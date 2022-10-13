Read full article on original website
Police: Shooting near NW 10th Street
Police have responded to a shooting near Northwest 10th Street in Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.
KOCO
Oklahoma daycare evacuated after car fire in parking lot
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma daycare was evacuated after a car fire in their parking lot. The flames reached two cars next to the building, forcing everyone to get out. The daycare workers said that the fire scared them as much as it scared the children. When Jones Fire...
News On 6
Multiple Agencies Contain Large Logan County Grass Fire
A large grass fire caused the response of multiple fire departments around the Oklahoma City metro. The fire was reported Friday afternoon on Hiwassee Road, approximately one mile north of Northeast 234th Street. Authorities said the Edmond Police Department has joined in the effort of extinguishing the fire alongside the...
news9.com
At Least 1 Shot In NW OKC
At least one person was shot Friday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City police said the incident happened near Northwest 34th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard. Police said the victim was shot in the chest, and the shooter fled the scene. The victim was transported to...
KOCO
Oklahoma oil rig worker killed on job in McClain County
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Another Oklahoma oil rig worker was killed on the job in McClain County. KOCO 5 spoke with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and they said in 2021, they reported the percentage of worker fatalities in the oil industry was 13%. For this year, it has increased.
KOCO
Semitruck driver hits OHP unit while trooper was helping redirect traffic on I-35
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma trooper is lucky to be alive after a semitruck pulling double trailers slammed into their unit earlier this week on Interstate 35 in Cleveland County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the trooper was helping direct traffic as crews worked to clear a jack-knifed...
EMSA Ambulance Collides With Vehicle In NW OKC
Authorities are responding to the scene of a crash involving an EMSA ambulance Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The crash happened near North Western Avenue and West Hefner Road. An EMSA ambulance collided with another vehicle, according to Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department. Police said...
2 Killed, 2 Others In Critical Condition After Stillwater Crash
Two people were killed and another two are in critical condition following a crash that happened Saturday morning in Stillwater. Stillwater police said they responded to the scene at 4:15 a.m. near State Highway 51 and Country Club Road. Police said the driver of one of the vehicles was traveling...
Woman arrested after deadly stabbing in Spencer
A fight between neighbors in Spencer led to the death of one woman on Thursday afternoon.
Pott. Co. sheriffs investigating body found in minivan
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s office is investigating if a dead body found in the back of an abandoned minivan in Grady County has ties to a missing Shawnee man.
KOCO
Family, police need help finding Oklahoma 17-year-old girl missing for nearly two months
OKLAHOMA CITY — Family and police need help to find an Oklahoma 17-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly two months. The report said 17-year-old Madisyn Riffe went missing on Aug. 22 after running away with her boyfriend. Now, the boyfriend is back home but she is nowhere to be found.
KOCO
Suspect stabbed after breaking into Oklahoma City apartment, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person ran a suspect out of his apartment after an early morning break-in Friday in southwest Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 that a suspect broke into an apartment unit through a window at the Seminole Ridge Apartments near Southwest 74th Street and Santa Fe Avenue. When the victim saw the suspect, he grabbed a knife and chased them out.
1600kush.com
Creek County couple charged with stealing metal roofing in rural Cushing
(Stillwater, Okla.) — Arrest warrants have been issued for an ex-convict from Depew and his girlfriend, who have been accused of stealing 40 sheets of galvanized metal roofing valued at $5,000 from property on Mt. Vernon Road in rural Cushing. Due to his criminal record, Ryan Thomas Haskins, 32,...
KOCO
Suspect on loose after man brutally assaulted, nearly killed in OKC parking lot
OKLAHOMA CITY — The suspect is still on the loose after a man was brutally assaulted and nearly killed in an Oklahoma City parking lot. Now, police are asking for help in identifying who may have done this. The report says a man was found beaten so badly in a parking lot that the people who found him didn’t think he was alive.
The Village PD searching for man accused of road rage
The Village Police Department is looking for a man accused of road rage.
news9.com
Crews Respond To Car That Crashed Into House In SW OKC
Emergency crews in Oklahoma City responded to a car that crashed into a house in SW Oklahoma City on Thursday evening. The call came in just before 5:15 p.m. near SW 76th St. and Penn Ave. No word on injuries at this time.
Man allegedly randomly attacks person with window down stopped at red light in Southeast Oklahoma City
What appears to be a random, unprovoked knife attack in Southeast Oklahoma City has sent one man to the hospital.
KOCO
Habitat for Humanity home dedicated in honor of Oklahoma County deputies shot in line of duty
OKLAHOMA CITY — A house isn't a home without a little bit of love. That's why the final touch to a home in northwest Oklahoma City was to honor two Oklahoma County deputies — Sgt. Bobby Swartz and Mark Johns. A suspect shot Swartz and Johns in late...
KOCO
Crews respond to several overnight fires in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews were busy overnight as the Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to multiple fires. Oklahoma City fire crews responded to an apartment fire, a house fire and several grass fires. They first responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Southwest 74th Street and Blackwelder...
KOCO
Family forced out of home after Oklahoma City house catches fire
OKLAHOMA CITY — A family was forced out of its home after a fire sparked overnight in northwest Oklahoma City. The fire started shortly after midnight Friday near Northwest 160th Street and Council Road. Fire crews got the heavy flames under control shortly after arriving. "When we arrived, we...
