Nebraska Football: Trey Palmer named among transfers ‘exceeding expectations’
Nebraska football fans have become fast admirers of what Trey Palmer has done since coming to Lincoln. It’s likely that considering the season he’s had so far, most don’t realize just how much he’s exceeding expectations. And there’s plenty more season to go. Palmer’s 40...
Christopherson: Tough assignment awaits, but Husker mindset under Mickey Joseph makes you lean in
Others will need a lot more proof, but it's not about the others right now. Not as far as Nebraska's head ballcoach of the moment is probably concerned. The oddsmakers don't believe yet. Many now have Nebraska a 14-point underdog tonight against Purdue. But of greater matter, do Husker players believe? Do they believe after two wins in a row they can go into a likely much more difficult road environment and win under the lights? Against a veteran team prognosticators are thinking simply has too much for this Nebraska squad to contain?
saturdaytradition.com
Charlie Jones gives Purdue second-quarter lead with 31-yard TD vs. Nebraska
Charlie Jones has been on a torrid pace for Purdue this season, and he’s not slowing down yet. He’s had another hot first half against Nebraska, finding the end zone in the second quarter for his latest score. With the Huskers tying the game up at 10-all, Jones...
No. 3 Nebraska Dominates No. 14 Penn State in Sweep
Kaitlyn Hord leads block party against her former team
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph says injured Husker TE 'won't play this year'
Mickey Joseph announced that Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone will not play this season as he will be recovering from an injury. There was hope that Fidone would be able to return to play at some point this season, but those hopes were dashed on Thursday. Fidone was dealing with a knee injury and missed Nebraska’s first 6 games of the season.
Nebraska Football vs. Purdue: Start time, live stream, TV info and more
The Nebraska football team has quite the showdown against Purdue on Saturday night. It turns out that the winner of this game has a bit of an inside track on the Big Ten West leadership, while the loser would become a long shot to win the division. While I said...
Huskers make in-state offer to Gretna's Mason Goldman
Nebraska football continued its strong emphasis on in-state recruiting on Thursday, making an offer to 2023 Gretna (Neb.) lineman Mason Goldman. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Goldman has seen his recruiting profile grow over his senior season, having picked up offers from Missouri, Kansas, Arizona State and others. Kansas State offered on Wednesday, and Nebraska offered the in-state lineman on Thursday afternoon.
Kearney Hub
Women's hoops notes: How NIL could factor into Jaz Shelley's looming decision
MINNEAPOLIS — Jaz Shelley has options. Due to the bonus COVID-19 year, Nebraska’s star guard has two more seasons of eligibility. But she hasn’t yet made a decision regarding the 2023-24 season. Shelley could stay at Nebraska for her third season as a Husker, or she could...
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue shows off Saturday uniforms for sellout game vs. Nebraska
Gold is the color of victory. That’s what Purdue is looking for Saturday. Saturday’s matchup between Purdue and Nebraska is expected to have B1G West ramifications attached to it. Ross-Ade Stadium officially announced that Saturday’s game will be a sellout showing, and the Boilermakers are bringing out the gold uniforms to celebrate.
klkntv.com
Mickey Joseph says Huskers won’t get Blackshirts back this year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Interim head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed Thursday that Blackshirts won’t be handed out this season. The announcement was made on Nebraska’s “Sports Nightly” radio show. “I think with this group, being a Blackshirt adds more pressure to them,” he said. “If...
Even if likely Fidone doesn't play in 2022, positives are being expressed about his comeback
It's actually not all that discouraging, Thursday's update. The discouraging part already happened back in March. Now it's about making sure the comeback is as successful as it can be. There never should have been anything close to an assumption that Thomas Fidone was going to play a snap this...
4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska
What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
waynedailynews.com
Class D1, D2 Playoff Brackets Released
LINCOLN – A field of 32 eight-man football teams have qualified for both the Class D1 and Class D2 playoffs. According to a release from the NSAA, each class will be placed in two, 16-team brackets. The 16 winners from each Class will then be re-seeded 1 through 16 in their respective statewide bracket to be used moving into the second round.
Nebraska High School scores Friday
Doniphan-Trumbull 28, Grand Island Central Catholic 27. Humphrey St. Francis 60, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 0. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 82, Tri County Northeast 26. Elgin Public/Pope John def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-19, 25-15, 25-16 Hitchcock County def. Cheylin, Kan., 25-15, 26-24, 25-13 Minatare def. Crawford, 25-14, 25-16, 25-21 Omaha Burke def. Lincoln North Star, 21-25,...
News Channel Nebraska
Wahoo edges Scottsbluff at state softball
HASTINGS, Neb. (KNEP) - The Scottsbluff softball team opening Class B state tournament play Wednesday morning taking on Wahoo. Both teams showcased their offense but in the end it was the Warriors scoring three runs in the 7th inning to earn the 14-13 win over the Bearcats. The contest would...
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns have 3 solutions
Twenty Nebraska counties had a child poverty rate higher than the national average in 2020. All 20 counties have populations under 40,000.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers ticket 116 for speeding in construction zones during campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska troopers made sure drivers were following the rules of the road near construction zones in a recent enforcement campaign. The Nebraska State Patrol’s campaign began on June 1 and ended on Sept. 30. During that time, extra troopers were on patrol in and...
WOWT
’Going for Two’: Movie being filmed in Omaha based on Husker Coach Tom Osborne
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 6 News viewer alerted the fact that Hollywood moved into his neighborhood this week. It’s a movie that involves a legend, Husker Coach Tom Osborne. One of the assistant directors said it’s centered around an Omaha boy and his family. It involves Tom Osborne’s decision to go for two during the championship game against Miami in 1984.
klkntv.com
Nebraska farmers asked to help fight wildfires amid dangerous conditions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska farmers are being called on to help battle wildfires, with one agency saying it cannot handle these out-of-control blazes without their assistance. Osceola Fire and Rescue sent the plea on social media after at least a dozen departments from across the state spent hours...
KETV.com
Nebraska 'Poor People's Campaign' holds rally at state capitol
LINCOLN, Neb. — A group of citizens marched around the state capitol building in Lincoln Saturday morning to stand up for the well-being and dignity of the poor. The Nebraska Poor People's Campaign says the time is now to fight for things like living wages and voting rights. Their...
