Seattle, WA

idesignarch.com

Award Winning Residence In Bellingham

Perched over the coastline in Bellingham, Washington, this Pacific Northwest Style modern home is situated on a heavily wooded cliff site with breathtaking views of the San Juan Islands. The 1,400 square foot house was designed by The Miller Hull Partnership, and was awarded an American Institute of Architects Housing...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KING-5

What to do in the Tri-Cities! | Local Lens Seattle

RICHLAND, Wash. — 300 sun-filled days- say no more. Welcome to the Tri-Cities- Kennewick, Pasco, Richland- just three hours from Seattle in Washington. If you are looking for a vacation destination, add this one to your shortlist. There's so much to do, from wineries to kayaking and hiking. And did I mention amazing food?!
KENNEWICK, WA
MyNorthwest

Eclipse, the Seattle dog who rides the bus by herself, dies

Eclipse, the Seattle dog who took a bus by herself to go to the park, has died, according to her official Facebook page. According to mymodernnet.com, Eclipse started riding the bus in 2015, where she took the bus downtown to the dog park, making friends and getting exercise, before taking the bus back home.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Climate Pledge Arena's Executive Chef Molly De Mers opens new burger joint in arena

SEATTLE — You'll also find one of the arena's more interesting additions here. "You can also get our very own in house, peanut butter and jelly corndog," De Mers said. "So we take a Hempler dog, we rub good old peanut butter on it. Then we take peanut butter, and we put it into the batter, a little pancake batter as well. Make our own corndog and then strawberry jam locally made in house. It's incredible. Kids are gonna go wild."
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

This Winter In Seattle May Be Pleasantly Mild

Winter in Seattle typically isn’t too bad but if you really hate the cold, we have good news for you. The forecast for this winter in the Pacific Northwest is wet and mild. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, Americans will see one of two very different winters depending on where in the country they live. One part of the country is expected to see a very frigid, snowy winter while other regions can expect a wet and mild winter. Most of the US will be colder than normal this winter—but that may not be the case for the Pacific Northwest.
98.3 The KEY

Strange Tales of The Thing That Lurks In Lake Chelan

Confession: I've never been to Lake Chelan. And now I'll never-ever, ever-ever vacation in "Washington's Playground." Because while many locals love to hop in a boat and soak up the view in Chelan, they are fools, as oblivious to the dangers under the water's surface as those hapless beachgoers in the movie JAWS. It's all fun and games until someone falls prey to The Thing That Lurks in Lake Chelan.
CHELAN, WA
KUOW

A neighborhood ice rink says goodbye after 60 years

This week Seattle says goodbye to an ice skating rink that's been around for generations. Owners of the Highland Ice Arena in Shoreline say it’s a bittersweet end for the family business. Days before the place closes for good, Highland Ice Arena has the familiar hum of a neighborhood...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Pub fare with a side of Kraken and ice rinks

SEATTLE — How often do you get to sip a cold one and watch a Zamboni perfect the cold ice below? 32 Bar & Grill at the Kraken Community Iceplex, home of the Seattle Kraken, is a place where you can do just that, and take in some next level pub fare as well.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

Property Watch: Half a Tudor House with Vintage Details

You can own a slice of classic Seattle Tudor Revival architecture without buying an entire house. This picture-perfect brick home in West Seattle’s Admiral District, just a short block from the neighborhood center at California and Admiral, was converted to townhomes sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. The work is nearly seamless: each half gets its own fireplace, recessed shelves, fun top-floor alcoves, and other period delights.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Unhealthy Air Quality Alert in effect for Puget Sound

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., October 15, 2022—Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued an AIR QUALITY ALERT for Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Mason, Pierce, San Juan, Snohomish, and Thurston counties to end October 18. Much of the area is in MODERATE or UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS (USG) conditions, with some UNHEALTHY along US 2 and SR 530.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
southseattleemerald.com

OPINION | My Experience Being Married to a South Seattle Teacher

I’m married to a Seattle Public Schools teacher with over two decades of service. In that time, she has been a positive force in the lives of hundreds of kids and a champion for the historically under-resourced community where she teaches. She has been steadfast in her role, despite working for a district marked by disarray, high turnover, and a strangely disdainful attitude toward the very teachers in its employ.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

‘Insane’: Massive meteor lights up sky over western Washington

SEATTLE — A meteorite glowed brightly over Seattle Wednesday night, and many Seattleites took to social media after capturing it on video. The meteor was seen just after 10:15 p.m. and people quickly took to Twitter to share their videos. The National Weather Service Seattle confirmed in replies that it was a meteor.
ASTRONOMY

