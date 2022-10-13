Read full article on original website
Rock Ridge girls tennis clinches first-ever 7AA championship berth
Thursday night Rock Ridge girls tennis served up history. Defeating Hibbing 5-2 the Wolverines, in their first year as a program, won their way into the Section 7AA championship match. A dominant number one singles and doubles performance clinched the semifinal win. The second seeded wolverines will battle Elk River...
UMD football tops Concordia for third straight win
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) football team were taking on Concordia St. Paul on Saturday for their third road game of the season. UMD had a solid effort only giving up one touchdown in a 53-7 victory. Alex Sylvester lead the way defensively for the Bulldogs with a total...
Prep Soccer: Cloquet boys & girls, Denfeld boys advance to Section 7AA finals
The Cloquet-Carlton girls earned themselves a trip back to the final after winning 3-0 against Duluth Denfeld. Makayla Stirewalt led the way for the two with two goals. The second seeded Lumberjacks will have a chance to earn their fourth straight section title when they visit top-seeded Grand Rapids Tuesday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Duluth Marshall boys soccer secures a spot in Section 7A semifinals
Second seeded Duluth Marshall had to take on Lakes International Language Academy to advance to the Section 7A semifinals. Denzel Majwega gave Marshall the lead with two scores along with Brendan Friday who scored four goal to push them past Lakes International Language Academy, winning 6-0. Next up the Hilltoppers will host PACT Charter School for the section semifinals on Saturday, October 13th.
Duluth Marshall tops PACT, will face Legacy Christian Academy in championship
The Duluth Marshall boy’s soccer team hosted PACT Charter School on Saturday for the 7AA section semifinal match. The Hunters trailed 1-0 before a penalty kick goal from Denzel Majwega tied the game. Brendan Friday scored the game winning goal off a header with 5:22 left on the clock.
Rock Ridge girls tennis falls to Elk River in Section 7AA championship
After defeating Hibbing 5-2 the Wolverines, in their first year as a program, took on Elk River in the Section 7AA championship at the DISC in Duluth. The Wolverines came into the match seeded second, while Elk River was No.1 in the tournament. Rock Ridge unfortunately fell to Elk River,...
No. 4 UMD kept silent in road opener at roaring No. 5 MSU-Mankato
Suffering an onslaught of scoring by No. 5 Minnesota State University-Mankato the No. 4 University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team would drop their road opener Friday. The Bulldogs had trouble on special teams in the game, giving up four short-handed tallies. Zach Stejskal was pulled after allowing...
Prep Sports Extra: October 14th
This Friday marked week seven of the prep football season in Minnesota, and week nine in Wisconsin. Duluth Denfeld broke a three year rivalry drought rallying to take down Duluth East at Ordean Stadium. Additionally Two Harbors and Hermantown earned home wins. Northwestern finished their regular season with a perfect 9-0 record, while Northwood/Solon Springs and Ashland won their regular season finales, and South Shore fell on the road.
Snowfall reports for Saturday; more possible this weekend
Another round of snow went through the Northland from Friday, October 14th to Saturday, October 15th. Here are the 24-hour snowfall reports, as of 1:30pm Saturday. 6:00 am 10/15 – 3 E Orr – 3.4 in – St. Louis County. 10:18 am 10/15 – 2 W Iron...
What’s Brewing: Almanac Coffee
On a cool fall day, a hot cup of coffee is welcome. At the Duluth Folk School in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, Almanac Coffee is brewed right where it’s roasted. “Almanac Coffee came into existence around the same time as the Duluth Folk School, now coming up on our four-year anniversary. And it was started by a very good friend of mine, Russell Crawford,” Almanac Coffee Owner Justin Wood said. “And I worked alongside of him for a number of years and recently had the opportunity to acquire Almanac Coffee. And it’s been a pleasure to pick it up and run with it.”
WDIO News nominated for five Regional Emmy Awards
The Emmy Awards will be presented during the Upper Midwest Regional Emmy Awards Gala on Saturday, October 15 at the Radisson Blu Mall of America in Bloomington, MN. Duluth, MN — WDIO News has received five (5) Regional Emmy Nominations. The announcement came on Friday, September 2 from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Upper Midwest Chapter. With the most recent recognition, WDIO News has been honored with 79 Emmy Nominations since 2000.
Glenwood roundabout to open by Saturday evening
St. Louis County says the new roundabout at the intersection of Glenwood Street and Snively Road will be open by Saturday evening. According to the county, drivers will be able to take that route again by 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. However, work is ongoing on Woodland Avenue between Arrowhead...
Veterans receive free dental services during Freedom Day USA at Virginia Family Dental
Virginia Family Dental is proud to be participating in their 6th annual Freedom Day USA. It’s a national event where dental practices provide free dental services to veterans in the area. “This is our favorite day of the year. We all look forward to it,” shared Nicole Palo, the...
Cloquet celebrated 11th annual craft art and vendor fair
Cloquet hosted their 11th annual Craft Art and Vendor fair at Black Bear event center. People had a variety of arts, crafts, decoration and other work for sale. Many vendors were all over Minnesota, including some who traveled from Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota. Kelly Zink, the Executive Director...
Touchstone Honoree: Duluth Art Institute helps inspire young people to take action through art
Jean Birkenstein lived a long, active life. She was an artistic activist in Chicago. And she now helps inspire the next generations of artists, through the BAM program at the Duluth Art Institute. Her son, Robin Washington, is the Board President at the DAI. “The word I use more than...
Virginia man pleads guilty in 2021 murder
A 42-year-old Virginia man pleaded guilty Thursday of murder. According to St. Louis County Attorney Kim Maki, Derek Edward Malevich pleaded guilty to killing Kristen Bicking, 32, on May 12, 2021. Malevich had been previously indicted by a grand jury with two counts of First-Degree Murder. According to Maki, he...
Around Town – Oct. 14, 2022
Seasonal events are the name of the game this weekend Around Town. Normally, the Duluth Children’s Museum caters to the kids. But Saturday night, it’s a 21+ takeover. Night at the Brewseum is back. Attendees can sample brews from Blacklist, Hoops, Bent Paddle, Duluth Cider, and more, all while raising money so the kids can keep learning and having fun. General admission tickets cost $30. The VIP version is $50. Night at the Brewseum goes from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.
Tattoo shop fire leaves an estimated $85,000 in damage
No one is hurt after a fire that broke out in the building occupied by Gitchee Gumee Tattoo. It happened overnight, early Friday morning. Duluth Fire Department responded to the structure fire at 33 W. Central Entrance around 2:33am. No one was inside the building at the time nor were...
Fire Prevention Week Continues
Fire prevention week continued in Duluth today. With the winter months coming, the Duluth Fire Department urges community members to use caution when using space heaters. It is advised to keep the heaters away from flammable objects that could catch on fire. Those objects include blankets, clothing items, curtains, etc. It is also important to keep them in a location where a passerby will not trip over the heater or knock it over. Fire marshals say that it would only be a matter of minutes before a space heater could start a fire.
