called into Jefferson Middle School at about 11:15 a.m., according to Oceanside police spokeswoman Jennifer Atenza, prompting law enforcement to conduct a room-by-room sweep of the school.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Voice of San Diego

Morning Report: San Diego’s Homeless Shelter Shortage

One of the common myths about homelessness in San Diego is that it’s easy for unhoused residents to get into a shelter. It’s not. Our Lisa Halverstadt found only 37 percent of shelter referrals by outreach workers and police in the city of San Diego are fulfilled in a typical week after analyzing nearly six months of Housing Commission data documenting referrals routed through the agency.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influenza Virus#Respiratory Disease#Linus K12#Linus High School#Flu Shot#Respiratory Illness#Rady Children S Hospital#Rsv
sandiegocountynews.com

Sheriff’s Dept. investigates deadly house fire that killed woman, pets

Vista, CA–The Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly house fire that killed a woman, and her two animals in Vista Friday morning, authorities said. The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. at a mobile home park located in the 700 block of Sycamore Avenue, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a release.
VISTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
waternewsnetwork.com

“Shutdown Season” for Regional Aqueducts in San Diego County

Sections of the regional aqueducts in San Diego County will be shut down over the next six months for maintenance projects to ensure a safe and reliable water supply for the region. The San Diego County Water Authority and its member agencies are coordinating on the annual “shutdown season” to minimize impacts to residents and businesses, who are not expected to face service disruptions.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Investigating Deadly Fire.

The Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit is investigating a deadly fire in Vista. It happened on Friday, October 14 just before 10:00 a.m. at a mobile home park located in the 700 block of Sycamore Avenue. A member of the Sheriff’s Senior Volunteer Patrol first reported the fire after seeing smoke...
VISTA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

STATE SENATOR BRIAN JONES SHARES HIS ACHIEVEMENTS AND PRIORITIES

October 15, 2022 (San Diego) – In an interview with East County Magazine also aired on KNSJ Radio, State Senator Brian Jones talked about his accomplishments in the Legislature and his priorities if reelected. Senator Jones has served in the California Legislature for the past 12 years, first in...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy