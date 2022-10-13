ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Noon Kickoff announces location, matchup for Week 9

Big Noon Kickoff announced that it will be on site for the Ohio State-Penn State game on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game will air on Fox immediately after the 2-hour pregame show in State College, Pennsylvania. This will be a very important matchup in the B1G and it is one of the biggest rivalries in college football.
Ohio State safety announced as highest graded at position by PFF

Ohio State is on a tear once more. To no one’s surprise, players are being applauded for their work so far this season. Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom was named Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded safety at the midway point of the 2022 season. Ransom has been a consistent playmaker on the back end for new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles in coverage.
Tennessee shocks Alabama 52-49, and Ohio State football has a new SEC team to worry about

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s playoff era has often involved keeping an eye on what Alabama is doing on its own postseason road. Tennessee has officially joined the conversation of SEC teams the Buckeyes may meet in December. Chase McGrath’s field goal as time expired gave the Volunteers a 52-49 victory over Alabama in one of the defining games of the college football season’s first half.
“An Honor” For Emma Shumate To Play At Ohio State

It’s seemingly a match made in heaven between Ohio State and guard Emma Shumate. Raised in Dresden, Ohio, and playing high school basketball for Newark under head coach and her father, J.R. Shumate, the Buckeyes were the relative hometown college team for Emma, considered one of the top prospects in the 2021 recruiting class.
Ohio State football has two new, real formidable foes

The Ohio State football program has dominated the Big Ten for the majority of the last two decades. They have won more Big Ten Championships than anyone else and have been the only program to win a national title in that span as well. No other Big Ten program has even competed for one.
Chris Holtmann previews basketball season, addresses talented transfers on the roster

Chris Holtmann outlined his expectations for Ohio State basketball’s upcoming season. Ohio State has a promising season ahead with a talented roster. In 2021-2022, the Buckeyes reached the NCAA Tournament and lost in the second round to Villanova. With that tournament loss behind them, Ohio State is looking to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the 5th consecutive time.
Athletic director reveals potential Ohio Stadium changes

Ohio Stadium, the iconic home venue of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this season. The stadium will still host Ohio State home games for the foreseeable future, but athletic director Gene Smith hasn’t ruled out one potential change: the stadium’s name. According...
High school football scores and highlights for Week 9

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week nine of the Ohio high school football regular season is here as teams across Central Ohio make a push to get in the playoffs and improve their seeding in the postseason. Below is a look at the games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 on NBC4. […]
The City of Columbus, Ohio and The Ohio State University: Two peas in a pod, one bigger than the other, relatively speaking, but so much the same

Part and parcel of the foregoing is the lack of effective communications systems and open, integrating, and supporting cultures that modern institutions require. The City of Columbus admits that its comms systems are a disaster, from website to online to telephone. When I first attempted to communicate with both staff and Council, one legislative aide came to my home to explain how I might try to contact appropriate parties for different issues and problems. They began by stating “it’s impossible to learn this from our website.”
