Cleveland, OH

Josh
6d ago

Be nice and acknowledge them. You don’t have to acknowledge them if you don’t want too. If you want to donate money to the homeless they have programs to help them. Most are collecting money for booze or drugs.

Ned Wasserstein
6d ago

we need to stop it all over. it has become popular as a secondary income. we all know they get multiple government assistance. now I see more and more FAMILY MEMBERS have joined in the panhandling. So these panhandlers are teaching their children how to beg and we as a people are allowing that... 😭

wksu.org

Cleveland's longest serving pastor celebrates 61st anniversary

Cleveland’s longest serving pastor, a longtime civil rights activist, is celebrating a momentous anniversary. The congregation of Cleveland’s Greater Abyssinia Baptist Church celebrated the 61st anniversary of their pastor this past Sunday. E.T. Caviness was born in 1928 in the segregated town of Marshall, Texas, the son of...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Princeton University student from Cleveland missing since Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Princeton University student with ties to Cleveland has been missing since early Friday morning. Misrach Ewunetie was last seen at her dorm on campus around 3:00 a.m. Friday, according to the school, which sent alerts via email and social media Monday night. It’s unclear...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

It's back! First snow of the season in Northeast Ohio

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — It's baaaaaacccck!. Although Halloween hasn't even arrived yet, Mother Nature is delivering a quick taste of winter weather. We've had some snowflakes flying throughout Northeast Ohio this week as abnormally cold temperatures have settled into the region. Video from Painesville captured the moment some of the...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Game 5 of ALDS between Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees postponed until Tuesday due to weather

THE BRONX, N.Y. — Rain, rain, go away... It's a refrain the Guardians have uttered many times in 2022, with a baseball-most 11 postponements during the regular season plus one more during Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Yankees. They are now singing it once again, as Monday's winner-take-all Game 5 has been postponed until Tuesday due to more bad weather in New York.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Missing Solon boy last seen on Cleveland’s East Side

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon Police asked the community on Oct. 18 to help find missing juvenile, Jeffery Lewis. Lewis was last seen in the area of East 124th Street in Cleveland, according to police. It is unknown what he was wearing. Call police at 440-248-1234 if you see him...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Video: Graupel seen coming down in Northeast Ohio

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – It’s that time of year again — graupel was spotted coming down in Northeast Ohio on Monday. According to the National Weather Service, these soft pellets are “snowflakes that accumulate water droplets on their surface.” They’re commonly found in rain showers this time of year when temperatures aloft are below […]
LAKE COUNTY, OH
WKYC

WKYC

