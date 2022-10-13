ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Perro Grande Tequila hits the shelves in El Paso

By Melissa Luna
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r7G3e_0iWojt8t00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The El Paso community can finally purchase a bottle of El Perro Grande tequila, which has been teased during the summer by the local brand.

Courtesy of El Perro Grande Tequila

El Perro Grande has recently hit the shelves within El Paso and can now be purchased exclusively at the following retailers:

  • Barrel House Liquors
  • Bottle Bing Bottle Boom
  • Bottles – The Liquor Shop
  • Carmen’s Liquors
  • Cowboy’s Liquor
  • Dyer Liquor Store
  • Fiesta Liquors
  • JC Discount Liquor
  • Juanito’s Liquor Store
  • L&S Depot
  • Mountain Liquor Store LLC
  • R Liquors
  • Sam’s Liquor
  • Speakeasy Liquors
  • Spec’s
  • Total Wine
  • WB Liquors & Wine
  • Whiskey Bizness
  • Wild West Liquor Store

With a flavor profile developed over the past three years by El Paso businessman Renard Johnson, El Perro Grande is poured from an award-winning bottle. Its unique markings from the 915 and Chuco-town will enable any bartender from New York to L.A. to share the “underdog” story. While the bottle stands out on any shelf, the taste of El Perro Grande is also unmatched. According to El Perro Grande Tequila, among the thousands of entries at this year’s San Francisco World Spirits Competition, El Perro Grande won in both taste and design categories.

“You’ll find that this is a tequila that tastes smooth and represents our region well. We are really proud that El Paso is now part of the premium tequila conversation.”

Renard Johnson

To learn more about El Perro Grande, you can visit El Perro Grande Tequila (epgrandetequila.com) .

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA ABC-7

West Texas Vettes Cruising for a Cause

EL PASO, Texas-- Two men from El Paso combined their passion for corvettes to give back to the El Paso Community. What started as an idea for Joey Sepulbeda, has now turned into 63 corvettes riding across El Paso, whether that be for fundraising or driving their favorite car. They came up with the phrase The post West Texas Vettes Cruising for a Cause appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Are 7-Elevens in El Paso getting a new look?

EL PASO, Texas - One of our ABC-7 employees noticed a northeast El Paso 7-Eleven with a whole new look. Instead of the orange, white, red, and green color scheme we normally associate with a Slurpee run, there was a new sleek black design! That store is located at the intersection of Fairbanks and Rushing. The post Are 7-Elevens in El Paso getting a new look? appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
El Paso, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
El Paso, TX
State
New York State
El Paso, TX
Food & Drinks
95.5 KLAQ

6 of the Best Criminally Underrated Restaurants in Northeast El Paso

As a lifelong resident of the Northeast, I always feel like it is constantly being overlooked when it comes to restaurants. Of course, El Paso is full of some amazing restaurants; but somehow the Northeast has gotten a bad reputation and well, people just avoid it all together. I won't lie, I'm kind of okay with that because sometimes the places I love are not packed.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Fred Loya Christmas Light Show might move to Ascarate Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Leaders are expected to discuss the Fred Loya Holiday Light Show and its new location. The Fred Loya Light Show could be coming to Ascarate Park in 2022, and the El Paso County Leaders are expected to discuss the matter at the Commissioner’s meeting next week. If […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EP Water schedules water outage in northwest El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water has scheduled a temporary water shut-off in Northwest El Paso overnight on Monday, Oct. 17. The shut off will begin at 8 p.m. and last until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Residents may not have water service or may experience low water pressure during this time. […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
KTSM

El Paso’s Coolest Fest in the Southwest is Back

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Get ready El Paso! The beloved holiday tradition, WinterFest, returns to El Paso bigger, brighter and better than ever. This year’s WinterFest will kick off their festivities Saturday, November 19 in Downtown El Paso and will run through January 1, 2023.   The celebration starts at 2 p.m. with the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso County celebrates breaking ground on new off-road vehicle park in Fabens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —The El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department, along with the office of Commissioner Iliana Holguin, Precinct 3, hosted an official groundbreaking ceremony for San Felipe Park on Saturday, Oct.15. San Felipe Park is an Off-Highway Vehicle Park located in Fabens and is often used by the off-roading community. The newly […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Enjoy A Sunset Farm To Table Experience 30 Minutes From El Paso

Discover a farm-to-table experience like no other just thirty minutes from El Paso at Calhoun Flower Farms, where incredible eats, cocktails, and floral blooms come together for one magical evening. Calhoun Flower Farms is hosting Arcadian Autumn- A Farm-to-Table Dinner Experience, an elegant flower interpretation of the autumn season that...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Barrel House#Fiesta
cbs4local.com

101 pays tribute to Club 101 with weekend grand-opening

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Club 101 from decades ago returns in 2022. The nightclub from the 90s and 2000s known for playing retro music to dance to is celebrating its grand opening Friday night. 101 the smaller version of the former club is located in west El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

29th annual Marchfest welcomes Socorro ISD, area marching bands

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — High school marching bands from the El Paso area will compete in the 29 annual SISD Marchfest on Oct. 15 at the Students Activities Complex. Bands will perform in front of professional judges from around the country based on a national competition standard with a preliminary/finals format. Nineteen bands in […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Minors climb onto boulder near sun bear enclosure at El Paso Zoo

EL PASO, Texas -- Commenters on FitFam El Paso, a local social media website, posted a photo that they said showed minors entering the sun bear enclosure at the El Paso Zoo Wednesday while animals were feet away; however, the Director of the zoo told ABC-7 that the kids were climbing on a boulder near The post Minors climb onto boulder near sun bear enclosure at El Paso Zoo appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Persian Gulf Memorial to be built in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Old Glory Memorial in Northeast El Paso is taking a step closer to honoring Veterans from the Persian Gulf War and the War on Terror. El Paso Flags across America which runs the memorial, has been working to add a Persian Gulf Memorial to the site. A local construction company, […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
95.5 KLAQ

Soak Your Cares Away In These Beautiful Hot Springs Near El Paso

Natural hot springs are pretty cool ... no pun intended ... and we have a several right in our own backyard. There are amazing hot springs around the United States and the benefits of soaking up their waters include pain relief, improving blood circulation and more. Not to mention the...
everythinglubbock.com

1 person critically injured in shooting at Stanton Street bridge in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Stanton Street bridge. One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The call came in just after 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. All southbound traffic on Stanton from Paisano is closed and...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

1 person injured after accidental shooting in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An accidental shooting occurred at 2:40 p.m. at 115 S. Americas parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 15. According to police, one male was taken to a local hospital with non-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim is unknown. The story will be updated as we receive more information.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy