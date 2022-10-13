ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karrion Kross Gets In ‘Car Accident’ On WWE Smackdown, Attacked By Drew McIntyre

It doesn’t appear as if Karrion Kross will be competing on Smackdown tonight after a “car accident” and an attack by Drew McIntyre. Friday night’s show kicked off with Kross and Scarlett being the victim of a car accident that appeared to be caused by McIntyre. McIntyre, who was being held back by WWE officials, burst free and began attacking Kross, slamming him headfirst into the pickup truck that collided with Kross’ car. McIntyre was pulled away, shouting, “This is just the beginning!”
Jim Ross Recalls His Reaction To Eddie Guerrero’s Passing, WWE Using It In Storylines

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his reaction to Eddie Guerrero’s passing in 2005, Eddie’s legacy, and much more. You can read his comments below. Jim Ross on his reaction to Eddie Guerrero’s passing in 2005: “I’m not so sure Bruce [Prichard] didn’t break that news to me. Bruce and I were working together, and when you look back at when we started working together, it was 30 years. I think maybe Bruce told me. That surgery [I had] was rough, but it wasn’t nearly as rough as getting that news. I’d go through another surgery if I didn’t have to hear that. It was just heartbreaking. 38 years old, Conrad. My god. It was heartbreaking. There’s no other way to describe it. You just wonder why things end the way they end sometimes, and sometimes there are no answers. That’s what’s tough, you don’t know the answer. That’s another thing that helped changed things there in WWE is guys getting full physicals, blood work, and all these things to make sure the heart is good. In some of the tragedies, and they were tragedies, some good came out of it because of testing. Eddie looked great, was feeling good, had no problems that I’m aware of. As I said, if there were, I would’ve heard about them. It caught up with him.”
Saraya On Being Nervous In Her First AEW Promo, Criticism Of Her Reference To WWE

Saraya’s first promo in AEW didn’t go off the way she wanted, and she recently discussed the promo and the online reaction to her WWE reference in the promo. The AEW star appeared on Talk is Jericho and discussed the promo, which was criticized by fans for her delivery as well as what was perceived as a shot against WWE when she said she now had “a boss that listens to me.” You can check out the highlights from the discussion below:
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Is Confronted By His Masked Self On Smackdown, Note On Jimmy Uso Not Being At Show

– Bray Wyatt appeared in the main event segment on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, addressing the fans until he was confronted by his masked self. Wyatt came out for the final segment on tonight’s show and spoke to the fans, thanking them for staying with him and supporting him through the last year during which he lost everything. Wyatt said that the fans had inspired him and helped him get through the tough times before his masked self appeared on the TitanTron and said:
AEW Files Trademark For Classic Wrestling Stable

PWInsider reports that on October 10, AEW filed to trademark the name ‘Varsity Club’, which was a stable from the 1980s. The group, started in Jim Crockett Promotions, included Rick Steiner, Kevin Sullivan, Mike Rotunda and Steve Williams. The trademarks is for: G & S: Entertainment in the...
Two More Matches Added To Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced two more matches for next Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. They include Taylor Wilde vs. Mia Yim and Joe Hendry vs. Jason Hotch. The updated lineup includes:. * Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship: The OGK (c) vs. Heath & Rhino. * Eric Young vs. Rich...
Spoiler On Title Match Added To Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

A new title match was announced during tonight’s AEW Rampage taping for next week’s Dynamite. During the Thursday night taping, it was announced that Chris Jericho will defend the ROH World Championship against Dalton Castle on Tuesday’s live episode of Dynamite in Cincinnati, Ohio. Dynamite airs on...
USA Network Reportedly ‘Thrilled’ Over Improved WWE Raw Ratings

USA Network is reportedly very happy with how Raw’s ratings numbers have improved as of late. The Monday night show has shown marked improvement since Vince McMahon exited the company in mid-July, with the numbers from July 25 (the first post-McMahon episode) to current averaging a 0.52 demo rating and 1.886 million viewers. Those are both marked improvement from the 0.46 demo rating and 1.735 million for 2022 up until that point, which is particularly notable considering that the five of the 12 weeks have been against Monday Night Football.
Notes On Backstage Rumors Regarding Identities Of The ‘Wyatt 6’ Group

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some notes on the rumors about the new ‘Wyatt 6’ group that Bray Wyatt is expected to lead now that he’s back in WWE. Wyatt filed to trademark the term back in July and was joined by several characters when he returned at Extreme Rules. There is reportedly a long plan for the group that leads all the way up to Wrestlemania.
Road Dogg Explains How AEW Lacks Fluidity & Connection Between Segments

– During a recent interview with Josh Martinez for Superstar Crossover, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James critiqued AEW, how their TV product lacks connection and fluidity between its segments. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Road Dogg on a recent WWE show having a great...
Note On Attendance and Gate For WWE Extreme Rules

WWE held their Extreme Rules event last Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the show was a legitimate sellout. There were 14,500 fans in attendance with 13,000 paid. This also gave the event a gate of over $1 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Nyla Rose Continues To Taunt Jade Cargill Over Stolen TBS Title

In a post on Twitter, Nyla Rose taunted the AEW TBS champion Jade Cargill after stealing her belt on last week’s Rampage. Rose has been claiming she is now the champion. @ShopAEW @aew now run me that shirt!!! @VickieGuerrero @MarinaShafir #viciousvixens #VV”
WWE News: Rey Mysterio Moves to Smackdown Roster, Sami Zayn Beats Kofi Kingston

– Rey Mysterio is officially a Smackdown star, making his move from Raw on this week’s show. Mysterio spoke with Triple H earlier in the show and said that he refused to face his son Dominik, who is now with The Judgment Day. Rey said he would quit WWE before that happened and Triple H said they would work it out.
Taylor Wilde On Being Nervous Before Impact Wrestling Return

In an interview with Denise Salcedo (via Fightful, Taylor Wilde spoke about her self-doubt before her Impact Wrestling return at Rebellion 2021. She had been away from the business for a decade at that point. She said: “There was a moment when I was standing in gorilla before I re-debuted...
WWE News: Omos Appears On Smackdown With MVP, Roxanne Perez Competes On Show

– Omos has made the jump to Friday nights, appearing on Smackdown with MVP to face off with Braun Strowman. Tonight’s show saw Strowman defeat two local competitors, after which MVP and Omos appeared in of the crowd and contronted Strowman. MVP cut a promo and said that if Strowman thinks he’s the Monster of All Monsters, he hasn’t met Omos. Omos tried to get into the ring but was held back by MVP.
