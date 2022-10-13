ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Oklahoma daycare evacuated after car fire in parking lot

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma daycare was evacuated after a car fire in their parking lot. The flames reached two cars next to the building, forcing everyone to get out. The daycare workers said that the fire scared them as much as it scared the children. When Jones Fire...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Multiple Agencies Contain Large Logan County Grass Fire

A large grass fire caused the response of multiple fire departments around the Oklahoma City metro. The fire was reported Friday afternoon on Hiwassee Road, approximately one mile north of Northeast 234th Street. Authorities said the Edmond Police Department has joined in the effort of extinguishing the fire alongside the...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
news9.com

At Least 1 Shot In NW OKC

At least one person was shot Friday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City police said the incident happened near Northwest 34th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard. Police said the victim was shot in the chest, and the shooter fled the scene. The victim was transported to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma oil rig worker killed on job in McClain County

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Another Oklahoma oil rig worker was killed on the job in McClain County. KOCO 5 spoke with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and they said in 2021, they reported the percentage of worker fatalities in the oil industry was 13%. For this year, it has increased.
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Suspect stabbed after breaking into Oklahoma City apartment, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person ran a suspect out of his apartment after an early morning break-in Friday in southwest Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 that a suspect broke into an apartment unit through a window at the Seminole Ridge Apartments near Southwest 74th Street and Santa Fe Avenue. When the victim saw the suspect, he grabbed a knife and chased them out.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Creek County couple charged with stealing metal roofing in rural Cushing

(Stillwater, Okla.) — Arrest warrants have been issued for an ex-convict from Depew and his girlfriend, who have been accused of stealing 40 sheets of galvanized metal roofing valued at $5,000 from property on Mt. Vernon Road in rural Cushing. Due to his criminal record, Ryan Thomas Haskins, 32,...
CUSHING, OK
KOCO

Crews respond to several overnight fires in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews were busy overnight as the Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to multiple fires. Oklahoma City fire crews responded to an apartment fire, a house fire and several grass fires. They first responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Southwest 74th Street and Blackwelder...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Family forced out of home after Oklahoma City house catches fire

OKLAHOMA CITY — A family was forced out of its home after a fire sparked overnight in northwest Oklahoma City. The fire started shortly after midnight Friday near Northwest 160th Street and Council Road. Fire crews got the heavy flames under control shortly after arriving. "When we arrived, we...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

