Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Karrion Kross Gets In ‘Car Accident’ On WWE Smackdown, Attacked By Drew McIntyre
It doesn’t appear as if Karrion Kross will be competing on Smackdown tonight after a “car accident” and an attack by Drew McIntyre. Friday night’s show kicked off with Kross and Scarlett being the victim of a car accident that appeared to be caused by McIntyre. McIntyre, who was being held back by WWE officials, burst free and began attacking Kross, slamming him headfirst into the pickup truck that collided with Kross’ car. McIntyre was pulled away, shouting, “This is just the beginning!”
411mania.com
Jim Ross Recalls His Reaction To Eddie Guerrero’s Passing, WWE Using It In Storylines
In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his reaction to Eddie Guerrero’s passing in 2005, Eddie’s legacy, and much more. You can read his comments below. Jim Ross on his reaction to Eddie Guerrero’s passing in 2005: “I’m not so sure Bruce [Prichard] didn’t break that news to me. Bruce and I were working together, and when you look back at when we started working together, it was 30 years. I think maybe Bruce told me. That surgery [I had] was rough, but it wasn’t nearly as rough as getting that news. I’d go through another surgery if I didn’t have to hear that. It was just heartbreaking. 38 years old, Conrad. My god. It was heartbreaking. There’s no other way to describe it. You just wonder why things end the way they end sometimes, and sometimes there are no answers. That’s what’s tough, you don’t know the answer. That’s another thing that helped changed things there in WWE is guys getting full physicals, blood work, and all these things to make sure the heart is good. In some of the tragedies, and they were tragedies, some good came out of it because of testing. Eddie looked great, was feeling good, had no problems that I’m aware of. As I said, if there were, I would’ve heard about them. It caught up with him.”
411mania.com
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Is Confronted By His Masked Self On Smackdown, Note On Jimmy Uso Not Being At Show
– Bray Wyatt appeared in the main event segment on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, addressing the fans until he was confronted by his masked self. Wyatt came out for the final segment on tonight’s show and spoke to the fans, thanking them for staying with him and supporting him through the last year during which he lost everything. Wyatt said that the fans had inspired him and helped him get through the tough times before his masked self appeared on the TitanTron and said:
411mania.com
WWE News: Note on Tonight’s NXT Live Event, Dominik Mysterio Set for Signing, Rhea Ripley Says Goodbye to Rey Mysterio
– WWE NXT is back for another live event tonight at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center in Gainesville, Florida. WWE is advertising NXT World Champion Bron Breakker, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, Cameron Grimes, Jacy Jayne, Gigi Dolin, and Cora Jade for tonight’s show. – Ahead...
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
Various News: Gabe Sapolsky Scouting Talent for WWE, Hikaru Shida Ready to Become 3-Belts Shida, Reminder on Tonight’s NJPW Strong
– PWInsider reports that Gabe Sapolsky was in attendance at last night’s AAW Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament show to scout talent for WWE. As previously reported, Sapolsky was recently brought back to WWE to work with the creative team. – On next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, former AEW...
411mania.com
WWE NXT Wrestler Set To Be At This Monday’s RAW (SPOILERS)
PWInsider reports that former WWE NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes is set to be at this Monday’s taping of WWE RAW. Grimes will likely be there to work the Main Event taping, as wrestlers like Carmelo Hayes and others have done in recent weeks. It’s also possible he...
411mania.com
Spoiler On Title Match Added To Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
A new title match was announced during tonight’s AEW Rampage taping for next week’s Dynamite. During the Thursday night taping, it was announced that Chris Jericho will defend the ROH World Championship against Dalton Castle on Tuesday’s live episode of Dynamite in Cincinnati, Ohio. Dynamite airs on...
MLB・
411mania.com
WWE News: Date Set For Next WWE Earnings Call, Guest for Next Week’s The Bump, Ronda Rousey Not Advertised For Live Event This Weekend
– WWE will reveal their Q3 2022 earnings in a call on November 3 at 8:30 AM ET. This will be before the stock market opens. Usually the company reveals their earnings after the stock market closes. – Solo Sikoa will be the guest on next week’s episode of The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
WWE News: Stock Hits Highest Closing Price In Three Years, Latest UpUpDownDown Battle Of Brands
– WWE’s stock hit its highest closing price in three years on Thursday. The stock closed at $75.49 today, the best closing price for the stock since it hit $75.91 on September 17th, 2019. The stock’s 52-week high is $76.13, though that was not a closing price. It is...
411mania.com
Road Dogg Explains How AEW Lacks Fluidity & Connection Between Segments
– During a recent interview with Josh Martinez for Superstar Crossover, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James critiqued AEW, how their TV product lacks connection and fluidity between its segments. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Road Dogg on a recent WWE show having a great...
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling Rating Hits Nine-Week High, Viewership Up
This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling did its highest rating in over two months, while viewership was also up from last week. Thursday’s show brought in a 0.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 94,000 viewers, up by two ticks and 5.6% respectively from last week’s 0.01 demo rating and 89,000 viewers. The demo rating was the highest for the show since the August 11th episode also hit a 0.03. Meanwhile, the audience was up from last week but still down from the 100,000 viewers for two weeks ago.
MLB・
411mania.com
Matt Striker Set To Return To MLW This Month
PWInsider reports that Matt Striker is set to return to Major League Wrestling at MLW Fightland on October 30. The event happens in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. Striker previously worked for the announce team, along with Tony Schiavone, back in 2019.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
Nyla Rose Continues To Taunt Jade Cargill Over Stolen TBS Title
In a post on Twitter, Nyla Rose taunted the AEW TBS champion Jade Cargill after stealing her belt on last week’s Rampage. Rose has been claiming she is now the champion. @ShopAEW @aew now run me that shirt!!! @VickieGuerrero @MarinaShafir #viciousvixens #VV”
411mania.com
AEW Files Trademark For Classic Wrestling Stable
PWInsider reports that on October 10, AEW filed to trademark the name ‘Varsity Club’, which was a stable from the 1980s. The group, started in Jim Crockett Promotions, included Rick Steiner, Kevin Sullivan, Mike Rotunda and Steve Williams. The trademarks is for: G & S: Entertainment in the...
411mania.com
WWE News: Rey Mysterio Moves to Smackdown Roster, Sami Zayn Beats Kofi Kingston
– Rey Mysterio is officially a Smackdown star, making his move from Raw on this week’s show. Mysterio spoke with Triple H earlier in the show and said that he refused to face his son Dominik, who is now with The Judgment Day. Rey said he would quit WWE before that happened and Triple H said they would work it out.
411mania.com
Ozark Mountain Wrestling THUNDER In The OZARKS Results 10.8.22: Rodney Mack In Action, More
Ozark Mountain Wrestling held its latest show THUNDER In The OZARKS over the weekend, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:. * The Rowdy Ruff Boys def. Greysin Family. * MJ Santana def. Mystii Marks. * Colt Killbane def. Zane...
411mania.com
ProSouth Wrestling Full Results 10.14.2022: YouTube Championship & More
ProSouth Wrestling hosted an event on October 14, and you can watch the complete coverage in the video embed below. Complete results (via ProSouth) are also shown. *YouTube Championship: Cameron Keast def. Josh Breezzyy & Christian Garrett. *Cameron Keast def. James Hardy. *Nawfside Heroes def. Exotic Youth. *Joe Black def....
411mania.com
NJPW Battle Autumn Full Results 10.14.2022: WTV Championship Tournament Advancements & More
The first night of the Battle Autumn tour was held by New Japan Pro-Wrestling on October 14 in Tokyo, Japan. You can find the complete results (via Fightful) and see some highlights below. *Ren Narita & Ryohei Oiwa def. Tomohiro Ishii & Yuto Nakashima. *Rocky Romero, Master Wato, Tomoaki Honma...
411mania.com
WWE News: Omos Appears On Smackdown With MVP, Roxanne Perez Competes On Show
– Omos has made the jump to Friday nights, appearing on Smackdown with MVP to face off with Braun Strowman. Tonight’s show saw Strowman defeat two local competitors, after which MVP and Omos appeared in of the crowd and contronted Strowman. MVP cut a promo and said that if Strowman thinks he’s the Monster of All Monsters, he hasn’t met Omos. Omos tried to get into the ring but was held back by MVP.
411mania.com
Note On Attendance and Gate For WWE Extreme Rules
WWE held their Extreme Rules event last Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the show was a legitimate sellout. There were 14,500 fans in attendance with 13,000 paid. This also gave the event a gate of over $1 million.
Comments / 0