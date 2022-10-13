El Perro Grande Tequila hits the shelves in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The El Paso community can finally purchase a bottle of El Perro Grande tequila, which has been teased during the summer by the local brand.
El Perro Grande has recently hit the shelves within El Paso and can now be purchased exclusively at the following retailers:
- Barrel House Liquors
- Bottle Bing Bottle Boom
- Bottles – The Liquor Shop
- Carmen’s Liquors
- Cowboy’s Liquor
- Dyer Liquor Store
- Fiesta Liquors
- JC Discount Liquor
- Juanito’s Liquor Store
- L&S Depot
- Mountain Liquor Store LLC
- R Liquors
- Sam’s Liquor
- Speakeasy Liquors
- Spec’s
- Total Wine
- WB Liquors & Wine
- Whiskey Bizness
- Wild West Liquor Store
With a flavor profile developed over the past three years by El Paso businessman Renard Johnson, El Perro Grande is poured from an award-winning bottle. Its unique markings from the 915 and Chuco-town will enable any bartender from New York to L.A. to share the “underdog” story. While the bottle stands out on any shelf, the taste of El Perro Grande is also unmatched. According to El Perro Grande Tequila, among the thousands of entries at this year’s San Francisco World Spirits Competition, El Perro Grande won in both taste and design categories.
“You’ll find that this is a tequila that tastes smooth and represents our region well. We are really proud that El Paso is now part of the premium tequila conversation.”Renard Johnson
To learn more about El Perro Grande, you can visit El Perro Grande Tequila (epgrandetequila.com) .
