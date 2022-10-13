ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 8 is down to the best price ever on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more. Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch is now on sale with its deepest discount yet. The new Apple Watch Series 8 price has been dropped to as low as $349 on Amazon. As you can see in our roundup of the best Apple Watch deals online, this is the best bargain yet for this sleek new Apple Watch model.
YOGA
ZDNet

Apple's worst product has now become one of its best

Over the years I've spent a lot of time talking about charging cables. A theme that cropped up with alarming regularity was the poor quality of Apple's charging cables. Anyone who's been buying iPhones or Macs over the past decade will know the pain of charging cables that would wear out over a matter of months. iPhone cables were the worst, with the sheathing on the end of the cable wearing through to the wires beneath.
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

An Apple Expert Tells Us How To Clear Up Storage On Your iPhone Without Losing Any Data

An iPhone that lacks storage space is a sorry sight. It becomes impossible to do nearly anything without enough storage — from downloading apps to taking more photos and videos. And it’s important to free up that storage so that you can get the most out of your smart phone experience. But where to even start? Min Tom, CEO and founder of Happy Hong Konger, tells us how to clear up storage on your iPhone without losing any data.
CELL PHONES
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
BGR.com

3 hidden iPhone features in iOS 16 that Apple kept secret

IOS 16 has been out for over a month. Most iPhone users have had plenty of time to explore all of the new features and quirks of Apple’s update. That said, even a month later, there is a chance that you haven’t discovered everything iOS 16 has to offer. Shortly after Apple rolled out its update, we told you about 8 hidden iOS 16 features worth checking out. Those were just the tip of the iceberg, so we thought we’d share a few more.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

October Prime Day: Up to $100 off the iPad 10.2 and iPad Mini

Shoppers who have been planning to buy a new iPad don’t need to wait for Black Friday if they want to enjoy discounts, as Prime Day iPad deals have returned in Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Here are two options that you should consider — a $60 discount for the Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the 2021 Apple iPad that lowers its price to $269 from $329, and a $100 discount for the Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the 2021 Apple iPad Mini that brings its price down to $399 from $499. If you’re interested in either of these offers, it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase right away because they may end at any moment.
TECHNOLOGY
TheDailyBeast

Run, Don’t Walk—Nike Is Offering Up to 60% Off Right Now

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Nike’s sports and activewear offerings have expanded from just running shoes and soccer shorts. And while you can still get both of those things with high-performance fabrics and technology, the brand has tons of clothing that are actually stylish—whether you’ll be exercising in them or not. Right now, you can score tons of savings site-wide on select styles ahead of the Black Friday and holiday shopping season. You can save up to 60 percent on select styles during its current Ultimate sale as well as 2o percent off select styles when you use the code ULTIMATE at checkout. Plus, Nike members can score free shipping on all orders! Click the link below to start shopping. Buy on Nike, $nullDon’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more footwear deals, including adidas coupons, Nordstrom Rack coupons, and DSW coupons,Read more at The Daily Beast.
SHOPPING

