In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his reaction to Eddie Guerrero’s passing in 2005, Eddie’s legacy, and much more. You can read his comments below. Jim Ross on his reaction to Eddie Guerrero’s passing in 2005: “I’m not so sure Bruce [Prichard] didn’t break that news to me. Bruce and I were working together, and when you look back at when we started working together, it was 30 years. I think maybe Bruce told me. That surgery [I had] was rough, but it wasn’t nearly as rough as getting that news. I’d go through another surgery if I didn’t have to hear that. It was just heartbreaking. 38 years old, Conrad. My god. It was heartbreaking. There’s no other way to describe it. You just wonder why things end the way they end sometimes, and sometimes there are no answers. That’s what’s tough, you don’t know the answer. That’s another thing that helped changed things there in WWE is guys getting full physicals, blood work, and all these things to make sure the heart is good. In some of the tragedies, and they were tragedies, some good came out of it because of testing. Eddie looked great, was feeling good, had no problems that I’m aware of. As I said, if there were, I would’ve heard about them. It caught up with him.”

