ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
13abc.com

Honduran man arrested in Seneca County for receiving stolen property

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office was notified about alleged fraudulent activity on Oct. 13 in Republic. Upon arrival, deputies found Jose Perdomo-Interiano, a 33-year-old Honduran male, who was attempting to conduct a large purchase with a stolen credit card. Through further investigation, deputies found that...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
wqkt.com

Wooster woman killed in two-vehicle accident

A two vehicle accident yesterday afternoon in Ashland County claimed the life of a Wooster woman. The crash took place at the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and County Road 2175. According to the Highway Patrol, 57-year old Gale Stauffer was westbound on 30 and attempting to turn left onto the county road when she pulled into the path of an eastbound semi. Stauffer was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital, while the semi driver, a 40-year old man from Mansfield, was checked out at the scene for minor injuries. The crash, which shut down 30 for about an hour and a half, remains under investigation.
WOOSTER, OH
cleveland19.com

OSHP, ODOT partner to raise awareness for National Move Over Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Department of Transportation teamed up ahead of National Move Over Day to bring awareness to the law surrounding it. The Move Over law, which is designed to protect the lives of everyone working or using roadways, requires all...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Wooster, OH
County
Ashland County, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Ashland County, OH
Accidents
Ashland County, OH
Crime & Safety
daltonkidronnews.com

Multiple departments respond to ceiling fire at Shady Lawn

DALTON. Multiple departments responded to a call Friday night about a possible structure fire at Shady Lawn nursing home. East Wayne Fire district, Orrville, Paint Township Mt. Eaton and others responded to the call. A faulty bathroom lamp/heater was found to be the issue, according to a post on EWFD’s Facebook page.
DALTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron police: Have you seen this endangered missing man?

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are looking for a missing, endangered man who was last seen Friday around 10:00 p.m. leaving his home in the 1900 block of Northgate Circle. James Bell, 73, left his home on foot, according to police, and has not returned. APD and the Bell...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Shaker Heights man dies after crashing pick-up truck into Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has now identified the driver who died Tuesday after crashing his pick-up truck into Lake Ere. The victim is George Brandon, 79, of Shaker Heights. First responders were called out to the E. 55th Street Marina around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ohsp#Kenworth#Mitsubishi#University Hospitals#Hayesville Fire#Ems
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Officer arrests DoorDash driver, delivers food

A Streetsboro police officer is being saluted for going above and beyond the call of duty. Patrolman Matthew Colvin pulled over a car and discovered that the driver was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, and that his driver's license was suspended. The driver, 21-year-old Bryson Nobles, told the officer that he was a DoorDash driver on his way to make two deliveries. After placing Bryson Nobles under arrest, Officer Colvin decided to finish the DoorDash deliveries while another officer took Nobles to jail.
STREETSBORO, OH
wqkt.com

Ashland County man dies in mowing accident

An Ashland County man died this week while mowing his yard. According to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, 58-year old James Denny was mowing a hill on his property, on State Route 179, late Monday night when his riding tractor overturned, pinning him underneath it. Denny was pronounced dead at the scene. The Ashland County Coroner’s office determined there was no need for an autopsy.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Have a tattoo? The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants you!

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a move to help recruitment, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has changed its tattoo policy to be more inclusive. The new policy says any new hire with visible tattoos would be required to wear the long-sleeved uniform year round to cover them up. The policy...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NBC4 Columbus

Three arrested after cocaine, cash, gun found in Marion

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been arrested after law enforcement found cocaine during a drug bust Tuesday. Officers from Marion police and the sheriff’s office went to a house in the 900 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue to carry out a search warrant. In the house, detectives found an illegal gun, more than […]
MARION, OH
Cleveland.com

Shoplifter flees Walmart, leaving behind 3-year-old child: South Euclid Police Blotter

A woman ran from loss prevention at Walmart Oct. 6 after she was approached about a theft, valued at $112. In doing so, she left behind her 3-year-old child. The child was taken to the loss prevention office and his grandmother soon arrived. She explained that she had been shopping with her daughter, but was not aware that her daughter had failed to scan all of her items at the self-checkout.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy