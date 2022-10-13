Read full article on original website
Drunk woman causes vehicle crash, injuries; drunk man urinates in restaurant parking lot: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Operating a vehicle under the influence: Ohio 237. An intoxicated Grafton woman, 52, was arrested at about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 4 after she caused a vehicle crash on 237 at Sheldon Road. The woman was driving southbound on 237 when her Jeep Patriot rear-ended a...
13abc.com
Honduran man arrested in Seneca County for receiving stolen property
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office was notified about alleged fraudulent activity on Oct. 13 in Republic. Upon arrival, deputies found Jose Perdomo-Interiano, a 33-year-old Honduran male, who was attempting to conduct a large purchase with a stolen credit card. Through further investigation, deputies found that...
wqkt.com
Wooster woman killed in two-vehicle accident
A two vehicle accident yesterday afternoon in Ashland County claimed the life of a Wooster woman. The crash took place at the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and County Road 2175. According to the Highway Patrol, 57-year old Gale Stauffer was westbound on 30 and attempting to turn left onto the county road when she pulled into the path of an eastbound semi. Stauffer was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital, while the semi driver, a 40-year old man from Mansfield, was checked out at the scene for minor injuries. The crash, which shut down 30 for about an hour and a half, remains under investigation.
cleveland19.com
OSHP, ODOT partner to raise awareness for National Move Over Day
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Department of Transportation teamed up ahead of National Move Over Day to bring awareness to the law surrounding it. The Move Over law, which is designed to protect the lives of everyone working or using roadways, requires all...
Man who crashed into Lake Erie identified
A 79-year-old man has died after the vehicle he was driving crashed into Lake Erie.
daltonkidronnews.com
Multiple departments respond to ceiling fire at Shady Lawn
DALTON. Multiple departments responded to a call Friday night about a possible structure fire at Shady Lawn nursing home. East Wayne Fire district, Orrville, Paint Township Mt. Eaton and others responded to the call. A faulty bathroom lamp/heater was found to be the issue, according to a post on EWFD’s Facebook page.
cleveland19.com
Akron police: Have you seen this endangered missing man?
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are looking for a missing, endangered man who was last seen Friday around 10:00 p.m. leaving his home in the 1900 block of Northgate Circle. James Bell, 73, left his home on foot, according to police, and has not returned. APD and the Bell...
cleveland19.com
Shaker Heights man dies after crashing pick-up truck into Lake Erie
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has now identified the driver who died Tuesday after crashing his pick-up truck into Lake Ere. The victim is George Brandon, 79, of Shaker Heights. First responders were called out to the E. 55th Street Marina around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday after...
Officer arrests DoorDash driver, delivers food
A Streetsboro police officer is being saluted for going above and beyond the call of duty. Patrolman Matthew Colvin pulled over a car and discovered that the driver was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, and that his driver's license was suspended. The driver, 21-year-old Bryson Nobles, told the officer that he was a DoorDash driver on his way to make two deliveries. After placing Bryson Nobles under arrest, Officer Colvin decided to finish the DoorDash deliveries while another officer took Nobles to jail.
wqkt.com
Ashland County man dies in mowing accident
An Ashland County man died this week while mowing his yard. According to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, 58-year old James Denny was mowing a hill on his property, on State Route 179, late Monday night when his riding tractor overturned, pinning him underneath it. Denny was pronounced dead at the scene. The Ashland County Coroner’s office determined there was no need for an autopsy.
cleveland19.com
Have a tattoo? The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants you!
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a move to help recruitment, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has changed its tattoo policy to be more inclusive. The new policy says any new hire with visible tattoos would be required to wear the long-sleeved uniform year round to cover them up. The policy...
cleveland19.com
Police in Summit County shoot ‘vicious dog’ that attacked its owner
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Springfield Township police are looking for a “vicious dog” that ran away after being shot multiple times by officers as it attacked its owner. Officers were initially dispatched to Lake Road early Thursday morning after receiving reports of a dog attack. Police arrived to...
11-year-old killed in Ohio rollover crash
Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle crash in Lisbon Sunday night.
cleveland19.com
17-year-old girl to be tried as adult in fatal stabbing at Stark County park
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A teen girl accused of stabbing and killing a 22-year-old Alliance man at a Louisville park will be tried as an adult, according to a ruling from Stark County Family Court Judge David Nist. The judge ruled that Marissa Smith met the criteria to be...
Ohio officers enforcing new law for mandatory lights on Amish buggies
A new law that makes flashing yellow lights mandatory on Amish buggies, and other horse-drawn vehicles across the state, is now being enforced by a number of police agencies in Northeast Ohio.
Shots fired at Lyndhurst police Wednesday afternoon; no arrests have been made
LYNDHURST, Ohio – Shots were fired at Lyndhurst police officers Wednesday afternoon while they were investigating a homicide in Cleveland, police said. Lyndhurst officers were near Locke Avenue and East 123rd Street at about 4:05 p.m. investigating the homicide of Dailyn Ferguson. Ferguson, 23, was shot and killed May...
Watch: Police pull deer from Medina swimming pool
Officers in Medina helped a deer that had fallen into a swimming pool.
Three arrested after cocaine, cash, gun found in Marion
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been arrested after law enforcement found cocaine during a drug bust Tuesday. Officers from Marion police and the sheriff’s office went to a house in the 900 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue to carry out a search warrant. In the house, detectives found an illegal gun, more than […]
Thief no longer welcome at Giant Eagle: Rocky River Police Blotter
At 1:10 p.m. Sept. 27, a theft was reported at Giant Eagle. The man had been suspected of theft in the past. He was cited for theft this time and advised that he’s no longer welcome at the store. Warrant: Hilliard Boulevard. At 1:45 p.m. Oct. 1, an officer...
Shoplifter flees Walmart, leaving behind 3-year-old child: South Euclid Police Blotter
A woman ran from loss prevention at Walmart Oct. 6 after she was approached about a theft, valued at $112. In doing so, she left behind her 3-year-old child. The child was taken to the loss prevention office and his grandmother soon arrived. She explained that she had been shopping with her daughter, but was not aware that her daughter had failed to scan all of her items at the self-checkout.
