Lincoln, NE

Christopherson: Tough assignment awaits, but Husker mindset under Mickey Joseph makes you lean in

Others will need a lot more proof, but it's not about the others right now. Not as far as Nebraska's head ballcoach of the moment is probably concerned. The oddsmakers don't believe yet. Many now have Nebraska a 14-point underdog tonight against Purdue. But of greater matter, do Husker players believe? Do they believe after two wins in a row they can go into a likely much more difficult road environment and win under the lights? Against a veteran team prognosticators are thinking simply has too much for this Nebraska squad to contain?
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Mickey Joseph says injured Husker TE 'won't play this year'

Mickey Joseph announced that Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone will not play this season as he will be recovering from an injury. There was hope that Fidone would be able to return to play at some point this season, but those hopes were dashed on Thursday. Fidone was dealing with a knee injury and missed Nebraska’s first 6 games of the season.
Huskers make in-state offer to Gretna's Mason Goldman

Nebraska football continued its strong emphasis on in-state recruiting on Thursday, making an offer to 2023 Gretna (Neb.) lineman Mason Goldman. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Goldman has seen his recruiting profile grow over his senior season, having picked up offers from Missouri, Kansas, Arizona State and others. Kansas State offered on Wednesday, and Nebraska offered the in-state lineman on Thursday afternoon.
Purdue shows off Saturday uniforms for sellout game vs. Nebraska

Gold is the color of victory. That’s what Purdue is looking for Saturday. Saturday’s matchup between Purdue and Nebraska is expected to have B1G West ramifications attached to it. Ross-Ade Stadium officially announced that Saturday’s game will be a sellout showing, and the Boilermakers are bringing out the gold uniforms to celebrate.
Mickey Joseph says Huskers won’t get Blackshirts back this year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Interim head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed Thursday that Blackshirts won’t be handed out this season. The announcement was made on Nebraska’s “Sports Nightly” radio show. “I think with this group, being a Blackshirt adds more pressure to them,” he said. “If...
4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska

What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
Class D1, D2 Playoff Brackets Released

LINCOLN – A field of 32 eight-man football teams have qualified for both the Class D1 and Class D2 playoffs. According to a release from the NSAA, each class will be placed in two, 16-team brackets. The 16 winners from each Class will then be re-seeded 1 through 16 in their respective statewide bracket to be used moving into the second round.
Nebraska High School scores Friday

Doniphan-Trumbull 28, Grand Island Central Catholic 27. Humphrey St. Francis 60, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 0. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 82, Tri County Northeast 26. Elgin Public/Pope John def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-19, 25-15, 25-16 Hitchcock County def. Cheylin, Kan., 25-15, 26-24, 25-13 Minatare def. Crawford, 25-14, 25-16, 25-21 Omaha Burke def. Lincoln North Star, 21-25,...
Wahoo edges Scottsbluff at state softball

HASTINGS, Neb. (KNEP) - The Scottsbluff softball team opening Class B state tournament play Wednesday morning taking on Wahoo. Both teams showcased their offense but in the end it was the Warriors scoring three runs in the 7th inning to earn the 14-13 win over the Bearcats. The contest would...
’Going for Two’: Movie being filmed in Omaha based on Husker Coach Tom Osborne

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 6 News viewer alerted the fact that Hollywood moved into his neighborhood this week. It’s a movie that involves a legend, Husker Coach Tom Osborne. One of the assistant directors said it’s centered around an Omaha boy and his family. It involves Tom Osborne’s decision to go for two during the championship game against Miami in 1984.
Nebraska 'Poor People's Campaign' holds rally at state capitol

LINCOLN, Neb. — A group of citizens marched around the state capitol building in Lincoln Saturday morning to stand up for the well-being and dignity of the poor. The Nebraska Poor People's Campaign says the time is now to fight for things like living wages and voting rights. Their...
