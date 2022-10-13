ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

Ten Point Coalition visits Anderson for public safety walk

ANDERSON, Ind. — Neighbors from Marion County trying to decrease gun violence gave a helping hand to community members in Anderson who are worried about the same thing. Members of Indy's Ten Point Coalition partnered up with Anderson clergy and community leaders for their first public safety walk Friday.
ANDERSON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hancock County, IN
State
Ohio State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Hancock County, IN
Crime & Safety
Herald & Review

2 women charged with buying gun used to kill officer Chris Oberheim

PEORIA — Two women are accused of illegally purchasing the firearm that was used to kill Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim last year. A federal grand jury returned an indictment Oct. 4 charging Regina Lewis, 27, of Normal and Ashantae S. Corruthers, 28, of Indianapolis with conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct, according to a statement released Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Peoria.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Case#County Road#Genealogy
Fox 59

Man shot and killed on east side

IMPD says a man was shot and killed on the east side late Wednesday night. IMPD says a man was shot and killed on the east side late Wednesday night. Big Game Bound: Bills vs Chiefs rematch highlights …. Big Game Bound: Bills vs Chiefs rematch highlights NFL Week 6.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

‘Humble and kind’: Friend remembers man found shot dead on near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — What initially began as a death investigation Monday afternoon is now a homicide investigation on the city’s near southeast side. According to the IMPD, officers were called to the 1600 block of E. Troy Avenue just after 12 p.m. for a report of a person down. When they arrived on scene, IMPD said officers found a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, with injuries consistent with trauma.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Coroner: IU student’s death caused by fentanyl

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — The Monroe County Coroner has released the cause of death of a 20-year-old Indiana University student who was found dead on the morning of August 17. Avery McMillan died as a result of fluorofentanyl and fentanyl toxicity, Coroner Joani Stalcup concluded. Meaning McMillan died as a result of fentanyl.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wrtv.com

Man dies after Friday night shooting on Indianapolis' east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One man has died after he was shot Friday night in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to the 4500 block of E. Washington Street around 9 p.m. and found the man. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

2 charged in fatal fentanyl overdose of Vigo County woman

INDIANAPOLIS — Two suspects were arrested and charged in connection to the death of a Vigo County woman who died of an overdose earlier this year. Police said Kristin Carrington, 24, of Greencastle, and Aaron Gates, 25, of Paris, Illinois were taken into custody in Vigo County, where they are currently being held, for their alleged role in the February 9 overdose death of 20-year-old Shauna Patterson from Terre Haute.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Deadly crash on US 31 under investigation in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A deadly crash is under investigation in Johnson County. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on northbound U.S. 31 south of County Road 400S. Sheriff Duane Burgess said the crash involved a fatality. He identified the...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Man found shot dead in ditch on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating Saturday night after a person was shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis. City metro police were called around 8:15 p.m. to the intersection of E. 21st Street and Shoreland Drive on report of a person down. Upon arrival, IMPD officers found a Black man laying in a ditch off the road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Sheriff thanks local fire chiefs

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers and Major Chris Lane attended the Bartholomew County Fire Chiefs meeting at the Hope Fire Department this week and presented a plaque to local volunteer fire departments for their outstanding contributions to the sheriff’s office, and the citizens of the county.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy